Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TFT Set 14 cyber city opening encounter hacked
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

All Encounters in TFT Set 14 explained

Set 14 Encounters complete with their own unique, hack-ey twist.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 19, 2025 01:24 pm

Portals aren’t back, but Encounters are here to stay in TFT Set 14. If you remember the Encounters from Set 13, the new Encounters will also be quite similar with a few new additions and some small changes. Here’s a complete list of all Encounters in TFT Set 14 and what they do.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Encounters in TFT Set 14

There are a total of 11 normal Encounters that you can get at the start of your games in TFT Set 14.

CharacterEncounter ProbabilityEncounter Effect
Annie9 percentGolden Gala: All Augments this game will be Gold.
Zac5 percentPrismatic Party: All Augments this game will be Prismatic.
Aurora6 percentPrismatic Opener: The first Augment this game will be Prismatic.
Aurora4 percentPrismatic Finale: The final Augment this game will be Prismatic.
Vi10 percentComponent Anvils: Vi gives you two component Anvils at the start of the game.
Zed4 percentArtifact Anvil: Zed gives you an Artifact Anvil at the start of the game.
Neeko7.5 percentScuttle Puddle: Replaces all PvE monsters with pacifist Scuttle Crabs that drop high-tier loot.
Neeko2.5 percentCrab Rave: Replaces all PvE monsters with Scuttle Crabs that drop high-tier loot but add very dangerous Giant Crabs after stage five.
Urgot4 percentLoot Subscription: Gain a variety of loot at the start of each stage.
Garen4 percentTrainer Golems: Get a Trainer Golem equipped with three unique Emblems.
Twisted Fate4 percentGold Subscription: Gain bonus Gold at the start of each stage.
TFT Set 14 aurora opening encounter with players standing around her cyber city
No encounters are gone! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “No Encounter” that plagued Set 13 and disappointed many no longer exists and has been removed for good. You might have noticed that probabilities for these encounters only add up to 60 percent. This is because the remaining 40 percent probability has been allocated to the new Hack mechanic where around 40 percent of games will have hacked Encounters.

All Hacked Encounters in TFT Set 14

Hacked Encounters can be varied in nature, but their effects usually change mechanics in the game. Here’s a list and probability for all Hacked encounters in TFT Set 14.

CharacterEncounter ProbabilityEncounter Effect
Augment1 percentGain an extra Augment in Stage two.
Augment2 percentGain an extra Augment in Stage three.
Aurora2 percentGain an extra Augment in Stage four.
Aurora1 percentGain an extra Augment in Stage five.
Aurelion Sol5 percentTreasure Armory: At round 4-7 replaces PvE with a Treasure Armory which can contain lots of loot including Augments for you to pick.
Azir6 percentAccelerated Augments: Shift the Augment rounds forward to 2-1, 2-5, 3-1.
Egg5 percentEgg: Get a hacked egg which will hatch and give you a lot of bonus loot after several rounds.
Mecha Soldier6 percentLucky Shop: Once per stage, get a Lucky Shop with units tailored to your team.
Mecha Minion6 percentTwo Star Shop: Makes 2-stars more likely to appear in your shop.
Golem6 percentGolem Armory: At Stage four, you can choose between a Tank Golem, Backline Golem, or Gold Golem to add to your team.
Teamfight Tactics set 14 hacked encounter with super minion for two-star shop
Hacks for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hacked Encounter will affect all players in the game equally similar to all other hacks. The Extra Augments will result in an extra round in the respective stage where players can pick Augments. This would bring up the total Augments to four in that game.

Those are all the Opening Encounters in TFT Set 14. For more guides, also check out our list of all units and all Traits explained.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content