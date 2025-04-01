TFT 14.1 patch notes: Everything you need to know about Cyber City Set 14

Welcome to Cyber City in TFT Set 14.

TFT is finally moving onto the next set with Patch 14.1, and we head into the new Cyber City Set 14. There are tons of new changes, including units, traits, hacks, augments, and much more, so let’s break it all down with what to expect from Teamfight Tactics Set 14.

New ranked season

Rank reset

Players will start anywhere from Iron II to Silver IV, depending on their placement in the previous set. Applies to both Standard and Double Up.

Provisional matches

The first five ranked games are provisional. No LP loss for bottom-four finishes.

Bonus LP for placing top four.

Hyper Roll rating reset

All players’ Hyper rating resets to 500.

Patch release delay

Expect a 24-hour delay between PC and mobile releases.

Mobile players who haven't received the update won't be able to climb on the old set.

A small delay for mobile players. Image via Riot Games

User interface improvements

The Team Planner tool has been refined over the past two patches. Here’s what’s new:

Team code support

You can now paste Team Codes into the Team Planner directly while in-game.

Undo button

An Undo button has been added, allowing players to reverse their most recent change.

Plan your teams more efficiently. Image via Riot Games

New Double Up mode

Double Up is now a full-fledged game mode for regular games. Build your premade squad of up to eight players and dive in.

Full lobby support

Create or join lobbies with up to seven friends.

Shared health pool

You and your partner now share a Tactician health pool.

Elimination prevention is enabled as the first lethal hit drops you to one HP instead of knocking you out.

Rune of Allegiance removed

Rune of Allegiance has been removed from the game.

Teamwork Cannon (new feature)

Trade items and units with your partner.

Items: Trade Core and Component items with no cooldown.

Units: Send units with cooldowns based on star level: 1-star units: 4-round cooldown 2-4 star units: 6-round cooldown



No unit cost restrictions.

Gift Armory changes

Gifts are now free.

Spatulas have been removed from gift options.

Gifts have reduced power compared to their PBE versions.

Gift Armories now always offer same-sized options to both teammates for fairer matchups.

PvE drop adjustment

PvE rounds now drop two fewer item components due to improved item flexibility via Teamwork Cannon.

Team up with friends for combo plays. Image via Riot Games

Reinforcement delay

The reinforcement delay remains 11 seconds after combat begins.

Disabled augments

The following Augments have been disabled in Double Up:

Future Sight

Tomb Raider

Cluttered Mind

Pandora’s Bench

Clear Mind

NO SCOUT NO PIVOT

Over Encumbered

Slammin’

BRB

All System changes

New Hacked mechanic

Be sure to check out our complete breakdown of the new Hacked mechanic.

New hacks for everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PVE round changes

Mecha invasion

All PvE (non-player combat) enemies have been replaced by Mecha-themed units. Say goodbye to Krugs and hello to Robo-dude.

Fight mech soldiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Class Emblem changes

Emblems have been reworked to make them a lot more important in terms of where you place them. These new upgrades give them unique synergies with certain units that make emblems more likely to be best in slot options rather than just an afterthought.

Bastion Emblem

Gain 10 percent of Armor and Magic Resistance as Ability Power.

Bruiser Emblem

Deal an additional 1 percent magic damage per 100 bonus health.

Dynamo Emblem

On cast, gain 1 percent damage amplification per 10 mana spent.

Executioner Emblem

Critical strikes ignore 30 percent of the target’s Armor and Magic Resistance.

Bruiser Zac would be scary. Image via Riot Games

Marksman Emblem

Dealing physical damage reduces enemy Armor by one.

Rapidfire Emblem

Grants +2 attack range.

Slayer Emblem

All incoming healing is increased by 25 percent.

Strategist Emblem

Grants both bonuses of the Strategist Trait.

Techie Emblem

Gain 10 percent more Ability Power from all sources.

Vanguard Emblem

Gain 150 health every time you receive a shield.

All Opening Encounters

You can check our complete list of all Opening Encounters and their probabilities.

New opening encounters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All new Traits

You can check our complete list of all new Traits and how they work.

All new Units

You can check our complete list of all new Units, their costs and Traits.

A new set of units and some old ones. Image via Riot Games

Augment changes

Also be sure to check out our TFT Set 14 Augments list to see which Augments have been added and removed for Cyber City.

Silver augment changes

Branching Out

No longer grants a Reforger.

No longer offered on 3-2.

Branching Out+

Now has a 3-2 version that grants a Reforger.

Dummify

Health per stage reduced to 800 (from 1,000)

Item Collector I

No longer grants health.

Glass Cannon I

Damage amp reduced to 18 percent (from 20 percent).

Healing Orbs I

Healing reduced to 200 (from 225).

Lineup

Resistances per unit reduced to two (from 2.5).

You will also have Augment choices to deal with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One For All I

Damage amp reduced to 1 percent (from 1.5 percent).

Overencumbered

Bench slots increased to two (from one).

Item components reduced to two (from three).

Preparation I

Stats per stack reduced to two percent AD and AP (from three percent).

Health per stack reduced to 20 (from 25).

Mentorship I

Health reduced to 100 (from 120).

Attack Speed reduced to 10 percent (from 12 percent).

Support Mining

Dummy deaths required increased to eight (from seven).

Support Mining+

Dummy deaths required increased to seven (from five).

Superstars I

Base damage amp reduced to four percent (from five percent).

Table Scraps

Rounds reduced to two (from three).

Gold augment changes

Ascension

Damage amp reduced to 50 percent (from 60 percent).

Bad Luck Protection

Bonus adjusted to four percent Attack Damage per five percent Crit Chance (was one percent per one percent).

Crownguarded

Effect increase reduced to 85 percent (from 100 percent).

Epoch

XP per stage reduced to four (from six).

Inspiring Epitaph

No longer available on 2-1

Attack Speed reduced to eight percent (from 10 percent).

Glass Cannon II

Damage amp reduced to 20 percent (from 25 percent).

Golemify

Health gain reduced to 80 percent of champion health (from 90 percent).

Healing Orbs II

Healing reduced to 400 (from 450).

Hacked Augments to spice up the gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heroic Grab Bag

Gold reduced to seven (from nine).

Now only available on 2-1.

Heroic Grab Bag+

Now available on 3-2 and grants 9 gold.

Heroic Grab Bag++

Now available on 4-2 and grants 13 gold.

Hustler

Now grants two gold initially.

Little Buddies

Attack Speed reduced to six percent (from seven percent).

Mace’s Will

Attack Speed reduced to six percent (from eight percent).

Magic Roll

Quadruple component cashout now includes one remover.

Manaflow II

Mana per attack reduced to three (from four).

Mentorship II

Health reduced to 200 (from 220).

Attack Speed reduced to 16 percent (from 18 percent).

No Scout No Pivot

Health per round reduced to 12 (from 20).

One For All II

Damage amp reduced to 1.5 percent (from two percent).

Overheal

Bonus damage reduced to 130 percent (from 150 percent).

Preparation II

Stats per stack reduced to three percent AD and AP (from four percent).

Shop Glitch

Duration reduced to 28 seconds (11 rolls), down from 30 seconds (12 rolls).

Spear’s Will

Attack damage reduced to eight percent (from 10 percent).

Starry Night

Level 3 odds reduced to 15 percent (from 18 percent).

Level 4 odds reduced to 15 percent (from 20 percent).

Level 5 odds reduced to 18 percent (from 22 percent).

Level 7 odds increased to 35 percent (from 30 percent).

Level 8 odds increased to 60 percent (from 50 percent).

Level 9 odds increased to 90 percent (from 80 percent).

Superstars II

Bonus per 3-star reduced to three percent (from four percent).

Thorn-Plated Armor

Heal percent reduced to 35 percent of damage dealt (from 50 percent).

Bonus damage by stage increased to 5/45/130/200 percent (from 5/30/70/100 percent).

Tower Defense

Attack Speed increased to 0.5 (from 0.4).

AP scaling reduced to 40/60/90 (from 60/90/130).

Warpath

Now grants a 2-star 2-cost unit.

Damage threshold increased to 70 (from 60).

Prismatic augment changes

Blazing Soul

Ability power reduced to 35 (from 45).

Build a Bud!

Gold reduced to eight (from 10).

Expected Unexpectedness

Rewards have been slightly adjusted to be more unpredictable.

Final Ascension

Initial damage amp reduced to 15 percent (from 20 percent).

Final damage amp reduced to 45 percent (from 50 percent).

Flexible

Health per Emblem reduced to 20 (from 40).

Immovable Object

Effectiveness reduced to 33 percent (from 50 percent).

Living Forge

Round delay increased to 10 (from nine).

Max Cap

Gold granted reduced to 40 (from 60).

Sword Overflow

Attack Speed reduced to two percent (from three percent).

Tactician’s Kitchen

Turn delay increased to six (from three).

Trifecta II

Health reduced to 300 (from 330).

Attack Speed reduced to 25 percent (from 33 percent).

Teamwide attack speed reduced to five percent (from nine percent).

Upward Mobility

Rerolls per level-up reduced to two (from three).

Abusing Trait Augments won’t be as easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trait emblem augment changes

Crests (Gold trait augments)

Now only appear on Stage 2-1.

Grant only an Emblem, no champion.

Crowns (Prismatic trait augments)

Now only appear on Stage 2-1.

Provide an Emblem, champion, and item.

Circlets (New prismatic trait augment)

Appear only on Stage 3-2 and 4-2.

Grant an Emblem and champion.

On 3-2: appears if the player already has the Trait active.

On 4-2: requires +2 of the previous breakpoint for it to appear.

Bug fixes

Once a dummy, always a dummy

Training Dummies granted by the consumable can no longer be placed on the bench or recombobulated.

Stay tuned to Dot Esports for all the latest TFT updates as Cyber City rolls out.

