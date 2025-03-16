All Units in TFT Set 14

A complete list of all units and their traits in TFT set 14.

Teamfight Tactics Set 14 is here, and we’re going to get a whole new set of units and Traits to play around with. You can start theorycrafting right now as we’ll provide you with information on each unit in the game, including their costs and Traits for TFT Set 14.

All Champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 14

All 1-Cost Units

Your 1-cost units are the bread and butter of every early-game board, and some comps like Nitro revolve around securing the right 1-cost units early.

There are 13 1-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.

Unit Name Trait 1 Trait 2 Trait 3 Alistar Golden Ox Bruiser – Dr. Mundo Street Demon Bruiser Slayer Jax Exotech Bastion – Kindred Nitro Rapidfire Marksman Kog’Maw BoomBots Rapidfire – Morgana Divinicorp Dynamo – Nidalee Nitro A.M.P. – Poppy Cyberboss Bastion – Seraphine Anima Squad Techie – Shaco Syndicate Slayer – Sylas Anima Squad Vanguard – Vi Cypher Vanguard – Zyra Street Demon Techie –

Morgana, Seraphine, and Vi from Set 14. Remix by Dot Esports

All 2-Cost Units

2-costs are equally important and even more relevant since they tend to stay on your board longer than 1-costs. In Set 14, some comps will require you to permanently field several 2-costs. Some of them are quite unique as they have up to three traits each.

There are 13 2-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.

Unit Name Trait 1 Trait 2 Trait 3 Darius Syndicate Bruiser – Ekko Street Demon Strategist – Graves Golden Ox Executioner – Illaoi Anima Squad Bastion – Jhin Exotech Marksman Dynamo LeBlanc Cypher Strategist – Naafiri Exotech A.M.P. – Rhaast Divinicorp Vanguard – Shyvana Nitro Bastion Techie Skarner BoomBots Vanguard – Twisted Fate Syndicate Rapidfire – Vayne Anima Squad Slayer – Veigar Cyberboss Techie –

2-cost Darius, Veigar and Leblanc from Set 14. Remix by Dot Esports

All 3-Cost Units

There are a total of 13 3-cost units in Teamfight Tactics Set 14. They’re nowhere near as impactful as they were in Set 13(with a few exceptions), but they remain quite powerful.

Unit Name Trait 1 Trait 2 Trait 3 Braum Syndicate Vanguard – Draven Cypher Rapidfire – Elise Nitro Dynamo – Fiddlesticks BoomBots Techie – Galio Cypher Bastion – Gragas Divinicorp Bruiser – Jarvan IV Golden Ox Vanguard Slayer Jinx Street Demon Marksman – Mordekaiser Exotech Bruiser Techie Rengar Street Demon Executioner – Senna Divinicorp Slayer – Varus Exotech Executioner – Yuumi Anima Squad A.M.P. Strategist

Anima Squad, Exotech and the Syndicate. Remix by Dot Esports

All 4-Cost Units

4-cost units form the backbone of any powerful late-game board, and you will want to get them as soon as possible to stabilize your board. They’re the only units without any one of them having more than two traits.

There are 13 4-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool. Here are all the 4-cost units and their traits.

Unit Name Trait 1 Trait 2 Annie Golden Ox A.M.P. Aphelios Golden Ox Marksman Brand Street Demon Techie Cho’Gath BoomBots Bruiser Leona Anima Squad Vanguard Miss Fortune Syndicate Dynamo Neeko Street Demon Strategist Sejuani Exotech Bastion Vex Divinicorp Executioner Xayah Anima Squad Marksman Zed Cypher Slayer Zeri Exotech Rapidfire Ziggs Cyberboss Strategist

Your main damage carries and tanks. Remix by Dot Esports

All 5-Cost Units

5-cost units are typically the strongest units in Teamfight Tactics, and this remains true for Set 14. Some of them, such as Zac, Garen, Renekton, and Viego, have unique Traits that make them a great pick for any team.

There are eight 5-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.

Unit Name Trait 1 Trait 2 Trait 3 Aurora Anima Squad Dynamo – Garen God of the Net – – Kobuko Cyberboss Bruiser – Renekton Overlord Divinicorp Bastion Samira Street Demon A.M.P. – Urgot BoomBots Executioner – Viego Soul Killer Golden Ox Techie Zac Virus – –

The strongest units in Set 14. Remix by Dot Esports

Those are all the units in Teamfight Tactics Set 14, but if you want to learn about how all of their Traits work, be sure to check out our list of all Set 14 Traits, explained.

