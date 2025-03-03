Here are the early TFT Patch 13.7 notes

Teamfight Tactics Set 13 is quickly approaching Worlds and its final patch, and the developers have dedicated it entirely to buffing under-performing aspects of the current meta. The meta is fairly balanced but some players feel it’s stagnant. Let’s check out how the TFT Patch 13.7 notes aim to shake things up.

TFT Patch 13.7 notes

TFT Patch 13.7 will go live on March 5, 2025. The patch is focused around buffs and nothing has been nerfed. It’s the smallest patch we’ve seen in Teamfight Tactics Set 13.7 and doesn’t shake things up significantly. Here’s a complete rundown of all the changes and what to expect when it goes live.

Trait changes

Conqueror

Cashout rewards for AD/AP increased from five percent to eight percent.

Unit changes

Vex

Spell damage increased from 220/330/550/770 to 240/360/580/800.

Secondary damage increased from 110/165/275/385 to 120/180/290/400.

Ziggs

Primary spell damage increased from 180/270/450 to 180/270/480.

Camille

AD increased from 52 to 55.

Gangplank

Mana in melee form decreased from 0/60 to 0/50.

Major buff to frontline GP. Image via Riot Games

Swain

Heal per second in melee form increased from 70/90/125 to 70/90/145.

Nunu & Willump

Mana decreased from 60/125 to 50/100.

Elise

Primary spell damage in ranged form increased from 220/330/1000 to 250/375/1200.

Malzahar

Mana decreased from 30/95 to 30/90.

Jinx

Death Rocket AP damage increased from 60/90/300 to 100/100/300.

Some buffs for 1-star Jinx. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Augment changes

Silver Augments

Backup

Attack speed increased from 10 percent to 12 percent.

Glass Cannon I

Damage amplification increased from 12 percent to 15 percent.

Mad Chemist

Spell damage increased from 140/210/315/420 to 155/235/350/470.

The mad chemist runs wild. Image via Riot Games

Gold Augments

Forbidden Magic

Attack damage per stack increased from two percent to three percent.

Health per stack increased from 10 to 15.

Sisters

Jinx attack speed buff increased from 75 percent to 80 percent.

Both buff duration increased from 7 seconds to 10 seconds.

Prismatic Augments

Glorious Evolution

The number of upgrades required has been reduced from six to four.

Get a Viktor faster than ever. Image via Riot Games

Wand Overflow

The attack speed per rod has been increased from four percent to five percent.

What You Really Are

The player damage required has been reduced from 35 to 20.

The Double Up player damage required has been reduced from 20 to 12.

Golden Egg

Some loot table values have been increased.

The reward of Tactician’s Crown and 60 gold has been increased to Tactician’s Crown and 88 gold.

The reward of two Tactician’s Crowns, Thieves Gloves, and 20 gold has been increased to two Tactician’s Crowns, Thieves Gloves, and 30 gold.

The reward of Tactician’s Crown, Zeke’s Convergence, Chalice of Power, and 25 gold has been increased to Tactician’s Crown, Zeke’s Convergence, Chalice of Power, and 30 gold.

Bug fixes

Scrap units holding a Radiant Thieves Gloves now count as holding two items instead of six.

Mana gained from post-mitigation damage can no longer overflow.

Lucky Gloves now works on benched units.

That’s all you need to know about the patch notes and latest changes in TFT Patch 13.7. For more guides, check out the best Experiment and Rebel comps to try out.

