TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 battle pass rewards and release date

With the conclusion of the first half of Teamfight Tactics Set 13 Into the Arcane, the battle pass has also ended. But there’s still half a season left, and there will be a new set of rewards to look forward to. We’ll cover everything you need to know about the new TFT Set 13 battle pass.
Table of contents
TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 battle pass release date
The second half of TFT Set 13 will feature the Into the Arcane Part 2 battle pass, which comes with a whole new set of rewards and missions. The new battle pass will drop alongside the latest Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 on Jan. 24 this week.
TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 all battle pass rewards
The new TFT Set 13 Battle Pass will feature 40 levels that require 1000 XP each. Once you’re done with these, there will be four repeating tiers where you can indefinitely farm Treasure Tokens and Realm Crystals until the pass ends.
All battle pass rewards
|Battle Pass Level
|Reward
|1
|200 Treasure Tokens
|2
|Chemtank Sprite (Little Legend)
|3
|100 Realm Crystals
|4
|75 Star Shards
|5
|50 Realm Crystals
|6
|Turn The Tables (Boom)
|7
|75 Star Shards
|8
|100 Treasure Tokens
|9
|50 Realm Crystals
|10
|100 Star Shards
|11
|50 Realm Crystals
|12
|Firelight Rio
|13
|50 Treasure Tokens
|14
|100 Realm Crystals
|15
|75 Star Shards
|16
|50 Treasure Tokens
|17
|75 Star Shards
|18
|Starlight Hundun (Little Legend)
|19
|50 Realm Crystals
|20
|100 Star Shards
|21
|50 Treasure Tokens
|22
|100 Treasure Tokens
|23
|50 Realm Crystals
|24
|The Monster Inside (Boom)
|25
|50 Treasure Tokens
|26
|100 Star Shards
|27
|50 Realm Crystals
|28
|100 Treasure Tokens
|29
|50 Treasure Tokens
|30
|Pool Party Pufflet (Little Legend)
|31
|100 Realm Crystals
|32
|200 Realm Crystals
|33
|50 Treasure Tokens
|34
|300 Realm Crystals
|35
|Bee Poro (Little Legend)
|36
|100 Realm Crystals
|37
|200 Treasure Tokens
|38
|100 Realm Crystals
|39
|500 Realm Crystals
|40
|Firelight Hideout (Arena)
|41
|100 Realm Crystals
|42
|100 Realm Crystals
|43
|150 Treasure Tokens
|44
|200 Realm Crystals
Here’s a breakdown of the total rewards you can expect from the Into the Arcane Part Two battle pass.
Completing the Battle Pass nets you the following free loot:
- Chemtank Sprite
- 400 Treasure Tokens
- 1,000 Realm Crystals
- 300 Star Shards
Purchasing the Premium battle pass gets you these rewards, including the free loot:
- Chemtank Sprite
- Firelight Rio
- Starlight Hundun
- Pool Party Pufflet
- Bee Poro
- Turn The Tables(Boom)
- The Monster Inside (Boom)
- Firelight Hideout (Arena)
- Treasure Tokens x1150
- Realm Crystals x2250
- Star Shards x600
TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 all battle pass missions
Weekly Missions
|Mission Name
|Requirement
|XP Reward
|Gathering Forces
|Field 9+ Units in a single combat
|600 XP
|ACT II
|Play four Games of TFT
|2000 XP
|Up in Arms
|Build 15 Completed Items
|400 XP
|Lead the Charge
|3-star a Champion
|600 XP
|Black Rose Bloom
|Field an Elise and a Leblanc
|800 XP
Seasonal Missions
|Mission Name
|Requirement
|XP Reward
|Farewell
|Eliminate 20 players in TFT
|800 XP
|Diplomatic Policy
|Win 35 player combats with Emissary 1 activated OR Win one Player Combat with Emissary 4 activated
|1000 XP
|Valedictorian
|Field an Academy Champion with three sponsored items
|1000 XP
|Glorious Evolution
|Deal 400000 damage with an Evolved Champion AND Have an Evolved Champion deal 10000+ damage in one player combat
|600 XP
|All Sixes
|Field Warwick, Mel, and Viktor in the same combat
|5000 XP
|Stand United
|Earn 1000 Points. After combat earn 1/3/10/500 points for each Bronze/Silver/Gold/Prismatic trait that’s active
|600 XP
|Blood Hunt
|Field seven Experiment
|1000 XP
|Dazed and Confused
|Stun enemy units 200 times
|600 XP
|Quality and Quantity
|Field four 3-star champions in the same combat OR Field a 4-star champion
|1000 XP
|Heavy is the Crown
|Acquire 10 Spatula or Frying Pan items (Tactician items count as double)
|800 XP
|Take the Shot
|Field 6 Academy OR Field 6 Sniper
|1000 XP
|5-star Review
|2-star a 5-cost champion 10 times
|600 XP
|Rags to Riches
|Find a team worth 90+ gold
|800 XP
|Overwhelm
|At the end of combat, have a champion still standing with 300+ AP
|600 XP
|A Perfect Fit
|Obtain 10 Artifacts
|600 XP
|Bonds of Family
|Win 30 Player combats with 3+ Family champions OR Win 1 player combat with 5+ Family champions
|800 XP
|Peak of Progress
|Win 10 matches of TFT
|500 XP
|What Could Have Been
|At the end of combat have an Ekko and Jinx standing
|800 XP
Published: Jan 21, 2025 05:14 pm