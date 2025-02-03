In the second half of Teamfight Tactics Set 13, the game has reached one of its most balanced states ever. This leaves room for fine-tuning underperforming units, items, and Augments. Let’s go over what TFT Patch 13.5 has in store for us with the complete early patch notes.

Recommended Videos

TFT Patch 13.5 notes

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.5 will be released on Feb. 5. Note that these are all early patch notes from the PBE that could be subject to change by the time the official TFT Patch 13.5 releases.

System changes

Encounters:

Caitlyn (Gold Subscription) increased from four percent to eight percent.

Heimerdinger (Prismatic First) increased from six percent to eight percent.

Mel (Radiant Blessing) decreased from eight percent to four percent.

Powder (Wind Up Monkey) increased from five percent to eight percent.

Sevika (Loot Subscription) increased from four percent to seven percent.

Warwick (Loot on Kill) decreased from eight percent to three percent.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Augments:

Augments that require a certain breakpoint of traits to appear will now require more units in that trait to appear on 4-2. (For real this time)

Traits changes

Dominator:

HP Shield increased from 350/500/700 to 350/550/800.

Enforcer:

HP Shield increased from 12/20/30/40 percent to 12/22/33/40 percent.

Damage Amp adjusted from 12/20/33/50 percent to 12/20/33/48 percent.

Emissary:

4 Piece HP Bonus increased from 200 to 250.

Experiment:

Clone HP decreased from 50 percent to 40 percent.

Pitfighter:

Heal Amount increased from 10/25/40/80 percent to 10/25/45/80 percent.

True Damage increased from 6/12/20/40 percent to 6/12/22/45 percent.

Rebel:

Base HP percent increase improved from 12 percent to 15 percent.

Image via Riot Games

Visionary:

Mana Gain adjusted from 25/50/80 percent to 25/50/75 percent.

Chem Baron:

7 Piece Removed.

(3): 15/35, 20 HP (No change).

(4): 20/45, 60 HP decreased to 15/45, 60 HP.

(5): 20/55, 110 HP increased to 20/60, 100 HP.

(6): 25/70, 160 HP decreased to 20/90, 150 HP.

Double Up now has separate shimmer values: (3): 10/25 (4): 10/35 (5): 15/50 (6): 20/70



Items:

Perfected Piltover Hexarmor Proc Cooldown reduced from four to three seconds.

Perfected Unleashed Toxins No longer stuns. Missiles Fired reduced from five to four.

Perfected Virulent Virus True Damage decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent.



Conqueror:

9 Conqueror AD/AP increased form 100 percent to 120 percent.

Scrap:

9 Scrap Shield per Item reduced from 65 to 60.

Unit changes

Draven:

Axe AD% increased from 140/140/140/140 percent to 140/140/150/150 percent.

Urgot:

Spell AD% decreased from 300/300/330 percent to 300/300/310 percent.

Secondary Damage decreased from 150/150/165 percent to 150/150/155 percent.

Image via Riot Games

Steb:

Spell Heal adjusted from 270/310/360/410 to 260/290/360/430.

Cassiopeia:

Spell Damage increased from 230/345/550 to 240/360/580.

Miasma Damage increased from 160/240/385 to 180/270/430.

Ambessa:

AD increased from 65 to 68.

Three star Chain AD% increased from 350 percent to 400 percent.

Three Star Strike AD% increased from 500 percent to 600 percent.

Three Star Slam AD% increased from 1200 percent to 1500 percent.

Dr. Mundo:

Armor/MR increased from 60 to 66.

Spell Heal HP% decreased from 18 percent to 15 percent.

Ekko:

Spell Damage decreased from 300/450/1200 to 285/430/1200.

Secondary Damage decreased from 150/225/450 to 145/215/400.

Elise:

Mana increased from 50/160 to 60/170.

Heimerdinger:

Missile Damage increased from 50/75/225 to 52/78/275.

Garen:

Three Star Spell AD increased from 1500 percent to 1800 percent.

Three Star Secondary AD increased from 750 percent to 1200 percent.

Image via Riot Games

Twitch:

Three Star Spell AD increased from 300 percent to 400 percent.

Three Star Spell Fall Off decreased from 20 percent to 10 percent.

Caitlyn:

AD decreased from 82 to 80.

Leblanc:

Empowered Auto Damage decreased from 160/240/900 to 150/225/900.

Viktor:

Death Ray Magic Damage increased from 60/240/2000 to 75/300/2400.

Main Spell Damage increased from 150/500/9999 to 160/600/9999.

image via Riot Games

Item changes

Chem Barom Emblem

Removed

Gold Collector

Chance for Gold decreased from 40 percent to 33 percent.

Mogul’s Mail

Base HP increased from 50 to 100.

Blue Buff & Nashor’s Tooth

Can now be equipped on manaless champions.

Augment changes

Silver Augments

Blade Dance

Spell AD% increased from 335/335/345/345 percent to 350/350/350/350 percent.

Diversified Portfolio & Diversified Portfolio+

Gold per Traits changed from one per three to two per four.

Eye for an Eye+

Ally Deaths per Component increased from 13 to 16.

Mad Chemist

Spell Omnivamp increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Mentorship I

HP decreased from 150 to 120.

Survivor

Gold increased from 88 to 92.

Table Scraps

Re-enabled.

Grants its effect for the next three Carousels.

TFT into the arcane set 13 with pengu. Image via Riot Games

Gold Augments

Chem Baron Crest

Removed.

Glass Cannon II

Damage Amp increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Moonlight

AD/AP Bonus increased from 35 percent to 45 percent.

Team Up: Martial Law

Caitlyn Shot Damage decreased from 225 percent to 200 percent.

Team Up: Reunion

Vi Damage decreased from 120 percent to 110 percent.

Team Up: Sisters

Vi AD Buff increased from 60 percent to 80 percent.

Jinx AS Buff Duration increased from five to seven seconds.

Training Arc

HP Per Win increased from 45 to 50.

Trifecta I

AS increased from 18 percent to 23 percent.

Why Not Both

Bonus Stats increased from 24 to 30.

Image via Riot Games

Prismatic Augments

Anger Issues

Armor/MR decreased from 50 to 45.

Belt Overflow

Belts Granted increased from four to five.

Bonus HP per Belt decreased from 90 to 60.

Chem Baron Crown

Removed.

Exalted Adventure

Duplicators reduced from three to two stages.

Rewards reduced by approximately 10 percent.

Glorious Evolution

Upgrades Required reduced from nine to six.

Immovable Object

Power Increase decreased from 60 percent to 50 percent.

Lucky Gloves

Turns for third Glove increased from five to seven.

Pumping Up III

Base AS increased from 12 percent to 16 percent.

Spoils of War III

Chance for Loot Orb increased from 40 percent to 45 percent.

Team Up: Geniuses

Heimer Missile Damage increased from 120 percent to 150 percent.

Trifecta II

AS increased from 24 percent to 33 percent.

Anomaly changes

Image via Riot Games

Center of the Universe

Star Damage decreased from 85 to 80.

Diving In

Omnivamp decreased from 20 percent to 15 percent.

Infectious Anomaly

Starting AD/AP decreased from 15 percent to 12 percent.

Last Chance

Bonus AS decreased from 50 percent to 33 percent.

Titan of Teamwork

3 Star Star Count increased from four to six.

Touch of Frost

Stun Duration increased from 1 to 1.5 seconds.

Vampiric Affinity

Amped Omnivamp increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Voracious Appetite

HP Per Stack decreased from 150 to 100.

Damage Amp per Stack decreased from three percent to two percent.

That covers everything you need to know about TFT Patch 13.5 and all the changes to expect. While you’re here, check out the best Rebel comp in Set 13.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy