TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 battle pass rewards and release date

Check out all the battle pass rewards for the new TFT Set 13 Into the Arcane Part 2 Battle Pass.
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Jan 21, 2025 05:14 pm

With the conclusion of the first half of Teamfight Tactics Set 13 Into the Arcane, the battle pass has also ended. But there’s still half a season left, and there will be a new set of rewards to look forward to. We’ll cover everything you need to know about the new TFT Set 13 battle pass.

Table of contents

TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 battle pass release date

The second half of TFT Set 13 will feature the Into the Arcane Part 2 battle pass, which comes with a whole new set of rewards and missions. The new battle pass will drop alongside the latest Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 on Jan. 24 this week.

A screenshot showing TFT saying "Our river sprites are adding finishing touches to the next pass!"
A new pass is about to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 all battle pass rewards

The new TFT Set 13 Battle Pass will feature 40 levels that require 1000 XP each. Once you’re done with these, there will be four repeating tiers where you can indefinitely farm Treasure Tokens and Realm Crystals until the pass ends.

All battle pass rewards

Battle Pass LevelReward
1200 Treasure Tokens
2Chemtank Sprite (Little Legend)
3100 Realm Crystals
475 Star Shards
550 Realm Crystals
6Turn The Tables (Boom)
775 Star Shards
8100 Treasure Tokens
950 Realm Crystals
10100 Star Shards
1150 Realm Crystals
12Firelight Rio
1350 Treasure Tokens
14100 Realm Crystals
1575 Star Shards
1650 Treasure Tokens
1775 Star Shards
18Starlight Hundun (Little Legend)
1950 Realm Crystals
20100 Star Shards
2150 Treasure Tokens
22100 Treasure Tokens
2350 Realm Crystals
24The Monster Inside (Boom)
2550 Treasure Tokens
26100 Star Shards
2750 Realm Crystals
28100 Treasure Tokens
2950 Treasure Tokens
30Pool Party Pufflet (Little Legend)
31100 Realm Crystals
32200 Realm Crystals
3350 Treasure Tokens
34300 Realm Crystals
35Bee Poro (Little Legend)
36100 Realm Crystals
37200 Treasure Tokens
38100 Realm Crystals
39500 Realm Crystals
40Firelight Hideout (Arena)
41100 Realm Crystals
42100 Realm Crystals
43150 Treasure Tokens
44200 Realm Crystals

Here’s a breakdown of the total rewards you can expect from the Into the Arcane Part Two battle pass.

Completing the Battle Pass nets you the following free loot:

  • Chemtank Sprite
  • 400 Treasure Tokens
  • 1,000 Realm Crystals
  • 300 Star Shards
TFT Chemtank Sprite little legends purple reward
Get a Chemtank Sprite for free. Image via Riot Games

Purchasing the Premium battle pass gets you these rewards, including the free loot:

  • Chemtank Sprite
  • Firelight Rio
  • Starlight Hundun
  • Pool Party Pufflet
  • Bee Poro
  • Turn The Tables(Boom)
  • The Monster Inside (Boom)
  • Firelight Hideout (Arena)
  • Treasure Tokens x1150
  • Realm Crystals x2250
  • Star Shards x600

TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 all battle pass missions

Weekly Missions

Mission NameRequirementXP Reward
Gathering ForcesField 9+ Units in a single combat600 XP
ACT IIPlay four Games of TFT2000 XP
Up in ArmsBuild 15 Completed Items400 XP
Lead the Charge3-star a Champion600 XP
Black Rose BloomField an Elise and a Leblanc800 XP

Seasonal Missions

Mission NameRequirementXP Reward
FarewellEliminate 20 players in TFT800 XP
Diplomatic PolicyWin 35 player combats with Emissary 1 activated OR Win one Player Combat with Emissary 4 activated1000 XP
ValedictorianField an Academy Champion with three sponsored items1000 XP
Glorious EvolutionDeal 400000 damage with an Evolved Champion AND Have an Evolved Champion deal 10000+ damage in one player combat600 XP
All SixesField Warwick, Mel, and Viktor in the same combat5000 XP
Stand UnitedEarn 1000 Points. After combat earn 1/3/10/500 points for each Bronze/Silver/Gold/Prismatic trait that’s active600 XP
Blood HuntField seven Experiment1000 XP
Dazed and ConfusedStun enemy units 200 times600 XP
Quality and QuantityField four 3-star champions in the same combat OR Field a 4-star champion1000 XP
Heavy is the CrownAcquire 10 Spatula or Frying Pan items (Tactician items count as double)800 XP
Take the ShotField 6 Academy OR Field 6 Sniper1000 XP
5-star Review2-star a 5-cost champion 10 times600 XP
Rags to RichesFind a team worth 90+ gold800 XP
OverwhelmAt the end of combat, have a champion still standing with 300+ AP600 XP
A Perfect FitObtain 10 Artifacts600 XP
Bonds of FamilyWin 30 Player combats with 3+ Family champions OR Win 1 player combat with 5+ Family champions800 XP
Peak of ProgressWin 10 matches of TFT500 XP
What Could Have BeenAt the end of combat have an Ekko and Jinx standing800 XP

