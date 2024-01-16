When can you surrender in Teamfight Tactics?

Playing until the end of each Teamfight Tactics match may not be an option for everyone. Sometimes, defeat will be apparent from a mile away, and you’ll just want to surrender in TFT.

While wanting to surrender in League of Legends can drag down your team’s morale, that’s not a worry in TFT, and an early surrender can help you play more matches during your play session. After all, sitting through a devastating defeat would be nothing but tilting.

Can you surrender in TFT?

Yes, you can surrender in TFT, but there’s a time limit. This means surrendering will be locked initially as a match begins, so you’ll have to play for a while.

When can you surrender in TFT?

You can only surrender 10 minutes after a TFT match starts. The time limit can still feel long for some players, but it was a required precaution to prevent users from instantly surrendering out of matches while farming their battle passes.

If the surrender mechanic had no time limit, it could be abused to a point where players would find themselves in ghost matches without any players.

How to surrender in TFT

To surrender in TFT, you’ll need to open the chat box and type /ff. Once you send the surrender command, you’ll exit out of the match if it’s past the 10-minute mark.

Alternatively, you can also abandon or dodge matches, but that comes with its own set of consequences.

What happens when you abandon in TFT?

Abandoning or dodging matches in TFT results in queue restrictions. This is essentially a time out, and you won’t be able to queue up for another match until the timer hits zero. This timer can grow over time depending on how frequently you abandon matches.

There’s also been an instance where a player tactically surrendered to ensure an invite to Worlds, so ff’ing out may not always be associated with tilting.