All Traits in TFT Set 14 explained

Which faction will rule Cyber City? Check out all the Traits in Teamfight Tactics Set 14

Teamfight Tactics Set 14 brings in a whole host of colorful traits as each faction fights for control over Cyber City. From the colorful and wild Street Demons to the organized Syndicate and Divinicorp units, there’s a whole bunch of unique Traits to try and build comps with. Here’s a complete list of all Traits in TFT Set 14 and how they work.

Recommended Videos

Teamfight Tactics all Set 14 Traits explained

There are a total of 25 different Traits in Teamfight Tactics Set 14 with four of them being unique Traits for 5-cost units. Let’s go over each of them, their Trait bonuses, and all units.

Anima Squad

Anima Squad champions gain Armor, Magic Resist, and Damage Amp. At each tier, they unlock a weapon that fires periodically. Weapons scale with Anima Squad star level and stage.

(3) 10 Armor & MR, 5 percent Damage Amp

10 Armor & MR, 5 percent Damage Amp (5) 20 Armor & MR, 10 percent Damage Amp

20 Armor & MR, 10 percent Damage Amp (7) 30 Armor & MR, 15 percent Damage Amp

30 Armor & MR, 15 percent Damage Amp (10) 100 Armor & MR, 50 percent Damage Amp

Anima Squad is based on the recent Swarm mode that was released last year and its passives reflect the same style of gameplay. You Anima Squad units unlock and unleash periodic attacks via the weapons you unlock at each level of the Trait.

Anima Squad debuts in TFT. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Seraphine (1-cost)

Sylas (1-cost)

Illaoi (2-cost)

Vayne (2-cost)

Yuumi (3-cost)

Leona (4-cost)

Xayah (4-cost)

Aurora (5-cost)

A.M.P.

A.M.P. champions upgrade their abilities with A.M.P. and gain Health.

(2) One Amp, 100 Health

One Amp, 100 Health (3) Two Amps, 200 Health

Two Amps, 200 Health (4) Three Amps, 350 Health

Three Amps, 350 Health (5) Four Amps, 500 Health

For each unit, your A.M.P. units gain additional HP and unique upgrades to their abilities. For example, Naafiri summons one extra packmate for each A.M.P. unit. It’s a secondary Trait which can be useful in certain situations.

AMP up your abilities. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Nidalee (1-cost) : Deals damage to an additional target per AMP unit.

Naafiri (2-cost) : Summons an additional packmate per AMP unit.

Yuumi (3-cost) : Gains +3 mana per AMP unit.

Annie (4-cost) : +1 mini fireball per AMP unit and increased Tibber stats.

Samira (5-cost) : +5 bullets during her ability per AMP unit.

BoomBots

BoomBots fire a missile every 400 damage dealt at a nearby enemy, dealing magic damage. 10 percent of damage taken contributes to damage dealt.

(2) 150 magic damage

150 magic damage (4) 330 magic damage

330 magic damage (6) Fire two missiles, each dealing 200 magic damage

Boom Bots are a small collection of units that can create an offensive core for your team which you can then beef up with Bruisers or Bastions. Heavily reliant on getting to Urgot quickly.

Make your enemies go boom. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Kog’maw (1-cost)

Skarner (2-cost)

Fiddlesticks (3-cost)

Cho’Gath (4-cost)

Urgot (5-cost)

Bastion

Your team gains Armor and Magic Resist. Bastions gain extra, which doubles for the first 10 seconds.

(2) 18 Armor & MR

18 Armor & MR (4) 50 Armor & MR

50 Armor & MR (6) 90 Armor & MR (Non-Bastions gain an additional 40 Armor & MR)

A standard frontline Trait that grants Armor and MR to your team. Can be paired with a variety of main Traits.

The first and last Bastion. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Jax (1-cost)

Poppy (1-cost)

Illaoi (2-cost)

Shyvana (2-cost)

Galio (3-cost)

Sejuani (4-cost)

Renekton (5-cost)

Bruiser

Your team gains bonus Health. Bruisers gain a percentage increase.

(2) 20 percent Health

20 percent Health (4) 45 percent Health

45 percent Health (6) 75 percent Health

Similar to the Bruisers from Set 13, Bruisers in Set 14 are also focused around Bonus Health for your team. Hitting six Bruisers is quite easy as there are seven of them.

The newest 5-cost unit. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Alistar (1-cost)

Dr. Mundo (1-cost)

Darius (2-cost)

Gragas (3-cost)

Mordekaiser (3-cost)

Cho’Gath (4-cost)

Kobuko (5-cost)

Cyberboss

Your strongest Cyberboss upgrades to its final form, gaining Health, Ability Power, and enhanced ability effects.

(2) 18 percent Health, 15 AP

18 percent Health, 15 AP (3) 25 percent Health, 25 AP

25 percent Health, 25 AP (4) All Cyberbosses upgrade. The strongest gains 33 percent Health and 30 AP

Cyberboss is all about playing around the strongest Cyberboss unit such as Ziggs or Kobuko, but it depends on getting the right units quickly.

The videogame battle bosses. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Poppy (1-cost)

Veigar (2-cost)

Ziggs (4-cost)

Kobuko (5-cost)

Cypher

Gain Intel by losing combat (increased for loss streaks) and a small amount from kills. Intel can be traded for loot at specific rounds. After trading, Cypher champions gain Attack Damage and Ability Power.

(3) 1x Intel, 25 percent AD & AP

1x Intel, 25 percent AD & AP (4) 1.50x Intel, 40 percent AD & AP

1.50x Intel, 40 percent AD & AP (5) 2x Intel, 50 percent AD & AP

Close enough, welcome back Chem Baron! Cypher requires you to go on Loss Streaks early on so you can trade your intel for powerful cashouts.

Cope on your loss streak with Cypher. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Vi (1-cost)

LeBlanc (2-cost)

Draven (3-cost)

Galio (3-cost)

Zed (4-cost)

Dynamo

Every 3 seconds, your team gains Mana. Dynamos receive 100 percent more.

(2) 5 Mana

5 Mana (3) 8 Mana

8 Mana (4) 12 Mana

Similar to the Visionaries from Set 13, Dynamos are all focused on gaining Mana quickly and helping your team cast abilities.

Visionaries is that you? Image via Riot Games

Units:

Morgana (1-cost)

Jhin (2-cost)

Elise (3-cost)

Miss Fortune (4-cost)

Aurora (5-cost)

Divinicorp

Divinicorp champions grant unique stats to your team, which increase with more Divinicorp champions in play. Divinicorp champions receive double the bonus.

(1) 100 percent bonus

100 percent bonus (2) 110 percent bonus

110 percent bonus (3) 125 percent bonus

125 percent bonus (4) 145 percent bonus

145 percent bonus (5) 165 percent bonus

165 percent bonus (6) 185 percent bonus

185 percent bonus (7) 200 percent bonus

Divinicorp are a unique bunch that don’t need all of them on-field to activate their trait. Each Divincorp unit will boost a certain stat for the whole team. They’re flexible units that are easy to slot into any board.

Slot them into any team. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Morgana (1-cost): +9 percent AP

Rhaast (2-cost): +6 Armor & MR

Senna (3-cost): +8 percent AD

Gragas (3-cost): – +50 HP

Vex (4-cost): +7 percent Critical Strike Chance

Renekton (5-cost): – +5 percent Attack Speed

Emblem – +3 percent Omnivamp

Executioner

Executioner abilities can critically strike and gain bonus Critical Strike Chance and Damage. If the target is below 30 percent Health, bonus Crit Damage is doubled.

(2) 25 percent Crit Chance, 8 percent Crit Damage

25 percent Crit Chance, 8 percent Crit Damage (3) 35 percent Crit Chance, 15 percent Crit Damage

35 percent Crit Chance, 15 percent Crit Damage (4) 45 percent Crit Chance, 20 percent Crit Damage

45 percent Crit Chance, 20 percent Crit Damage (5) 55 percent Crit Chance, 25 percent Crit Damage, +15 percent Durability

Executioners do exactly what the name sounds like and you just need to pair them with a solid frontline. Getting an Urgot as early as possible is necessary.

Urgot will execute your enemies without hesitation. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Graves (2-cost)

Rengar (3-cost)

Varus (3-cost)

Vex (4-cost)

Urgot (5-cost)

Exotech

Exotech champions gain unique items and receive bonus Health and Attack Speed for each item equipped.

(3) 30 Health, 2 percent Attack Speed

30 Health, 2 percent Attack Speed (5) 110 Health, 3 percent Attack Speed

110 Health, 3 percent Attack Speed (7) 200 Health, 7 percent Attack Speed

200 Health, 7 percent Attack Speed (10) 500 Health, 40 percent Attack Speed, ALL Exotech Items

Each tier gives you a powerful Exotech item that can only be equipped by Exotech champions. They’re similar to how Academy worked in Set 13.

Unique and powerful items in the right hands. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Jax (1-cost)

Jhin (2-cost)

Naafiri (2-cost)

Varus (3-cost)

Mordekaiser (3-cost)

Sejuani (4-cost)

Zeri (4-cost)

Exotech Items:

Exotech Items Stats Effect Corrupted Chassis +200 Health All Shields are 15 percent more effective on the holder. Every 7 seconds, siphon 12 percent of the owner’s max Health from the current target and convert it to a Shield for 5 seconds. Holobow +15 Mana, +20 Ability Power, +15 percent Attack Speed Attacks that Critically Strike grant 2 bonus Mana. After casting an Ability, gain 40 percent Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds. Repulsor Lantern +444 Health Gain 5 percent health. Every 3 seconds, deal 8 percent of the holder’s max health as magic damage to all enemies within 1-hex. Pulse Stabilizer +25 percent Attack Damage, +35 percent Critical Strike Chance Execute enemies below 12 percent Health. Abilities can critically strike. If the holder’s abilities can already critically strike, gain 10 percent Critical Strike Damage instead.

Golden Ox

Golden Ox champions gain Damage Amp and have a chance to drop gold on kill.

(2) 18 percent Damage Amp, 20 percent chance to drop gold

18 percent Damage Amp, 20 percent chance to drop gold (4) 20 percent Damage Amp, 30 percent chance to drop gold

20 percent Damage Amp, 30 percent chance to drop gold (6) 22 percent Damage Amp, 50 percent chance to drop loot, 8 percent chance loot is a component

If you spend 8 gold on rerolls or XP in a single turn, permanently increase their Damage Amp and the gold required for the next bonus. Rerolls count double towards gold spent. (Golden Ox must have fought last round)

Pair them with your econ Augments. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Alistar (1-cost)

Graves (2-cost)

Jarvan (3-cost)

Annie (4-cost)

Aphelios (4-cost)

Viego (5-cost)

Marksman

Marksmen gain Attack Damage, which doubles after 8 seconds.

(2) 18 percent AD

18 percent AD (4) 45 percent AD

Marksmen ramp up their attack speed and can be used to create a powerful ADC-oriented backline.

Mark them for death. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Kindred (1-cost)

Jhin (2-cost)

Jinx (3-cost)

Aphelios (4-cost)

Xayah (4-cost)

Nitro

Nitro champions generate Chrome for R-080T based on their star level. Chrome per star level: 2/3/5/7. At 200 Chrome, R-080T upgrades to T-43X.

(3) Summon R-080T!

Summon R-080T! (4) Fire a giant laser!

A reroll-focused comp that summons a cool mechanical robot that fires laser beams. Pair it up with Traits like Dynamo and get the overpowered T-43X once you collect enough stacks.

Watch the robot get bigger! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Units:

Nidalee (1-cost)

Kindred (1-cost)

Shyvana (2-cost)

Elise (3-cost)

Evolve into the mighty T-43X. Image via Riot Games

Street Demon

Allies in painted hexes gain bonus Health, Ability Power, and Attack Damage. Signature hexes grant 50 percent more.

(3) +6 percent Health, 6 AP, 6 percent AD

+6 percent Health, 6 AP, 6 percent AD (5) +10 percent Health, 10 AP, 10 percent AD

+10 percent Health, 10 AP, 10 percent AD (7) +15 percent Health, 15 AP, 15 percent AD

+15 percent Health, 15 AP, 15 percent AD (10) +25 percent Health, 25 AP, 25 percent AD

The street demons will paint the streets purple. Image via Riot Games

Reminiscent of Rebels in design, the colorful Street Demons paint hexes across your board and give bonus stats to your units in those special hexes. You have a lot of choice in terms of carries with this comp, but a strong frontline is needed.

Play around the purple hexes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Units:

Dr. Mundo (1-cost)

Zyra (1-cost)

Ekko (2-cost)

Jinx (3-cost)

Rengar (3-cost)

Brand (4-cost)

Neeko (4-cost)

Samira (5-cost)

Syndicate

Gain a Kingpin hat that upgrades a Syndicate champion’s ability. Syndicate champions also gain Health and Damage Amp.

(3) 100 Health, 5 percent Damage Amp, 1 Kingpin

100 Health, 5 percent Damage Amp, 1 Kingpin (5) 450 Health, 20 percent Damage Amp, 2 Kingpins

450 Health, 20 percent Damage Amp, 2 Kingpins (7) 600 Health, 30 percent Damage Amp, Upgrade Kingpin effect

Syndicate units give you fancy hats that let you promote a unit to Kingpin status. Place it on your important carries or tanks to give them a major upgrade.

Put funny hats on your units. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Shaco (1-cost)

Darius (2-cost)

Twisted Fate (3-cost)

Braum (3-cost)

Miss Fortune (4-cost)

Rapidfire

Your team gains Attack Speed. Rapidfire champions gain more per attack, stacking up to 10 times.

(2) 4 percent AS per stack

4 percent AS per stack (4) 10 percent AS per stack

10 percent AS per stack (6) 22 percent AS per stack

Similar to Marksmen but not exactly, Rapidfire units grant your team a ton of attack speed. Rapidfire is a backline Trait that can define half your board.

Who doesn’t love attack speed? Image via Riot Games

Units:

Kindred (1-cost)

Kog’Maw (1-cost)

Twisted Fate (3-cost)

Draven (3-cost)

Zeri (4-cost)

Slayer

Slayers gain Attack Damage and Omnivamp. Overhealing heals the lowest-health Slayer by 50 percent of the excess amount.

(2) 15 percent AD, 15 percent Omnivamp

15 percent AD, 15 percent Omnivamp (4) 40 percent AD, 15 percent Omnivamp

40 percent AD, 15 percent Omnivamp (6) 70 percent AD, 20 percent Omnivamp

Slayers have really high carry potential especially if you can setup a Vayne with multiple Guinsoo’s Rageblades thanks to all the Omnivamp bonus.

Slay your enemies with style. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Shaco (1-cost)

Dr. Mundo (1-cost)

Vayne (2-cost)

Jarvan (3-cost)

Senna (3-cost)

Zed (4-cost)

Strategist

Allies in the back two rows gain Damage Amp. Allies in the front two rows gain Durability. Strategists receive triple bonuses.

(2) 7 percent DA, 5 percent DR

7 percent DA, 5 percent DR (3) 11 percent DA, 7 percent DR

11 percent DA, 7 percent DR (4) 16 percent DA, 11 percent DR

16 percent DA, 11 percent DR (5) 20 percent DA, 14 percent DR

Strategists provide powerful Damage Amp and Damage Reduction stats for your whole team. You can splash them in as a secondary comp.

Strategize their best usage in your comps. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Ekko (2-cost)

LeBlanc (2-cost)

Yuumi (3-cost)

Neeko (4-cost)

Ziggs (4-cost)

Techie

Techies gain Ability Power. Enemies hit by their abilities deal less damage for 3 seconds.

(2) 15 AP

15 AP (4) 45 AP

45 AP (6) 80 AP

80 AP (8) 110 AP (Enemies hit deal 18 percent less damage)

Techies are like Sorcerers from Set 13 and their whole Trait revolves around maximizing your team’s Ability Power. It’s a vertical comp that requires your complete investment.

High damage AP casts with Techies. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Seraphine (1-cost)

Zyra (1-cost)

Shyvana (2-cost)

Veigar (2-cost)

Fiddlesticks (3-cost)

Mordekaiser (3-cost)

Brand (4-cost)

Viego (5-cost)

Vanguard

Vanguards gain Durability while shielded. They gain a max Health Shield at the start of combat and when below 50 percent Health.

(2) 16 percent max Health Shield

16 percent max Health Shield (4) 32 percent max Health Shield

32 percent max Health Shield (6) 40 percent max Health Shield, 20 percent Durability while shielded

Vanguards will hold the line. Image via Riot Games

Units:

Sylas (1-cost)

Vi (1-cost)

Rhaast (2-cost)

Skarner (2-cost)

Braum (3-cost)

Jarvan (3-cost)

Leona (4-cost)

Virus (Zac)

(1) The Virus infects the shop with a 10 percent chance to spawn a bloblet. When purchased, it merges and increases the strongest Zac’s max Health by 3 percent and Ability Power by 5 percent.

Zac infects your shop and becomes incredibly tanky. Image via Riot Games

Overlord (Renekton)

(1) The Overlord bites the unit behind him, dealing 40 percent of their max Health as true damage. He gains 40 percent of their Health and 33 percent of their Attack Damage.

Renekton becomes an unstoppable machine. Image via Riot Games

Soul Killer (Viego)

(1) Gain a hologram copy of the highest-cost enemy Viego helped kill last round. It has 600/900/3000 Health, deals 30 percent/40 percent/200 percent damage, and has one recommended item.

Viego clones an enemy. Image via Riot Games

God of the Net (Garen)

(1) After 2 player combats, open an Armory of Trait Mods that permanently reprogram a champion to benefit from a trait (but not contribute). Each additional Trait Mod requires one extra round.

Garen gives your team permanent trait buffs. Image via Riot Games

Those are all the Traits in Teamfight Tactics Set 14 and how each of them work. For more, check out all units, and all Augments, in Set 14.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy