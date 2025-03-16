Forgot password
Teamfight Tactics Set 14 new units Kobuko
Image via Riot Games
All Units in TFT Set 14

A complete list of all units and their traits in TFT set 14.
Published: Mar 16, 2025 11:30 am

Teamfight Tactics Set 14 is here, and we’re going to get a whole new set of units and Traits to play around with. You can start theorycrafting right now as we’ll provide you with information on each unit in the game, including their costs and Traits for TFT Set 14.

All Champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 14

All 1-Cost Units

Your 1-cost units are the bread and butter of every early-game board, and some comps like Nitro revolve around securing the right 1-cost units early.

There are 13 1-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.

Unit NameTrait 1Trait 2Trait 3
AlistarGolden OxBruiser
Dr. MundoStreet DemonBruiserSlayer
JaxExotechBastion
KindredNitroRapidfireMarksman
Kog’MawBoomBotsRapidfire
MorganaDivinicorpDynamo
NidaleeNitroA.M.P.
PoppyCyberbossBastion
SeraphineAnima SquadTechie
ShacoSyndicateSlayer
SylasAnima SquadVanguard
ViCypherVanguard
ZyraStreet DemonTechie
Teamfight Tactics set 14 units morganna, seraphine and vi 3 panel side by side
Morgana, Seraphine, and Vi from Set 14. Remix by Dot Esports

All 2-Cost Units

2-costs are equally important and even more relevant since they tend to stay on your board longer than 1-costs. In Set 14, some comps will require you to permanently field several 2-costs. Some of them are quite unique as they have up to three traits each.

There are 13 2-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.

Unit NameTrait 1Trait 2Trait 3
DariusSyndicateBruiser
EkkoStreet DemonStrategist
GravesGolden OxExecutioner
IllaoiAnima SquadBastion
JhinExotechMarksmanDynamo
LeBlancCypherStrategist
NaafiriExotechA.M.P.
RhaastDivinicorpVanguard
ShyvanaNitroBastionTechie
SkarnerBoomBotsVanguard
Twisted FateSyndicateRapidfire
VayneAnima SquadSlayer
VeigarCyberbossTechie
Teamfight Tactics set 14 2-costs Darius, Veigar, Leblanc 3 panel side by side remix
2-cost Darius, Veigar and Leblanc from Set 14. Remix by Dot Esports

All 3-Cost Units

There are a total of 13 3-cost units in Teamfight Tactics Set 14. They’re nowhere near as impactful as they were in Set 13(with a few exceptions), but they remain quite powerful.

Unit NameTrait 1Trait 2Trait 3
BraumSyndicateVanguard
DravenCypherRapidfire
EliseNitroDynamo
FiddlesticksBoomBotsTechie
GalioCypherBastion
GragasDivinicorpBruiser
Jarvan IVGolden OxVanguardSlayer
JinxStreet DemonMarksman
MordekaiserExotechBruiserTechie
RengarStreet DemonExecutioner
SennaDivinicorpSlayer
VarusExotechExecutioner
YuumiAnima SquadA.M.P.Strategist
Teamfight Tactics set 14 3-costs yuumi, mordekaiser, braum 3 panel side by side remix
Anima Squad, Exotech and the Syndicate. Remix by Dot Esports

All 4-Cost Units

4-cost units form the backbone of any powerful late-game board, and you will want to get them as soon as possible to stabilize your board. They’re the only units without any one of them having more than two traits.

There are 13 4-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool. Here are all the 4-cost units and their traits.

Unit NameTrait 1Trait 2
AnnieGolden OxA.M.P.
ApheliosGolden OxMarksman
BrandStreet DemonTechie
Cho’GathBoomBotsBruiser
LeonaAnima SquadVanguard
Miss FortuneSyndicateDynamo
NeekoStreet DemonStrategist
SejuaniExotechBastion
VexDivinicorpExecutioner
XayahAnima SquadMarksman
ZedCypherSlayer
ZeriExotechRapidfire
ZiggsCyberbossStrategist
Teamfight Tactics set 14 4-costs brand, zed, sejuani 3 panel side by side remix
Your main damage carries and tanks. Remix by Dot Esports

All 5-Cost Units

5-cost units are typically the strongest units in Teamfight Tactics, and this remains true for Set 14. Some of them, such as Zac, Garen, Renekton, and Viego, have unique Traits that make them a great pick for any team.

There are eight 5-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.

Unit NameTrait 1Trait 2Trait 3
AuroraAnima SquadDynamo
GarenGod of the Net
KobukoCyberbossBruiser
RenektonOverlordDivinicorpBastion
SamiraStreet DemonA.M.P.
UrgotBoomBotsExecutioner
ViegoSoul KillerGolden OxTechie
ZacVirus
Teamfight Tactics set 14 garen, viego, aurora 3 panel side by side remix
The strongest units in Set 14. Remix by Dot Esports

Those are all the units in Teamfight Tactics Set 14, but if you want to learn about how all of their Traits work, be sure to check out our list of all Set 14 Traits, explained.

