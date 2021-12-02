Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances

Teamfight Tactics players are often faced with the choice between fishing for low-cost units and leveling up.
Spending your resources on developing units and taking control of the board is sometimes the best course of action. But deciding when to level and when to roll isn’t always straightforward. Without the numbers, it can be pure guesswork.
Thankfully, Riot has released a chart detailing everything we need to know about champion drop rates by tier and level.
The chart provided below should give you an understanding of your chances of success in Teamfight Tactics.
|One-cost (29)
|Two-cost (22)
|Three-cost (18)
|Four-cost (12)
|Five-cost (10)
|Level 1
|100 percent
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Level 2
|100 percent
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Level 3
|75 percent
|25 percent
|–
|–
|–
|Level 4
|55 percent
|30 percent
|15 percent
|–
|–
|Level 5
|45 percent
|33 percent
|20 percent
|2 percent
|–
|Level 6
|25 percent
|40 percent
|30 percent
|5 percent
|–
|Level 7
|19 percent
|30 percent
|35 percent
|15 percent
|1 percent
|Level 8
|15 percent
|20 percent
|35 percent
|25 percent
|5 percent
|Level 9
|10 percent
|15 percent
|30 percent
|30 percent
|15 percent
|Level 10
|Five percent
|10 percent
|20 percent
|40 percent
|25 percent
|Level 11
|One percent
|Two percent
|12 percent
|50 percent
|35 percent
Tier 1: 29 of each champion.
Tier 2: 22 of each champion
Tier 3: 18 of each champion.
Tier 4: 12 of each champion.
Tier 5: 10 of each champion.