Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 will be the regionals patch as we prepare for the upcoming tournaments. With only three patches left for Into the Arcane, players have more or less solved the equation. So, let’s check the full TFT Patch 13.6 notes and how they shake things up.

Recommended Videos

TFT Patch 13.6 notes

Here is a complete rundown of all the changes to look forward to in Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6. The changes aren’t massive, but there are enough changes to shift up the meta. For example, Snipers have received a massive buff, and several of the most meta units, such as Rumble and Leblanc, have been nerfed.

System changes

Gold Orbs have been rebalanced slightly.

Stage Two and Three Orbs: The gold reward has been increased from 12 gold to 15 gold. The Greater Dupe reward now grants six gold instead of five gold. Instead of two 4-cost units and two gold, the reward now provides two 4-cost units and six gold. Previously, the reward included three 3-cost units and two gold, but it has been changed to four 3-cost units and two gold. The reward that previously included a 2-star 3-cost unit and three gold has been adjusted to a 2-star 3-cost unit and five gold.

Stage Four Orbs: The Completed Anvil reward now gives two gold instead of four gold. Thieves Gloves now provide three gold instead of four gold. The Spatula or Pan, Component Anvil, and Reforger reward, which previously granted four gold, now only grants one gold.



Trait Changes

Automata

The Armor and Magic Resist values have been increased from 25, 55, and 100 to 25, 60, and 111.

Chem Baron

The four-piece streaking shimmer bonus has been increased from 45 to 50.

The five-piece streaking shimmer bonus has been increased from 60 to 70.

The rewards for 200 and 300 have been slightly increased.

Conqueror

The Base Attack Damage and Ability Power values have changed from 18, 25, 40, and 120 percent to 22, 25, 40, and 120 percent.

Enforcer

The eight-piece Damage Amplification has been reduced from 48 percent to 40 percent.

Family

The Mana Reduction values have been adjusted from 25, 30, and 40 percent to 30, 35, and 40 percent.

Some early game love. Image via Riot Games

Form Swapper

The four-piece Damage Reduction has been increased from 30 percent to 33 percent.

The four-piece Damage Amplification has been increased from 40 percent to 44 percent.

Pit Fighter

The Healing values have been adjusted from 10, 25, 45, and 80 percent to 10, 35, 55, and 80 percent.

Quickstriker

The four-piece shield value has been increased from 200 to 222.

Scrap

The six-piece shield per component has been reduced from 50 to 45.

Sniper

This trait has been reworked and now provides 10, 40, and 80 percent Damage Amplification.

The Amplification Per Hex values have been adjusted from 7, 18, and 36 percent to 5, 10, and 20 percent.

Sorcerer

The Ability Power values have changed from 20, 55, and 90 to 20, 50, and 85.

Does Leblanc even care? Image via Riot Games

Visionary

The six-piece healing value has been reduced from 18 percent to 16 percent.

Watcher

The Minimum Damage Reduction values have changed from 15, 25, and 35 percent to 15, 30, and 40 percent.

Unit changes

1-costs

Amumu

Flat Damage Reduction increased from 12, 15, and 25 to 15, 20, and 30.

Powder

Spell Damage increased from 350, 500, 700, and 900 to 420, 550, 735, and 950.

Draven

Attack Speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75.

Singed

Spell Attack Speed Granted changed from 100, 120, 160, and 200 percent to 100, 115, 130, and 150 percent.

2-costs

Akali

Mana changed from 0/60 to 0/50.

3-star Akali and Nocturne shenanigans inbound. Image via Riot Games

Leona

Mana changed from 30/75 to 20/65.

Renata Glasc

Mana changed from 20/80 to 20/85.

Secondary Damage changed from 155/230/350 to 130/195/290.

Urgot

Health reduced from 700 to 650.

Attack Speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75.

Mana changed from 20/70 to 45/90.

The big crab is still going strong. Image via Riot Games

Vander

Attack Damage increased from 50 to 55.

Armor and Magic Resist increased from 45 to 50.

3-costs

Blitzcrank

Spell Shield increased from 470/500/550 to 550/600/700.

Cassiopeia

Miasma Damage increased from 180/270/430 to 220/330/530.

Nunu & Willump

Spell Damage Reduction increased from 50/50/55 percent to 55/55/60 percent.

Renni

Mana changed from 40/100 to 40/90.

Spell Heal changed from 300/325/375 to 400/400/400.

Swain

Secondary Spell Damage changed from 40/60/90 to 38/57/90.

4-costs

Silco

Vial Damage increased from 100/200/1000 to 140/200/1000.

Minion Damage increased from 36/55/100 to 38/58/100.

Saving grace for Chem-Barons. Image via Riot Games

Twitch

Experiment HP Damage Bonus increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.

5-costs

Caitlyn

Headshot Attack Damage percent changed from 280/280/1350 percent to 260/260/1350 percent.

LeBlanc

Primary Spell Damage changed from 650/975/5000 to 590/888/5000.

Spell Damage Sharing changed from 18/25/100 percent to 12/20/100 percent.

Rumble

Armor and Magic Resist reduced from 70 to 65.

Spell Damage changed from 500/750/4000 to 450/675/4000.

Sevika

Mana changed from 0/60 to 0/50.

6-costs

Warwick

Blood Hunter Execute reduced from 15 percent to 12 percent.

Blood Hunter Healing reduced from 500 to 450.

K3soju fans rejoice. Image via Riot Games

Item changes

Innervating Locket

Mana gained can no longer overflow.

Works the same way as mana gained from taking damage directly.

Silver Trait changes

Diversified Portfolio+

Properly reverted to one gold per three traits.

Kingslayer

Gold per win if lower HP increased from five to six.

Support Mining+

Deaths required reduced from four to five.

Table Scraps

Carousels granted reduced from four to three.

Titanic Titan

HP gained increased from 20 to 25.

Gold Trait changes

Climb the Ladder II

Stats granted increased from five to six.

Gloves Off

Bonus Damage reduced from 85 percent to 70 percent.

Overheal

Bonus Damage increased from 125 percent to 150 percent.

Spirit Link

Base HP Regen increased from five percent to six percent.

Team Up: Mentorship

Attack Damage Share reduced from 25 percent to 18 percent.

Team Up: Reunion

Vi Damage reduced from 110 percent to 100 percent.

Ekko Damage reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent.

Nerfs for Reunion. Image via Riot Games

Two Much Value

2-cost units granted reduced from four to two.

Unleash the Beast

Crowd Control Immunity Duration reduced from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.

Prismatic Trait changes

Birthday Present

Gold per level up reduced from two to one.

Blazing Soul II

Attack Speed reduced from 35 percent to 30 percent.

Blinding Speed

Item granted changed from Red Buff to Giant Slayer.

Ghosts of Friends Past

HP per stack increased from six to seven.

Quality over Quantity

Bonus HP reduced from seven percent to four percent.

Anomaly changes

Bully

Damage Amplification changed from 12/36 percent to 11/33 percent.

Freestyling

Damage Amplification per trait increased from 4.5 percent to five percent.

Heavy Hitter

HP percent Damage increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Hivemind

Now functions on first takedown instead of kill.

Fixed a bug where it stopped functioning on death.

Hunger for Power

HP and Attack Damage shared increased from 60 percent to 66 percent.

Hypervelocity

Base Attack Speed increased from 10 percent to 20 percent.

Infectious Anomaly

Base Attack Damage and Ability Power reduced from 12 percent to 10 percent.

Repulsor

Attack Speed increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

The anomaly is ever-changing. Image via Riot Games

Bug fixes

Using a Reforger on a unit in combat will no longer delete the reforger.

Firesale now interacts correctly with Starry Night.

Swapping a unit during the Thieves Gloves ceremony can no longer cause the unit to visually linger in its old hex.

Swapping two units on the board can no longer cause strongest unit calculations to change (for the purpose of Hero Augments and Anomalies).

Swapping two units on the board can no longer cause trait activation VFX to play.

Rolling a Jayce with Pandora’s Bench no longer fails to give you his Hextech Forge.

Salvage Bin no longer deletes items when sold off of units transformed by Pandora’s Bench.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy