TFT 14.1 patch notes: Everything you need to know about Cyber City Set 14

TFT is finally moving onto the next set with Patch 14.1, and we head into the new Cyber City Set 14. There are tons of new changes, including units, traits, hacks, augments, and much more, so let’s break it all down with what to expect from Teamfight Tactics Set 14.
Table of contents
New ranked season
Rank reset
- Players will start anywhere from Iron II to Silver IV, depending on their placement in the previous set. Applies to both Standard and Double Up.
Provisional matches
- The first five ranked games are provisional. No LP loss for bottom-four finishes.
- Bonus LP for placing top four.
Hyper Roll rating reset
- All players’ Hyper rating resets to 500.
Patch release delay
- Expect a 24-hour delay between PC and mobile releases.
- Mobile players who haven’t received the update won’t be able to climb on the old set.
User interface improvements
The Team Planner tool has been refined over the past two patches. Here’s what’s new:
Team code support
- You can now paste Team Codes into the Team Planner directly while in-game.
Undo button
- An Undo button has been added, allowing players to reverse their most recent change.
New Double Up mode
Double Up is now a full-fledged game mode for regular games. Build your premade squad of up to eight players and dive in.
Full lobby support
- Create or join lobbies with up to seven friends.
Shared health pool
- You and your partner now share a Tactician health pool.
- Elimination prevention is enabled as the first lethal hit drops you to one HP instead of knocking you out.
Rune of Allegiance removed
- Rune of Allegiance has been removed from the game.
Teamwork Cannon (new feature)
Trade items and units with your partner.
- Items: Trade Core and Component items with no cooldown.
- Units: Send units with cooldowns based on star level:
- 1-star units: 4-round cooldown
- 2-4 star units: 6-round cooldown
- No unit cost restrictions.
Gift Armory changes
- Gifts are now free.
- Spatulas have been removed from gift options.
- Gifts have reduced power compared to their PBE versions.
- Gift Armories now always offer same-sized options to both teammates for fairer matchups.
PvE drop adjustment
- PvE rounds now drop two fewer item components due to improved item flexibility via Teamwork Cannon.
Reinforcement delay
- The reinforcement delay remains 11 seconds after combat begins.
Disabled augments
The following Augments have been disabled in Double Up:
- Future Sight
- Tomb Raider
- Cluttered Mind
- Pandora’s Bench
- Clear Mind
- NO SCOUT NO PIVOT
- Over Encumbered
- Slammin’
- BRB
All System changes
New Hacked mechanic
Be sure to check out our complete breakdown of the new Hacked mechanic.
PVE round changes
Mecha invasion
- All PvE (non-player combat) enemies have been replaced by Mecha-themed units. Say goodbye to Krugs and hello to Robo-dude.
Class Emblem changes
Emblems have been reworked to make them a lot more important in terms of where you place them. These new upgrades give them unique synergies with certain units that make emblems more likely to be best in slot options rather than just an afterthought.
Bastion Emblem
- Gain 10 percent of Armor and Magic Resistance as Ability Power.
Bruiser Emblem
- Deal an additional 1 percent magic damage per 100 bonus health.
Dynamo Emblem
- On cast, gain 1 percent damage amplification per 10 mana spent.
Executioner Emblem
- Critical strikes ignore 30 percent of the target’s Armor and Magic Resistance.
Marksman Emblem
- Dealing physical damage reduces enemy Armor by one.
Rapidfire Emblem
- Grants +2 attack range.
Slayer Emblem
- All incoming healing is increased by 25 percent.
Strategist Emblem
- Grants both bonuses of the Strategist Trait.
Techie Emblem
- Gain 10 percent more Ability Power from all sources.
Vanguard Emblem
- Gain 150 health every time you receive a shield.
All Opening Encounters
You can check our complete list of all Opening Encounters and their probabilities.
All new Traits
You can check our complete list of all new Traits and how they work.
All new Units
You can check our complete list of all new Units, their costs and Traits.
Augment changes
Also be sure to check out our TFT Set 14 Augments list to see which Augments have been added and removed for Cyber City.
Silver augment changes
Branching Out
- No longer grants a Reforger.
- No longer offered on 3-2.
Branching Out+
- Now has a 3-2 version that grants a Reforger.
Dummify
- Health per stage reduced to 800 (from 1,000)
Item Collector I
- No longer grants health.
Glass Cannon I
- Damage amp reduced to 18 percent (from 20 percent).
Healing Orbs I
- Healing reduced to 200 (from 225).
Lineup
- Resistances per unit reduced to two (from 2.5).
One For All I
- Damage amp reduced to 1 percent (from 1.5 percent).
Overencumbered
- Bench slots increased to two (from one).
- Item components reduced to two (from three).
Preparation I
- Stats per stack reduced to two percent AD and AP (from three percent).
- Health per stack reduced to 20 (from 25).
Mentorship I
- Health reduced to 100 (from 120).
- Attack Speed reduced to 10 percent (from 12 percent).
Support Mining
- Dummy deaths required increased to eight (from seven).
Support Mining+
- Dummy deaths required increased to seven (from five).
Superstars I
- Base damage amp reduced to four percent (from five percent).
Table Scraps
- Rounds reduced to two (from three).
Gold augment changes
Ascension
- Damage amp reduced to 50 percent (from 60 percent).
Bad Luck Protection
- Bonus adjusted to four percent Attack Damage per five percent Crit Chance (was one percent per one percent).
Crownguarded
- Effect increase reduced to 85 percent (from 100 percent).
Epoch
- XP per stage reduced to four (from six).
Inspiring Epitaph
- No longer available on 2-1
- Attack Speed reduced to eight percent (from 10 percent).
Glass Cannon II
- Damage amp reduced to 20 percent (from 25 percent).
Golemify
- Health gain reduced to 80 percent of champion health (from 90 percent).
Healing Orbs II
- Healing reduced to 400 (from 450).
Heroic Grab Bag
- Gold reduced to seven (from nine).
- Now only available on 2-1.
Heroic Grab Bag+
- Now available on 3-2 and grants 9 gold.
Heroic Grab Bag++
- Now available on 4-2 and grants 13 gold.
Hustler
- Now grants two gold initially.
Little Buddies
- Attack Speed reduced to six percent (from seven percent).
Mace’s Will
- Attack Speed reduced to six percent (from eight percent).
Magic Roll
- Quadruple component cashout now includes one remover.
Manaflow II
- Mana per attack reduced to three (from four).
Mentorship II
- Health reduced to 200 (from 220).
- Attack Speed reduced to 16 percent (from 18 percent).
No Scout No Pivot
- Health per round reduced to 12 (from 20).
One For All II
- Damage amp reduced to 1.5 percent (from two percent).
Overheal
- Bonus damage reduced to 130 percent (from 150 percent).
Preparation II
- Stats per stack reduced to three percent AD and AP (from four percent).
Shop Glitch
- Duration reduced to 28 seconds (11 rolls), down from 30 seconds (12 rolls).
Spear’s Will
- Attack damage reduced to eight percent (from 10 percent).
Starry Night
- Level 3 odds reduced to 15 percent (from 18 percent).
- Level 4 odds reduced to 15 percent (from 20 percent).
- Level 5 odds reduced to 18 percent (from 22 percent).
- Level 7 odds increased to 35 percent (from 30 percent).
- Level 8 odds increased to 60 percent (from 50 percent).
- Level 9 odds increased to 90 percent (from 80 percent).
Superstars II
- Bonus per 3-star reduced to three percent (from four percent).
Thorn-Plated Armor
- Heal percent reduced to 35 percent of damage dealt (from 50 percent).
- Bonus damage by stage increased to 5/45/130/200 percent (from 5/30/70/100 percent).
Tower Defense
- Attack Speed increased to 0.5 (from 0.4).
- AP scaling reduced to 40/60/90 (from 60/90/130).
Warpath
- Now grants a 2-star 2-cost unit.
- Damage threshold increased to 70 (from 60).
Prismatic augment changes
Blazing Soul
- Ability power reduced to 35 (from 45).
Build a Bud!
- Gold reduced to eight (from 10).
Expected Unexpectedness
- Rewards have been slightly adjusted to be more unpredictable.
Final Ascension
- Initial damage amp reduced to 15 percent (from 20 percent).
- Final damage amp reduced to 45 percent (from 50 percent).
Flexible
- Health per Emblem reduced to 20 (from 40).
Immovable Object
- Effectiveness reduced to 33 percent (from 50 percent).
Living Forge
- Round delay increased to 10 (from nine).
Max Cap
- Gold granted reduced to 40 (from 60).
Sword Overflow
- Attack Speed reduced to two percent (from three percent).
Tactician’s Kitchen
- Turn delay increased to six (from three).
Trifecta II
- Health reduced to 300 (from 330).
- Attack Speed reduced to 25 percent (from 33 percent).
- Teamwide attack speed reduced to five percent (from nine percent).
Upward Mobility
- Rerolls per level-up reduced to two (from three).
Trait emblem augment changes
Crests (Gold trait augments)
- Now only appear on Stage 2-1.
- Grant only an Emblem, no champion.
Crowns (Prismatic trait augments)
- Now only appear on Stage 2-1.
- Provide an Emblem, champion, and item.
Circlets (New prismatic trait augment)
- Appear only on Stage 3-2 and 4-2.
- Grant an Emblem and champion.
- On 3-2: appears if the player already has the Trait active.
- On 4-2: requires +2 of the previous breakpoint for it to appear.
Bug fixes
Once a dummy, always a dummy
- Training Dummies granted by the consumable can no longer be placed on the bench or recombobulated.
Stay tuned to Dot Esports for all the latest TFT updates as Cyber City rolls out.
Published: Apr 1, 2025 01:00 pm