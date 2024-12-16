TFT Set 13 tier list: All Units, ranked

Teamfight Tactics Set 13 adds yet another rotation that keeps this auto-chess experience exciting and fresh as usual. If you’re looking to dive into TFT Set 13, you’d best be equipped with all the information on the strongest traits, comps, and the best units to always be on the lookout for in the shop. That’s why we’ve compiled a TFT Set 13 unit tier list to help you pick the best units for your boards.

We’ve focused on ranking the units based on their individual strengths, stats, and what they bring to the table rather than any hyper-specific use cases in certain comps. The higher rated a unit is, the more likely it is to perform well in general. With that in mind, here are all the TFT Set 13 units ranked from 1-costs to 6-costs.

TFT Set 13 1-cost units tier list

Tier list for 1-cost units in TFT Set 13 with Vi in S Tier and Singed and Trundle in D Tier. Image by Dot Esports

S tier

Violet: Pit Fighters and Family are really overpowered traits early on, and her lit provides a lot of frontline value. Extra Pit Fighter/Family Emblems allow her to scale where other 1-costs cannot.

A tier

Draven : The strongest early-game damage unit that synergizes with the powerful Conquerors comp and allows you to win streak early, especially if you can get solid items on him.

: The strongest early-game damage unit that synergizes with the powerful Conquerors comp and allows you to win streak early, especially if you can get solid items on him. Morgana : Can only be played well if you set up a solid frontline. She can last you into the endgame with the correct items (Mana+AP items) with Black Rose and Visionary setups.

: Can only be played well if you set up a solid frontline. She can last you into the endgame with the correct items (Mana+AP items) with Black Rose and Visionary setups. Zyra : Buffs have made Zyra’s damage numbers solid enough to be a great point for Experiment comps, and her Sorcery trait makes her a good temporary pick.

: Buffs have made Zyra’s damage numbers solid enough to be a great point for Experiment comps, and her Sorcery trait makes her a good temporary pick. Maddie : Maddie lets you get snipes across the map for some really easy wins against comps that cannot contest her. There’s no replacement for her until you reach the 5-costs.

: Maddie lets you get snipes across the map for some really easy wins against comps that cannot contest her. There’s no replacement for her until you reach the 5-costs. Darius: If you have Bruiser items and Draven, you can make one of the strongest early-game comps with this combination.

B tier

Amumu : The Automata buffs have made Amumu one of the most solid frontline units that can last you into the endgame.

: The Automata buffs have made Amumu one of the most solid frontline units that can last you into the endgame. Vex : A good early-game unit if you have Rebels, and her Skill’s AoE is fairly useful. She’ll serve you well with items but falls off hard after the midgame.

: A good early-game unit if you have Rebels, and her Skill’s AoE is fairly useful. She’ll serve you well with items but falls off hard after the midgame. Powder : Powder is only good when you have all three Family units but her skill’s Burst damage can easily win you rounds. She also pairs up well with Scrap comps.

: Powder is only good when you have all three Family units but her skill’s Burst damage can easily win you rounds. She also pairs up well with Scrap comps. Irelia : A very reliable Tank with a solid kit that synergizes with her Rebel trait. She can easily be played into a 4 Sentinel frontline but will fall off near the endgame.

: A very reliable Tank with a solid kit that synergizes with her Rebel trait. She can easily be played into a 4 Sentinel frontline but will fall off near the endgame. Lux: Lux deals decent backup damage and gives utility shields while providing a Sorcery trait. However, she’s not particularly exceptional at either of these.

C tier

Steb: A solid frontline for the early game because his kit provides healing and an early 2-star can carry your frontline. However, he falls off around the midgame.

D tier

Trundle : He’s an alright Tank that works well with Scrap setups but isn’t particularly useful for much else.

: He’s an alright Tank that works well with Scrap setups but isn’t particularly useful for much else. Singed: Singed can be an A-tier with the Mad Chemist Augment, but otherwise, his stats and contributions are middling at best.

TFT Set 13 2-cost units tier list

Tier list for 2-cost units in TFT Set 13 with Vander in S Tier and Sett and Zeri in D Tier. Image by Dot Esports

S Tier

Vander: The best 2-cost frontline unit with great durability and scales incredibly well with the powerful Family trait.

A Tier

Nocturn : Automata buffs and his in-built AoE damage can shred your enemies, especially when paired with the right items.

: Automata buffs and his in-built AoE damage can shred your enemies, especially when paired with the right items. Leona : A solid tank that scales well with the Academy and Sentinel traits, especially if you give her the correct Academy items.

: A solid tank that scales well with the Academy and Sentinel traits, especially if you give her the correct Academy items. Ziggs : Recent buffs have made Ziggs a powerful DPS unit for Scrap and Dominator comps.

: Recent buffs have made Ziggs a powerful DPS unit for Scrap and Dominator comps. Rell : She’s a reliable Tank that provides both the Sentinel, Visionary, and Conqueror traits that allow her to be a very flexible pick for multiple comps.

: She’s a reliable Tank that provides both the Sentinel, Visionary, and Conqueror traits that allow her to be a very flexible pick for multiple comps. Tristana: Another powerful DPS unit with the Emissary buffs and solid and reliable stats all around.

B Tier

Camille : A strong ambusher who can win you several fights during the early-to-mid game, but recent nerfs have weakened her endgame.

: A strong ambusher who can win you several fights during the early-to-mid game, but recent nerfs have weakened her endgame. Vladmir : Vladimir is a good tank with self-sustain that’s central to the Black Rose comp while also providing the Sorcerer trait. However, he falls off hard after the mid-game.

: Vladimir is a good tank with self-sustain that’s central to the Black Rose comp while also providing the Sorcerer trait. However, he falls off hard after the mid-game. Urgot : A decent bruiser that fills in a much-needed spot for the Experiment/Artillerist comps.

: A decent bruiser that fills in a much-needed spot for the Experiment/Artillerist comps. Renata Glasc: Decent damage numbers and does well midgame but won’t last you to the endgame unless you’re going for the Chembaron cashout strategy.

C Tier

Akali: She provides some much-needed damage to the Rebels early-game plan but falls off incredibly hard later, meaning she doesn’t have a specific spot in the game.

D Tier

Zeri : Her value only shines through if you can somehow manage to equip her with Guinsoo’s Rageblade early on.

: Her value only shines through if you can somehow manage to equip her with Guinsoo’s Rageblade early on. Sett: He’s the token Rebel bruiser who does his job but provides nothing special to the team besides a bit of crowd control.

TFT Set 13 3-cost units tier list

Tier list for 3-cost units in TFT Set 13 with Twisted Fate and Blitzcrank in S Tier and Scar in D Tier. Image by Dot Esports

S Tier

Blitzcrank : Recent Automata buffs and direct buffs to Blitzcrank make him one of the best frontline tanks especially because he also provides the powerful Dominators trait.

: Recent Automata buffs and direct buffs to Blitzcrank make him one of the best frontline tanks especially because he also provides the powerful Dominators trait. Twisted Fate: Twisted Fate has received some very powerful buffs and he fits exceptionally well into Quickstriker Reroll comps. Add the Automata Emblem on him for one of the most broken comps/

A Tier

Gangplank : Gangplank is a high-damage unit that fits very well into both Pit Fighters and Scrap. He has also received some buffs in this patch and will last you into the endgame.

: Gangplank is a high-damage unit that fits very well into both Pit Fighters and Scrap. He has also received some buffs in this patch and will last you into the endgame. Cassiopeia: Central to the Black Rose comp and a solid backline DPS until you get higher-cost alternatives.

B Tier

Swain : The best early-game Tank with powerful sustain and some decent damage to boot.

: The best early-game Tank with powerful sustain and some decent damage to boot. Remi : A solid tank with an annoying ability that can lock down enemy carries with her spell. Central to Chem Baron but falls off unless you 3-star her.

: A solid tank with an annoying ability that can lock down enemy carries with her spell. Central to Chem Baron but falls off unless you 3-star her. Nami : Nami provides some very powerful AP buffs if you’re running any sorcerer/AP damage backline and a helpful Sorcery trait. She’s a good item holder until you get higher-cost DPS units.

: Nami provides some very powerful AP buffs if you’re running any sorcerer/AP damage backline and a helpful Sorcery trait. She’s a good item holder until you get higher-cost DPS units. Nunu & Willump: Core tank unit for multiple high-tier comps such as Experiment, Visionaries, and Bruiser-Snipers.

C Tier

Ezreal: Decent DPS unit to hold items for Rebel, Artillerist, and Academy comps until you can transition to endgame units.

Decent DPS unit to hold items for Rebel, Artillerist, and Academy comps until you can transition to endgame units. Smeech: Nerfs have weakened him severely, but you can get some utility out of him with good positioning and high-rolling Chem Baron cashouts.

Nerfs have weakened him severely, but you can get some utility out of him with good positioning and high-rolling Chem Baron cashouts. Loris: Leona on steroids. An ok Sentinel/Enforcer trait duo.

D Tier

Scar: Nerfed into the ground. Do not pick.

TFT Set 13 4-cost units tier list

Tier list for 4-cost units in TFT Set 13 with Silco and Elise in S Tier and Vi in D Tier. Image by Dot Esports

S Tier

Silco : Recent buffs to Sil,co alongside Chem Baron and Dominator buffs, make Silco one of the

: Recent buffs to Sil,co alongside Chem Baron and Dominator buffs, make Silco one of the Elise: Elise has amazing flex potential both as a DPS and a Frontline tank that can slot into both Black Rose, Shape Shifters, and Bruisers, some of the best traits in Set 13.

A Tier

Corki : Corki is just a solid DPS overall with flex pick potential that lets him slot into several different comps as a solid secondary DPS.

: Corki is just a solid DPS overall with flex pick potential that lets him slot into several different comps as a solid secondary DPS. Heimerdinger : Heimerdinger is a powerful AP DPS unit that slots well into Visionaries, Black Rose, and Academy comps. However, he is quite item-reliant.

: Heimerdinger is a powerful AP DPS unit that slots well into Visionaries, Black Rose, and Academy comps. However, he is quite item-reliant. Zoe : One of the centerpieces of both the Rebel and Mage comps, Zoe sees a lot of play due to her high damage numbers once you can get her a few items.

: One of the centerpieces of both the Rebel and Mage comps, Zoe sees a lot of play due to her high damage numbers once you can get her a few items. Twitch: Twitch is just a great overall DPS unit that needs a competent frontline to pop off. Experiment comps only make his damage even more ridiculous.

Twitch is just a great overall DPS unit that needs a competent frontline to pop off. Experiment comps only make his damage even more ridiculous. Illaoi: An overall solid tank with great stats that will stay in your frontline until the endgame, especially if you’re running Rebels and Sentinels.

B Tier

Garen : Garen has amazing stats and solid Trait synergies, but the recent nerfs have reduced his overall impact on the game. :

: Garen has amazing stats and solid Trait synergies, but the recent nerfs have reduced his overall impact on the game. : Dr Mundo: The recent rework for Mundo has changed him to scale off AP instead of health, making setting up the correct items for him fairly difficult.

C Tier

Ambessa: Has an awkward spot in the game right now where she doesn’t fit into any particular comp. Furthermore, her damage numbers are relatively lackluster. Hard to play her well for the average player.

Has an awkward spot in the game right now where she doesn’t fit into any particular comp. Furthermore, her damage numbers are relatively lackluster. Hard to play her well for the average player. Ekko: Ekko is powerful if you can pull off the 9 Scrap comp, but without all those units, his presence isn’t impactful enough in most other boards.

D Tier

Vi: Does absolutely nothing. Not enough damage, isn’t tanky enough to compensate, and just eats up space on your board for no reason.

TFT Set 13 5-cost units tier list

Tier list for 5-cost units in TFT Set 13 with Rumble, Mordekaiser, and Jinx in S Tier. Image by Dot Esports

S Tier

Mordekaiser : Mordekaiser does really good damage and is fairly tanky as well. Good items will make him a force to be reckoned with and he can even pull in enemy DPS units into your line of fire with some decent positioning.

: Mordekaiser does really good damage and is fairly tanky as well. Good items will make him a force to be reckoned with and he can even pull in enemy DPS units into your line of fire with some decent positioning. Rumble : Rumble has almost infinite scaling, so the earlier you play him, the better. He’s just a great unit to have overall, especially if you can get some AP items on him since his AoE damage numbers become very strong.

: Rumble has almost infinite scaling, so the earlier you play him, the better. He’s just a great unit to have overall, especially if you can get some AP items on him since his AoE damage numbers become very strong. Jinx: She has the best burst damage in the game, and if you can stack attack speed and damage on her she will wipe out boards like nobody’s business. Just set up a decent frontline and let Jinx demolish everyone else.

A Tier

Caitlyn : Caitlyn has great damage numbers with AoE and can snipe pesky enemy DPS units on the far side of the board for some upsets in the late game.

: Caitlyn has great damage numbers with AoE and can snipe pesky enemy DPS units on the far side of the board for some upsets in the late game. Sevika: Solid damage unit with a dice roll mechanic that will give you a leg up on the competition if you get lucky. Pick her if you want to gamble your way to a win.

B Tier

Malzahar : Recent nerfs have made Malzahar weaker than before, turning him into a secondary DPS unit in most comps he works with i.e. Automata, Visionary.

: Recent nerfs have made Malzahar weaker than before, turning him into a secondary DPS unit in most comps he works with i.e. Automata, Visionary. Jayce: Good damage numbers, but it’s hard to make Jayce viable due to the lack of comps that can effectively play him. He can only be slotted into the Shape Shifter co,mp which is quite difficult to set up.

C Tier

Leblanc: Leblanc has good ratios and can pop off with the right setup, especially if you’re playing Black Rose. However, she doesn’t have other use cases and is relatively weaker than all the other 5-cost options.

The 6-cost units Warwick, Viktor, and Mel are all considered S-tiers. They can and should be placed on almost every single board if you have an open space for them.

We’ll keep updating this TFT units tier list for Set 13 as the season progresses and new balance changes are made. Do check back for the latest information!

