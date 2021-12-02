Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances

This chart should give you a better understanding of your chances of success.

Teamfight Tactics players are often faced with the choice between fishing for low-cost units and leveling up.

Spending your resources on developing units and taking control of the board is sometimes the best course of action. But deciding when to level and when to roll isn’t always straightforward. Without the numbers, it can be pure guesswork.

Thankfully, Riot has released a chart detailing everything we need to know about champion drop rates by tier and level.

The chart provided below should give you an understanding of your chances of success in Teamfight Tactics.

One-cost (29) Two-cost (22) Three-cost (18) Four-cost (12) Five-cost (10) Level 1 100 percent – – – – Level 2 100 percent – – – – Level 3 75 percent 25 percent – – – Level 4 55 percent 30 percent 15 percent – – Level 5 45 percent 33 percent 20 percent 2 percent – Level 6 25 percent 40 percent 30 percent 5 percent – Level 7 19 percent 30 percent 35 percent 15 percent 1 percent Level 8 15 percent 20 percent 35 percent 25 percent 5 percent Level 9 10 percent 15 percent 30 percent 30 percent 15 percent Level 10 Five percent 10 percent 20 percent 40 percent 25 percent Level 11 One percent Two percent 12 percent 50 percent 35 percent

Tier 1: 29 of each champion.

Tier 2: 22 of each champion

Tier 3: 18 of each champion.

Tier 4: 12 of each champion.

Tier 5: 10 of each champion.