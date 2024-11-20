All Emblems in TFT Set 13 

The newest Teamfight Tactics set, Into the Arcane, pulls you straight into the heart of Piltover and Zaun. Featuring a cast of champions tied to the animated show and a unique new mechanic called The Anomaly, this set demands you adapt your tactics as they harness unpredictable upgrades for your units. But what about Emblems?

From explosive Firelight rebels to steadfast Enforcers, every game feels like a battle for survival in a living, breathing Arcane universe.

Whether you’re experimenting with Artillerists’ devastating precision or the efficiency of the Automata, Into the Arcane offers endless opportunities for clever synergies. And, of course, many new craftable Emblems grant your champions a unique trait to equip, opening up to creative strategies and breaking the traditional mold of the usual compositions. Let’s see how these Emblems work and ways to craft them in TFT Set 13, Into the Arcane.

All Spatula-based Emblems in TFT Set 13

TFT into the arcane set 13. Image via Riot Games

Spatula is probably the most iconic and powerful item in TFT. It allows you to create Emblems that add specific traits to champions. In Set 13, Into the Arcane, a mix of returning favorites and entirely new Emblems can reshape your team composition. Here’s a breakdown of the spatula-based Emblems you can craft.

Emblem Items needed Effect Conqueror Spatula + B.F. Sword +10 percent Attack Damage and the Conqueror trait Rebel Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod +10 percent Attack Speed and the Rebel trait Enforcer Spatula + Chain Vest +20 Armor and the Enforcer trait Black Rose Spatula + Recurve Bow +10 Ability Power and the Black Rose trait Automata Spatula + Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resist and the Automata trait Family Spatula + Tear of the Goddess +15 Mana and the Family trait Experiment Spatula + Giant’s Belt +150 Health and the Experiment trait Firelight Spatula + Sparring Gloves +20 percent Critical Strike Chance and the Firelight trait

All Frying Pan-based Emblems in TFT Set 13

Frying Pan is a versatile component recently introduced in TFT that offers a variety of Emblem crafting options that were not craftable before, giving you more chances to build a disruptive team. So, by combining Frying Pan with other items, you can add these unique traits to your units and gain strategic advantages. Here are all the Frying Pan-based Emblems in TFT Set 13.

Emblem Items needed Effect Ambusher Frying Pan + Sparring Gloves +20 percent Critical Strike Chance and the Ambusher trait Artillerist Frying Pan + B.F. Sword +10 percent Attack Damage and the Artillerist trait Bruiser Frying Pan + Giant’s Belt +150 Health and the Bruiser trait Pit Fighter Frying Pan + Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resist and the Pit Fighter trait Quickstriker Frying Pan + Recurve Bow +10 percent Attack Speed and the Quickstriker trait Sentinel Frying Pan + Chain Vest +20 Armor and the Sentinel trait Sorcerer Frying Pan + Needlessly Large Rod +10 Ability Power and the Sorcerer trait Visionary Frying Pan + Tear of the Goddess +15 Mana and the Visionary trait

These Frying Pan-based emblems offer offensive and defensive options to customize your team’s strategy. Combining them with the right champions can turn the tide of battle and solidify your path to victory.

Best craftable Emblems in TFT Set 13

The best craftable Emblems in TFT Into the Arcane depend on your composition and game state—but some stand out for their versatility and power, meaning they could be considered the most versatile to use. For example, the Quickstriker Emblem, which synergizes well with champions reliant on attack speed, can significantly amplify your units’ damage output in comps designed to overwhelm opponents with relentless attacks. Pair it with a Guinsoo’s Rageblade to create a hyper-scaling damage-dealing machine.

Zyra joins TFT Set 13 as an Experiment unit. Image via Riot Games

The Experiment Emblem is another standout, particularly since it bolsters the survivability of the unit you place it upon while ensuring its utility continues even after death through the summoned clone. Use it in strategies where you need to buy critical time for your backline to clean up the fight.

But whether you’re leveraging spatula combinations to enhance flexibility or frying pan traits for specialized boosts, this set ensures there’s no shortage of creative potential.

