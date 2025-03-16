All Units in TFT Set 14

Teamfight Tactics Set 14 is here, and we’re going to get a whole new set of units and Traits to play around with. You can start theorycrafting right now as we’ll provide you with information on each unit in the game, including their costs and Traits for TFT Set 14.
All Champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 14
All 1-Cost Units
Your 1-cost units are the bread and butter of every early-game board, and some comps like Nitro revolve around securing the right 1-cost units early.
There are 13 1-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.
|Unit Name
|Trait 1
|Trait 2
|Trait 3
|Alistar
|Golden Ox
|Bruiser
|–
|Dr. Mundo
|Street Demon
|Bruiser
|Slayer
|Jax
|Exotech
|Bastion
|–
|Kindred
|Nitro
|Rapidfire
|Marksman
|Kog’Maw
|BoomBots
|Rapidfire
|–
|Morgana
|Divinicorp
|Dynamo
|–
|Nidalee
|Nitro
|A.M.P.
|–
|Poppy
|Cyberboss
|Bastion
|–
|Seraphine
|Anima Squad
|Techie
|–
|Shaco
|Syndicate
|Slayer
|–
|Sylas
|Anima Squad
|Vanguard
|–
|Vi
|Cypher
|Vanguard
|–
|Zyra
|Street Demon
|Techie
|–
All 2-Cost Units
2-costs are equally important and even more relevant since they tend to stay on your board longer than 1-costs. In Set 14, some comps will require you to permanently field several 2-costs. Some of them are quite unique as they have up to three traits each.
There are 13 2-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.
|Unit Name
|Trait 1
|Trait 2
|Trait 3
|Darius
|Syndicate
|Bruiser
|–
|Ekko
|Street Demon
|Strategist
|–
|Graves
|Golden Ox
|Executioner
|–
|Illaoi
|Anima Squad
|Bastion
|–
|Jhin
|Exotech
|Marksman
|Dynamo
|LeBlanc
|Cypher
|Strategist
|–
|Naafiri
|Exotech
|A.M.P.
|–
|Rhaast
|Divinicorp
|Vanguard
|–
|Shyvana
|Nitro
|Bastion
|Techie
|Skarner
|BoomBots
|Vanguard
|–
|Twisted Fate
|Syndicate
|Rapidfire
|–
|Vayne
|Anima Squad
|Slayer
|–
|Veigar
|Cyberboss
|Techie
|–
All 3-Cost Units
There are a total of 13 3-cost units in Teamfight Tactics Set 14. They’re nowhere near as impactful as they were in Set 13(with a few exceptions), but they remain quite powerful.
|Unit Name
|Trait 1
|Trait 2
|Trait 3
|Braum
|Syndicate
|Vanguard
|–
|Draven
|Cypher
|Rapidfire
|–
|Elise
|Nitro
|Dynamo
|–
|Fiddlesticks
|BoomBots
|Techie
|–
|Galio
|Cypher
|Bastion
|–
|Gragas
|Divinicorp
|Bruiser
|–
|Jarvan IV
|Golden Ox
|Vanguard
|Slayer
|Jinx
|Street Demon
|Marksman
|–
|Mordekaiser
|Exotech
|Bruiser
|Techie
|Rengar
|Street Demon
|Executioner
|–
|Senna
|Divinicorp
|Slayer
|–
|Varus
|Exotech
|Executioner
|–
|Yuumi
|Anima Squad
|A.M.P.
|Strategist
All 4-Cost Units
4-cost units form the backbone of any powerful late-game board, and you will want to get them as soon as possible to stabilize your board. They’re the only units without any one of them having more than two traits.
There are 13 4-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool. Here are all the 4-cost units and their traits.
|Unit Name
|Trait 1
|Trait 2
|Annie
|Golden Ox
|A.M.P.
|Aphelios
|Golden Ox
|Marksman
|Brand
|Street Demon
|Techie
|Cho’Gath
|BoomBots
|Bruiser
|Leona
|Anima Squad
|Vanguard
|Miss Fortune
|Syndicate
|Dynamo
|Neeko
|Street Demon
|Strategist
|Sejuani
|Exotech
|Bastion
|Vex
|Divinicorp
|Executioner
|Xayah
|Anima Squad
|Marksman
|Zed
|Cypher
|Slayer
|Zeri
|Exotech
|Rapidfire
|Ziggs
|Cyberboss
|Strategist
All 5-Cost Units
5-cost units are typically the strongest units in Teamfight Tactics, and this remains true for Set 14. Some of them, such as Zac, Garen, Renekton, and Viego, have unique Traits that make them a great pick for any team.
There are eight 5-cost units in the TFT Set 14 champion pool.
|Unit Name
|Trait 1
|Trait 2
|Trait 3
|Aurora
|Anima Squad
|Dynamo
|–
|Garen
|God of the Net
|–
|–
|Kobuko
|Cyberboss
|Bruiser
|–
|Renekton
|Overlord
|Divinicorp
|Bastion
|Samira
|Street Demon
|A.M.P.
|–
|Urgot
|BoomBots
|Executioner
|–
|Viego
|Soul Killer
|Golden Ox
|Techie
|Zac
|Virus
|–
|–
Those are all the units in Teamfight Tactics Set 14, but if you want to learn about how all of their Traits work, be sure to check out our list of all Set 14 Traits, explained.
Published: Mar 16, 2025 11:30 am