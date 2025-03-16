All Augments in TFT Set 14

A complete list of all Silver, Gold, and Prismatic Augments in TFT Set 14.

Teamfight Tactics Set 14 is here and it another set of Augments featuring new Trait oriented Augments and returning classic Augments. We’ve prepared a complete list of all Silver, Gold and Prismatic Augments for TFT Set 14.

Complete Augment list in TFT Set 14

It’s now possible to choose between multiple lower tier and one higher tier Augment and you’ll also sometimes find hacked Black Market Augments featuring some Augments from older sets. They’ll also belong to a particular theme such as teambuilding, traits, or economy.

Hacked Augments from the past. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silver Augments

There are a total of 41 Silver Augments in TFT Set 14.

Augment Name Description Adaptive Strikes Gain a Jax. Your strongest Jax’s attacks deal bonus magic damage every 3rd attack which gets stronger and his abilit grans Attack Speed. Backup Your team gains 12 percent Attack Speed if at least four allies start combat in the back two rows. Band of Thieves I Gain one Thief’s Gloves. Blistering Strikes Attacks Burn targets for five percent max Health over five seconds and reduce healing received by 33 percent. Branching Out Gain a random Emblem. Branching Out+ Gain a random Emblem and Reforger. Bulky Buddies I Allies that start combat next to exactly one other ally gain 100 Health. When one dies, the other gains a 10 percent max Health Shield for 10 seconds. Called Shot Set your win streak to +4. Gain four gold. Caretaker’s Ally Gain a random 2-cost champion and a copy every time you level up. Climb The Ladder I When an ally dies, allies that share at least one trait with gain three AP, three percent AD, three Armor, and three MR. Component Buffet You get component Anvils instead of components. Gain a random component. Corrosion Enemies in the first two rows lose three Armor and Magic Resist every two seconds. Crafted Crafting Whenever you craft a completed item, gain two rerolls. Delayed Start Sell your board and bench. Gain four random 2-star 1-cost champions. Disable your Shop for the next three rounds. Diversified Portfolio Gain one gold. Each round, gain one gold for every three non-unique traits active. Dummify Lose all champions on your board and bench. Gain a Training Dummy with 100 percent of their combined health. It gains 800 Health per stage. Eye For An Eye Every 15 ally champions that die grant a random component (max four). Find Your Center Your champion that starts combat in the center of the front row gains 15 percent Damage Amp and 15 percent max Health. Firesale Each round, steal a random 3-cost or lower champion from the shop. Gain one gold. Glass Cannon I Units that starting in the back begin combat at 90 percent health and gain 15 percent Damage Amp. Health is Wealth I Your team gains 10 percent Omnivamp. Get a bonus of eight gold when your team first accumulates 10000 total champion healing. Iron Assets Gain a component anvil and four gold. Item Collector I For each unique item gain one AD and one AP. Kingslayer After winning player combat, gain one gold. If your opponent had more HP, gain six Gold. Lategame Specialist Get 33 gold at Level Nine. Latent Forge Get an Artifact Anvil after eight player combats. Lineup Your team gains two Armor and Magic Resist for each unit starting in the front two rows. Missed Connections Gain a copy of each 1-cost champion. One For All I Your team gains two percent max Health and one percent Damage Amp for each unique one-cost champion. Gain two one-costs. One, Two, Five! Gain one random component, two gold, and one random 5-cost champion. Recombobulator Champions on your board transform into random champions a cost tier higher (max five). Gain two Magnetic Removers. Restart Mission Remove all champions you own. Gain two random 2-star 3-costs, three 2-star 2-costs, and one 2-star 1-cost champion. Rigged Shop+ Your next shop and every four shops will contain all 3-cost champions. Gain nine rerolls. Risky Moves Lose 20 Health, but after seven player combats, gain 30 gold. Silver Spoon Gain 10 XP. Spoils of War I 25 percent chance enemies drop loot. Superstars I Deal five percent more damage, increased by two percent for every 3-star champion. Gain two rerolls. Table Scraps After the next three carousels, gain one unit that was not taken and its item. Gain one gold. Team Building Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. Gain another after five player combats. Titanic Titan Increase your player health by 25. Move earlier on carousel but slowly. Underdogs When you have less units than opponents, regenerate four percent Health each second (maximum: 150). All Silver Augments in TFT set 14

Choose between two silver or one gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gold Augments

There are a total of 45 Gold Augments in TFT Set 14.

Augment Name Description 10,000 IQ Bet on winning or losing ever five rounds with Strategist active. If correct, gain five gold and a completed Item Anvil. Gain a LeBlanc and an Ekko. A Magic Roll Roll three dice and rewards based on their total. All That Shimmers Choose a gold-generating Artifact item and get a Magnetic Remover. All That Shimmers+ Choose a gold-generating Artifact. Gain a Magnetic Remover and four gold. Alter Ego Gain a Rhaast. Your strongest Rhaast enters Shadow Assassin form and his ability becomes a dash and 1 hex spin. If it kills, he immediately casts again. Anima Squad Crest Gain an Anima Squad Emblem. Bad Luck Protection Your team can no longer critically strike. Convert each five percent Critical Strike Chance into four percent Attack Damage. Gain a Sparring Gloves. Big Grab Bag Gain three random components, two gold, and one Reforger. Blazing Soul I Combat start: Your highest Attack Speed champion gains 20 Ability Power and 20 percent Attack Speed. Repeat on another ally every three seconds. Board of Directors With three or fewer Divinicorp champions, their bonuses are increased by 50 percent + 10 percent for each Stage. Gain a Rhaast and Morgana. BoomBots Crest Gain a BoomBots emblem. BRB No actions for the next three rounds. Afterwards, gain two completed item Anvils. Bronze For Life I Gain three percent Damage Amp for each Bronze trait. Bulky Buddies II Allies that start next to exactly one other ally gain 175 Health. When that champion dies, the other gains a 15 percent max Health Shield for 10 seconds. Capacitor When Techies cast, grant the lowest Health Tech Shield equal to 200 percent of the Mana spent. Gain a Veigar and a Zyra. Caretaker’s Favor Gain a component anvil at levels five, six, seven, and eight. Category Five Gain a Runaan’s Hurricane. Your Runaan’s Hurricanes shoot 1 extra bolt, dealing 85 percent of the original damage. Clear Mind Empty bench at the end of player combat gives three XP. Climb The Ladder II When an ally dies, allies that share at least one trait with them gain six AP, six percent AD, six Armor, and six MR. Cloning Facility Empower the hex in the center of the third row. Clone the champion in it with 80 percent base Health and 10 percent increased Mana cost. Cluttered Mind Gain four random 1-cost champions. Full bench at the end of player combat gives three XP. Cognitive Implant Techies gain five Ability Power, increased by one for every two takedowns. Get Veigar and Zyra. Crown’s Will Gain a Needlessly Large Rod. Your units gain 10 Ability Power and 10 Armor. Cutpurse Executioners have a seven percent chance to drop gold on critical strikes. Get Graves and Rengar. Cyberdeck On combat start, up to three Exotech units with two items gain an ideal Exotech item. Get Jax and Naafiri. Epoch Gain four XP and two free rerolls every new stage. Executioner Crest Gain an Executioner emblem. Freestyling Clear all painted hexes. When Street Demons start combat on a non-tagged hex, tag it. After all hexes are tagged, gain 30 gold. Gain three Street Demons now Golden Fleece Each Golden Ox drops one gold after fighting two rounds. Your max interest is seven. Gain a Graves, an Alistar, and 0 gold. Golden Ox Crest Gain a Golden Ox emblem. Golemify Lose all champions. Gain a Golem with 80 percent of their combined Health and 60 percent of their combined Attack Damage. It gains 500 Health per stage. Health is Wealth II Your team gains 15 percent Omnivamp. Get a bonus of 15 gold when your team first accumulates 10000 total champion healing. High Voltage Gain an Ionic Spark. Your Ionic Sparks have +3 hex radius and 25 percent more damage. Hunter Killer Missile Every 10 Boombot rockets, fire a HK Missile at the highest Health enemy dealing 600 percent more damage. Gain a Kog’Maw and a Skarner. Investing Strategy I Your champions gain eight permanent max health per interest you earn. Long Distance Pals Combat start: Your two units furthest from each other form a bond, sharing 22 percent of their Armor, Magic Resist, Attack Damage, and Ability Power with each other. Lucky Gloves Thief’s Gloves give ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves. In seven rounds, get another Sparring Gloves. New High Score Cyberbosses increase score when they deal damage. At the next high score, they gain four percent Attack Speed and bonus loot. Gain a Veigar and a Poppy. Over Encumbered For the next stage, you only get two bench slots. After, get two item components. Salvage Bin Gain one random completed item now, and one component after seven player combats. Selling champions breaks completed items into components. Shop Glitch During non-player combat rounds, your shop refreshes for free every 2.50 seconds for 28 seconds. Speed Kills Rapidfire champions start at two stacks and can go to 20. If you win combat within 18 seconds, gain two gold. Gain a Twisted Fate and a Kog’Maw. Starry Night 1-cost and 2-cost units in your shop have a chance to be 2-star. Gain six gold. Superstars II Your team deals seven percent more damage, increased by three percent for every 3-star champion on your team. Gain four rerolls. Thorn-Plated Armor Gain a Bramble Vest. Your Bramble Vests deal 5-200 percent more damage (based on Stage) and heal the holder for 35 percent of the damage dealt. All Gold Augments in TFT Set 14

You can find hacked Augments too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prismatic Augments

There are a total of 57 Prismatic Augments in TFT Set 14.

Augment Name Description An Exalted Adventure Gain three 2-cost champions. If you 3-star two of them, gain an orb filled with loot. Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator at the start of the next two stages. Anger Issues All items turn into Guinsoo’s Rageblades that grant 45 Armor and Magic Resist. Every 2 Rageblade stacks grant 1 percent AD and AP Anima Squad Circlet Gain an Anima Squad Emblem and a Yuumi. Anima Squad Crown Gain an Anima Squad Emblem, an Adaptive Helm, and an Illaoi. Axiom Arc III Units gain 15 Mana on kill. Gain a completed item Anvil. Bastion Circlet Gain a Bastion Emblem and a Galio. Bastion Crown Gain a Bastion Emblem, a Steadfast Heart, and an Illaoi. Belt Overflow Gain 5 Giant’s Belts. Your Giant’s Belts grant +60 bonus Health. Binary Airdrop Combat start: Up to four champions holding two items gain a recommended 3rd completed item. Birthday Present Gain a 2-star champion and one gold every level up. The champion’s cost tier is your level minus four (max: five-cost). Blazing Soul II Combat start: Your highest Attack Speed champion gains 35 Ability Power and 35 percent Attack Speed. Repeat on another ally every three seconds. Blue Battery III Gain a Blue Buff. Your units gain 15 Ability Power. After casting their Ability, gain 10 Mana. BoomBots Crown Gain a BoomBots Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Skarner. Bronze For Life II Gain 3.50 percent Damage Amp and one percent Durability for each Bronze-tier trait. Bruiser Circlet Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Gragas. Bruiser Crown Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Crownguard, and a Darius. Build a Bud! Gain a random 3-star 1-cost champion. Gain 10 gold. Bulky Buddies III Allies that start combat next to exactly one other ally gain 330 Health. When that champion dies, the other gains an 18 percent max Health Shield for 10 seconds. Buried Treasures III Gain a random item component at the start of the next six rounds (including this round). Calculated Enhancement Each combat, 4 random champions in your last two rows gain 40 percent Attack Damage and 50 Ability Power. Call to Chaos Gain a powerful and random reward. Caretaker’s Chosen Gain items as you level. Level 4: component anvil, Level 6: completed item anvil, Level 7: choose 1 of 5 Radiant items. Chemtech Overdrive Open three portals to Zaun on random hexes in the second row. Any unit that starts combat in a portal gains 250 Health and 30 percent Attack Speed, and drops one gold on death. Coronation Gain a Tactician’s Crown. Tactician’s Crown, Shield, and Cape grant the holder an additional 25 percent Attack Speed, 25 percent Attack Damage, and 35 Ability Power. Cruel Pact Buying XP costs six player health instead of four gold. Heal three player health before each player combat. Cursed Crown +2 max team size, but take 100 percent more player damage when you lose. Divinicorp Circlet Gain a Divinicorp Emblem and a Senna. Divinicorp Crown Gain a Divinicorp Emblem, a Redemption, and a Rhaast. Dominance For every surviving champion after winning a player combat, gain one gold. Gain 16 XP. Double Trouble III When you field exactly 2 copies of a champion, they both gain 35 percent Attack Damage and 35 Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy. Dynamo Circlet Gain a Dynamo Emblem and an Elise. Dynamo Crown Gain a Dynamo Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Jhin. Endless Hordes +3 maximum team size, but units can only hold one item and their total health is reduced by 20 percent. Gain two gold. Expected Unexpectedness Now and at the start of the next two stages, roll three dice. Gain rewards based on their total. Final Polish Gain a Support Anvil and a completed item anvil. Final Reserves The first time you would be eliminated, you live. Afterwards, gain 70 XP and set your gold to 90. Excess gold is converted to XP. Flexible Gain one random emblem. At the start of every Stage, gain a random emblem. Your team gains 20 Health for each emblem. Flurry of Blows Gain a Zeke’s Herald. Champions buffed by Zeke’s also gain 45 percent Critical Strike Chance. Future Sight II You can see who you will fight next. Gain two Training Dummies, each equipped with a Zephyr or Shroud of Stillness. Gargantuan Resolve Gain a Titan’s Resolve and another after five player combats. Your Titan’s Resolves can continue stacking to 45 instead of 25. The total resist bonus is increased by 25 percent. Greater Moonlight Combat Start: A random 1-cost champion is upgraded to 4-star for that round and gains five percent AD and five AP. Hall of Mirrors Combat start: All champions in your front row become clones of the champion in the center of the row. Clones have 100 percent of their original health, and deal 20 percent less damage. High End Shopping II Champions appear in your Shop as if you were 1 level higher. Gain 3 gold. Immoveable Object Gain a Randuin’s Omen. Range increased by 1 hex and its effect is increased by 33 percent. Level Up! Extra two XP on XP purchases. Gain 12 immediately. Lifelong Learning Your units gain 1.50 percent health every round. If they survive combat, they gain an additional 2.50 AP and 2.50 percent AD. Lucky Gloves+ Thief’s Gloves always give ideal items. Gain 3 Sparring Gloves. Prismatic Ticket On every shop reroll, get a 45 percent chance for a free reroll. Radiant Relics Choose 1 of 5 Radiant items. Gain a Magnetic Remover. Roll The Dice Gain a Rascal’s Gloves. This equips 2 random Radiant items every round. Shopping Spree Gain your level+1 shop refreshes on every level up. Gain 4 gold. Spoils of War III Enemies have a 45 percent chance to drop loot. Tactician’s Kitchen Gain a random Emblem. After six player combats, gain a Tactician’s Cape. Think Fast Free shop rerolls this round. Traits and augments do not benefit from these free Shops. Gain three gold. Wise Spending Gain three XP every shop reroll. Gain 1 gold. All Primatic Augments in TFT Set 14

