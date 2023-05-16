How TFT Treasure Realms work: Treasure Tokens and Bounty explained

Riot Games has removed the Egg-based cosmetic system from the Teamfight Tactics store, replacing them with Treasure Realms that use Tokens to obtain Bounty cosmetic loot.

The release of Patch 3.10 during Set 8.5 Monsters’ Attack brought about big changes to cosmetic purchases from the TFT store. Since the auto battlers launch, players have used Eggs as a form of currency to unlock cosmetics like Little Legends and Chibi Champions. Starting with Patch 13.10 on May 18, a new generic currency called Treasure Tokens will replace Eggs, having players unlock Treasure Realm Bounty.

Players who own eggs prior to the system change will still have access to them and can crack them open at any time.

What are TFT Treasure Realms?

Image via Riot Games

Treasure Relams in TFT are an upgrade to the Egg cosmetic system that has been in effect since the auto battler launched. The Treasure Realm system, according to Riot, streamlines cosmetic purchases while improving the reward experience. Treasure Tokens replace eggs while the rewards obtained are called Bounty, similar to how Eggs worked in the past. In addition, obtaining Rare loot was upgraded through Realm’s Promise and Promise Tokens.

Here’s how TFT Treasure Realms work, according to Riot.

How Treasure Tokens work

A Treasure Token is a form of currency within the TFT store that gives players access to Treasure Realms. Spending 390 RP/TC gets a player 100 Treasure Tokens that are used to unlock a Treasure Realm portal and score loot. Players can only purchase 25,000 Treasure Tokens per day.

Image via Riot Games

One drop from a Treasure Realm is equal to 100 Treasure Tokens, similar to how one Egg was equal to one loot drop. All loot within a Treasure Realm is called Bounty. And each Treasure Realm has a rotating list of bounties that a player can obtain through 100 Treasure Tokens.

What is Treasure Realm Bounty and Star Content?

Bounty is the new term for loot rewards from offers in the TFT store. Each Treasure Realm contains a variety of time-limited loot or bounties that may include Tacticians like Little Legends and Chibi Champions, along with Rare Arenas.

Players can obtain a list of the random bounties within a Treasure Realm by selecting the question mark located next to the Treasure Realms name within the TFT store. Not all content in the store is time-limited but Bounty within a Treasure Realm is, as it will rotate out after a specified limited time period.

Within the list of Bounty for each Treasure Realm is Star Content, extra Rare loot that is available for a short time. Items that fall under this category include Rare Bounty like an Arena or a Little Legend/Chibi Champion with an ultra-rare skin. Star Content is consistently rotated and a repeat appearance isn’t guaranteed.

Realm’s Promise and Promise Tokens explained

Similar to guaranteed loot drops from past TFT bundles, Realms Promise keeps track of the number of times a player has opened a Bounty. Each time a player uses Treasure Tokens to open a Bounty within a Treasure Realm, the Realm’s Promise will reduce its count by one if the player didn’t receive any Star Content.

Image via Riot Games

Upon the countdown ticker reaching zero, players are guaranteed to obtain the Star Content on their next attempt. Obtaining Star Content prior to the countdown reaching zero will reset the Realm’s Promise. Rotating Star Content won’t reset the countdown, though.

Players who unlock all Star Content available prior to rotation and manage to reduce the Realm’s Promise countdown to zero get a Promise Token. After the Star Content is rotated, players can use the Promise Token to immediately unlock the new TFT Star Content.

