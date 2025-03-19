All Encounters in TFT Set 14 explained

Portals aren’t back, but Encounters are here to stay in TFT Set 14. If you remember the Encounters from Set 13, the new Encounters will also be quite similar with a few new additions and some small changes. Here’s a complete list of all Encounters in TFT Set 14 and what they do.

Recommended Videos

All Encounters in TFT Set 14

There are a total of 11 normal Encounters that you can get at the start of your games in TFT Set 14.

Character Encounter Probability Encounter Effect Annie 9 percent Golden Gala: All Augments this game will be Gold. Zac 5 percent Prismatic Party: All Augments this game will be Prismatic. Aurora 6 percent Prismatic Opener: The first Augment this game will be Prismatic. Aurora 4 percent Prismatic Finale: The final Augment this game will be Prismatic. Vi 10 percent Component Anvils: Vi gives you two component Anvils at the start of the game. Zed 4 percent Artifact Anvil: Zed gives you an Artifact Anvil at the start of the game. Neeko 7.5 percent Scuttle Puddle: Replaces all PvE monsters with pacifist Scuttle Crabs that drop high-tier loot. Neeko 2.5 percent Crab Rave: Replaces all PvE monsters with Scuttle Crabs that drop high-tier loot but add very dangerous Giant Crabs after stage five. Urgot 4 percent Loot Subscription: Gain a variety of loot at the start of each stage. Garen 4 percent Trainer Golems: Get a Trainer Golem equipped with three unique Emblems. Twisted Fate 4 percent Gold Subscription: Gain bonus Gold at the start of each stage.

No encounters are gone! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “No Encounter” that plagued Set 13 and disappointed many no longer exists and has been removed for good. You might have noticed that probabilities for these encounters only add up to 60 percent. This is because the remaining 40 percent probability has been allocated to the new Hack mechanic where around 40 percent of games will have hacked Encounters.

All Hacked Encounters in TFT Set 14

Hacked Encounters can be varied in nature, but their effects usually change mechanics in the game. Here’s a list and probability for all Hacked encounters in TFT Set 14.

Character Encounter Probability Encounter Effect Augment 1 percent Gain an extra Augment in Stage two. Augment 2 percent Gain an extra Augment in Stage three. Aurora 2 percent Gain an extra Augment in Stage four. Aurora 1 percent Gain an extra Augment in Stage five. Aurelion Sol 5 percent Treasure Armory: At round 4-7 replaces PvE with a Treasure Armory which can contain lots of loot including Augments for you to pick. Azir 6 percent Accelerated Augments: Shift the Augment rounds forward to 2-1, 2-5, 3-1. Egg 5 percent Egg: Get a hacked egg which will hatch and give you a lot of bonus loot after several rounds. Mecha Soldier 6 percent Lucky Shop: Once per stage, get a Lucky Shop with units tailored to your team. Mecha Minion 6 percent Two Star Shop: Makes 2-stars more likely to appear in your shop. Golem 6 percent Golem Armory: At Stage four, you can choose between a Tank Golem, Backline Golem, or Gold Golem to add to your team.

Hacks for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hacked Encounter will affect all players in the game equally similar to all other hacks. The Extra Augments will result in an extra round in the respective stage where players can pick Augments. This would bring up the total Augments to four in that game.

Those are all the Opening Encounters in TFT Set 14. For more guides, also check out our list of all units and all Traits explained.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy