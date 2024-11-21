How to get Mythic Medallions in TFT

There are now three unique currencies in Teamfight Tactics, each used to purchase various cosmetics. The rarest of these currencies is Mythic Medallions, used to unlock old Mythic-tier content in the rotating shop.

Here is everything you need to know about collecting and using Mythic Medallions in Teamfight Tactics.

How to unlock Mythic Medallions in TFT

The best way to earn Mythic Medallions is to wish in Treasure Realms. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately, collecting Mythic Medallions is no easy task. This currency can be found on the second slot in the upper right-hand corner of the Treasure Realms screen, located in the TFT section of the League of Legends client.

Mythic Medallions have a winged-gold accent around a central blue gem, and are used to purchase new and old Mythic tier content. In TFT, you must roll in a gacha system called Treasure Realms to unlock cosmetics, such as chibis or arena skins.

While rolling in this gacha, you can earn Mythic Medallions based purely on RNG. If you have rolled up to 50 times without receiving a single Mythic Medallion from RNG, your next roll is guaranteed to contain one Mythic Medallion. Furthermore, if you roll and receive a Mythic tier cosmetic you already own you’ll receive 10 to 25 Mythic Medallions based on what you obtained.

Thankfully, there is another guaranteed way to gain four Mythic Medallions. Simply rolling 60 times will earn you four Mythic Medallions, since there are guaranteed Medallions every 20, 40, and 60 rolls. This progress is tracked on the Treasure Realms screen, and once you complete 60 rolls, the bar will reset back to zero.

How to spend Mythic Medallions in TFT

You can redeem your Mythic Medallions in the shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mythic Medallions can be spent in the Mythic Rotating Shop, located in a tab next to Treasure Realms. Typically, chibis, unbound champions, and arena skins always cost 10 Mythic Medallions, so we suggest planning out your purchases to save up ahead of time.

Any prestige content, such as a chibi, now costs a whopping 25 Mythic Medallions. Finally, smaller content such as Booms or Little Legends cost anywhere from two to five Medallions.

Overall, Mythic Medallions take some serious time, or money, to collect. Since these pesky Medallions are difficult to obtain, we strongly suggest you only purchase your favorite cosmetics.

