How TFT Lone Hero Lux comp works in Set 13

Teamfight Tactics‘ Set 13 has given birth to one of the most ridiculous 1v9-style comps with Lone Hero Lux. It can wipe out endgame boards with just a Lux and is horrifying and hilarious to watch. We’ve compiled a guide to show you how to set up your Lone Hero Lux comp.

Recommended Videos

How to play Lone Hero Lux in TFT Set 13

The Lone Hero Lux comp depends entirely on getting a 3-star Lux and the Lone Hero Augment. It’s still playable without the latter, but it is nowhere near as good, so we suggest pivoting to a different strategy if you can’t secure the bonus. Here are the essentials you need to pull off this comp.

3-star Lux

Lone Hero Augment

Augment Two Archangel’s Staff

One Bloodthirster or Guinsoo’s Rageblade

or Mage Armor Anomaly buff on Lux

Lux easily solos this. Screenshot via Dot Esports

That’s the core of your entire board, and it’s capable of dealing with all but the strongest of opposition with just a Lux. The survivability from her own Shields, paired with the ramping AP from the Archangel’s Staff and lifesteal from Bloodthirster turn Lux into an unkillable 1v9 machine. She can gain Mana while her shield is active, and Lone Hero gives her—your “last” surviving unit—140 percent Attack Speed and 30 percent Durability.

Make sure you place Lux in one of the corners of the board so only two melee units can target her at a time. This prevents chain CC from melee units, which is the biggest weakness of the comp right now.

If you’re going for a pure 1v9, it’s best to also fish for the following Augments:

Powered Shields : While Shielded, your units gain 10 percent Durability. The first time allies fall below 50 percent Health, they gain 100-225 Shield (based on Stage) for three seconds.

: While Shielded, your units gain 10 percent Durability. The first time allies fall below 50 percent Health, they gain 100-225 Shield (based on Stage) for three seconds. Greater Moonlight: One random 1-cost unit is transformed into a 4-star unit and gains five percent AD and AP.

Save 60 Gold before the Anomaly stage to fish for the Mage Armor Anomaly, as it gives Lux 40% AP as Armor and MR. 100 Gold will give you an 80 percent chance of finding it. The second best Anomaly buff is the Mage Hat, which gives +40 percent AP.

However, if you plan to compete seriously in higher ranks, certain team setups enable this comp to perform even better.

Best Lone Hero Lux comp in TFT Set 13

If you want even better results, it’s better to pair Lux with a proper team comp, especially on the front line. You can pair her up with the Academy Trait or additional synergies, which is one of your best options. It can sponsor an Archangel’s Staff for Lux, which is much stronger than the standard version. It also you exploit other Augments like Climb the Ladder II, which increases your AP, AD, Armor, and MR by five percent for every ally with a shared Trait that dies. This setup also gives Lux 20 percent extra AD from the Rebel Trait.

The frontline exists just to give Lux some more buffs. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There’s a lot of room for improvisation, and the point of the Academy Trait is to fish for the Climb the Ladder II Augment and the Academy Archangel’s Staff. If you’re struggling to set up for the Academy Trait, you can always invest in creating a tanky frontline with Sentinels, Rebels, Dominators, or other powerful units who will also get the job done.

Many expect Riot Games to hit Lux hard with some nerfs in the upcoming patch, so be sure to try out some games as Lone Hero Lux while you dzill can!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy