

Teamfight Tactics is about to release another major balance patch for Set 13 as we approach the final months of the Into the Arcane Set. Several system changes, Unit balance changes, new anomalies, and a whole bunch of other changes will be implemented in Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.4.

TFT PBE Patch 13.4 notes

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.4 will be released on Jan. 23. While the official TFT 13.4 patch notes have not been released yet, thanks to Riot Mortdog, we already have the early patch notes from the PBE for TFT Patch 13.4. So, let’s dive into them.

System changes

PVE Rounds

Any PVE Round after minions that drop two of the same Component will also drop a Reforger.

Augments

Augments that require a certain breakpoint of Traits to appear will require more units in that Trait to appear on 4-2.

Anomalies

You can now never see the same anomaly multiple times too close together. A gap of roughly 12 unique Anomalies in a row has been implemented.

Other

When “Wandering Trainer/Golem” effects grant three Emblems: 1 will always be an Origin. 1 will always be a class. 1 will be fully random. If it grants less than three, it will be fully random.



Trait changes

Experiment

Emblem Clone Bonus Health reduced from 60 percent to 50 percent.

Sorcerer

Removed 8 Piece.

AP to Sorcerers adjusted from 20/55/105/140 to 20/55/90.

6-piece now has: “Spells lower targets’ damage by 20 percent for 3 seconds.” The old 8-piece bonus, but 20 percent instead of 25 percent.



Visionary

Removed 8 Piece.

6-piece now has: “Spells heal ally for 18 percent damage.” The old 8-piece bonus, but 18 percent instead of 20 percent.



Family

Getting a Family Emblem on Warwick, Jinx, and Vi with Violet, Vander, and Powder will cause something special to happen.

Unit changes

The latest Unit changes. Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 12 unit changes so far, with most of them being buffs for underperformers and a few nerfs for units that tend to be overrepresented. This patch also marks the final nail in the coffin for 1v9 Lux.

1-Cost Units

Lux

Now Manalocked if she shields herself with her ability.

Morgana

Damage increased from 525/780/1300 percent to 530/800/1500 percent.

Powder

Attack Damage reduced from 35/53/79 to 30/45/68.

Attack Speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75.

2-Cost Units

Leona

Durability increased from 50/50/50 percent to 50/50/55 percent.

Urgot

Armor reduced from 45 to 40.

Magic Resist reduced from 45 to 40.

Vander

Defenses increased from 100/125/150 percent to 100/130/180 percent.

3-Cost Units

Loris

Shield increased from 600/700/800 percent to 600/700/900 percent.

Scar

Heal increased from 220/240/270 percent to 245/255/270 percent.

4-Cost Units

Garen

Shield increased from 200/220/1500 percent to 225/250/1500 percent.

Garen gets a shield buff. Image via Riot Games

Twitch

Attack Speed reduced from 85 percent to 75 percent.

5-Cost Units

Jayce

3-star Ranged Damage increased from 3000 percent to 8000 percent.

3-star Melee Damage increased from 2000 percent to 8000 percent.

6-Cost Units

Viktor

Death Ray no longer Shreds/Sunders.

Death Ray Magic Damage increased from 50/180/2000 to 60/240/2400.

Main Spell Damage increased from 100/300/9999 to 150/500/9999.

Main Percent HP Damage reduced from 8/20/100 percent to 3/10/100 percent.

Quick Viktor rebalance. Image via Riot Games

Radiant item changes

The Radiant versions for all the following items have been changed and buffed.

Archangel’s Staff

Base AP increased from 50 to 60.

Blue Buff

AD & AP increased from 50 to 60.

Deathblade

Damage Amplification increased from 12 percent to 20 percent.

Infinity Edge

AD increased from 65 percent to 70 percent.

Jeweled Gauntlet

AP increased from 55 to 70.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

AP increased from 70 to 80.

Runaan’s Hurricane

AD increased from 35 percent to 50 percent.

Radiant Items reforged for better performance. Image via Riot Games

Augment changes

Silver Augments

Firesale

Champ Stolen adjusted from “Any Cost” to “3-Cost or lower.”

Glass Cannon I

Removed from 2-1.

Rigged Shop+

Rerolls granted increased from five to nine.

Spirit Link I

Health Regen interval is reduced from every five seconds to every four seconds.

Survivor

Gold increased from 70 to 88.

Trolling

Attack Speed granted is reduced from 160 percent to 140 percent.

Young Wild and Free

Removed from 3-2.

Gold increased from two to five.

Major augment changes incoming. Image via Riot Games

Gold Augments

Forbidden Magic

Takedowns per Stack is reduced from three to two.

AD per Stack increased from 1.5 percent to 2 percent.

Forward Thinking

Gold reward drastically sped up.

Turns required reduced from six to five.

Gold granted is reduced from 80 to 70.

Glass Cannon II

Removed from 2-1.

Gloves Off

Splash damage increased from 25 percent to 35 percent.

Rocket Collection

Rockets required reduced from 75 to 65.

Scavenger

Champions with no items now grant an item tailored to the unit receiving the item instead of dying champions.

Shop Glitch

Removed from 3-2.

Trait Unlock: Reunion

Vi Earthquake damage is reduced from 150 percent to 120 percent.

Trait Unlock: Sisters

Now correctly gives Vi AD and Jinx Attack Speed.

AD buff increased from 40 percent to 60 percent.

Trade Sector

Gold increased from one to four.

Two Much Value

Removed from 3-2.

Welcome to the Playground

Time required to live is reduced from 17 seconds to 15 seconds.

Augment improvements all around. Image via Riot Games

Prismatic Augments

Birthday Present

Now, also grants two Gold on level up.

Blazing Soul II

AP granted increased from 35 to 45.

AS granted increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.

Coronation

AD & AS reduced from 30 percent to 25 percent.

AP reduced from 40 to 35.

Pandora’s Items III

Removed from 4-2.

Prismatic Pipeline

Prismatic Orbs no longer grant bonus loot.

Quality Over Quantity

Bonus HP reduced from 12 percent to 7 percent.

Shopping Spree

Rerolls increased from Level to Level+1.

Sponging

Max Units to get items increased from five to six.

Tactician’s Kitchen

Tactician’s Shield is now granted after three player-combats.

Tomb Raider II

Grants one completed Item Anvil on selection.

What You Really Are

Double Up Damage Requirement reduced from 35 to 20.

This might be the most balanced TFT set to date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New Anomalies

Brutal Claws (new)

This champion gains 40 percent Critical Strike chance and Critical Strikes bleed for 40 percent of their damage over three seconds.

Cultivating Magic (new)

Gain 30 AP. Gain five AP permanently for each 10,000 damage dealt.

Cybernetic Empowerment (new)

Gain eight percent Attack Speed for each item and two percent Attack Speed for each Component held by your team.

Hivemind (new)

Gain a copy of the first champion this champion kills each player combat. Gain 25 percent Damage Amp.

Infectious Anomaly (new)

Gain 15 percent AD and 15 AP. At the start of each round, grant a random ally this anomaly. If they already have it, instead grant them two percent AD and two percent AP.

Power Up (new)

Gain 20 percent AD. Gain five percent AD permanently for each 10,000 damage dealt.

Titan of Teamwork (new)

Gain one percent durability for each star level on your board. Three-star champions count as four stars.

Vampiric Affinity (new)

Gain 20 percent Omnivamp. Increase this to 40 percent while below 75 percent Health.

Voracious Appetite (new)

This Champion gains 300 Health and 15 percent Damage Amp. Each round gain a consumable that grants 150 Health and 3 percent Damage Amp in exchange for three health.

Ambessa is going to love some of these. Image via Riot Games

Anomaly changes

Arcana Overwhelming

Bonus MR increased from 80 to 100.

Defense Expert

Armor/MR gained increased from 75 percent to 90 percent.

Repulsor

Knockback range increased from two to three hexes.

Titanic Strikes

AD damage increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Touch of Frost

Debuff duration increased from four seconds to eight seconds.

Wolf Familiars

AD percent increased from 65 percent to 75 percent.

TFT Patch 13.4 bug fixes

Took them long enough. Image via Riot Games

Deep Roots now specifies it pulls into Melee Range as opposed to range.

Hunger for Power now specifies the ally must be adjacent to get consumed.

Quicksilver now correctly blocks stuns from Dramatic Entrance and Renni.

Viktor’s cast animation is no longer paused by stuns.

Caitlyn’s headshots can no longer fizzle.

Jayce’s Hextech crystals now correctly attach to units, so units can’t walk out of the explosion.

Quickstriker Crest and Quickstriker Crown are now mutually exclusive.

Morgana’s Shield Reave effect no longer stacks on units afflicted with multiple stacks of her damage over time.

Executes no longer bypass Last Stand and Prismatic Flesh Ripper.

Prismatic Flesh Ripper’s revive now always procs before Last Stand if you have both.

Welcome to the Playground can no longer rarely give Family members with emblems.

