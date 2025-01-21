TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 battle pass rewards and release date

With the conclusion of the first half of Teamfight Tactics Set 13 Into the Arcane, the battle pass has also ended. But there’s still half a season left, and there will be a new set of rewards to look forward to. We’ll cover everything you need to know about the new TFT Set 13 battle pass.

Recommended Videos

The second half of TFT Set 13 will feature the Into the Arcane Part 2 battle pass, which comes with a whole new set of rewards and missions. The new battle pass will drop alongside the latest Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 on Jan. 24 this week.

A new pass is about to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 all battle pass rewards

The new TFT Set 13 Battle Pass will feature 40 levels that require 1000 XP each. Once you’re done with these, there will be four repeating tiers where you can indefinitely farm Treasure Tokens and Realm Crystals until the pass ends.

All battle pass rewards

Battle Pass Level Reward 1 200 Treasure Tokens 2 Chemtank Sprite (Little Legend) 3 100 Realm Crystals 4 75 Star Shards 5 50 Realm Crystals 6 Turn The Tables (Boom) 7 75 Star Shards 8 100 Treasure Tokens 9 50 Realm Crystals 10 100 Star Shards 11 50 Realm Crystals 12 Firelight Rio 13 50 Treasure Tokens 14 100 Realm Crystals 15 75 Star Shards 16 50 Treasure Tokens 17 75 Star Shards 18 Starlight Hundun (Little Legend) 19 50 Realm Crystals 20 100 Star Shards 21 50 Treasure Tokens 22 100 Treasure Tokens 23 50 Realm Crystals 24 The Monster Inside (Boom) 25 50 Treasure Tokens 26 100 Star Shards 27 50 Realm Crystals 28 100 Treasure Tokens 29 50 Treasure Tokens 30 Pool Party Pufflet (Little Legend) 31 100 Realm Crystals 32 200 Realm Crystals 33 50 Treasure Tokens 34 300 Realm Crystals 35 Bee Poro (Little Legend) 36 100 Realm Crystals 37 200 Treasure Tokens 38 100 Realm Crystals 39 500 Realm Crystals 40 Firelight Hideout (Arena) 41 100 Realm Crystals 42 100 Realm Crystals 43 150 Treasure Tokens 44 200 Realm Crystals

Here’s a breakdown of the total rewards you can expect from the Into the Arcane Part Two battle pass.

Completing the Battle Pass nets you the following free loot:

Chemtank Sprite

400 Treasure Tokens

1,000 Realm Crystals

300 Star Shards

Get a Chemtank Sprite for free. Image via Riot Games

Purchasing the Premium battle pass gets you these rewards, including the free loot:

Chemtank Sprite

Firelight Rio

Starlight Hundun

Pool Party Pufflet

Bee Poro

Turn The Tables(Boom)

The Monster Inside (Boom)

Firelight Hideout (Arena)

Treasure Tokens x1150

Realm Crystals x2250

Star Shards x600

TFT Set 13 Into The Arcane Part 2 all battle pass missions

Weekly Missions

Mission Name Requirement XP Reward Gathering Forces Field 9+ Units in a single combat 600 XP ACT II Play four Games of TFT 2000 XP Up in Arms Build 15 Completed Items 400 XP Lead the Charge 3-star a Champion 600 XP Black Rose Bloom Field an Elise and a Leblanc 800 XP

Seasonal Missions

Mission Name Requirement XP Reward Farewell Eliminate 20 players in TFT 800 XP Diplomatic Policy Win 35 player combats with Emissary 1 activated OR Win one Player Combat with Emissary 4 activated 1000 XP Valedictorian Field an Academy Champion with three sponsored items 1000 XP Glorious Evolution Deal 400000 damage with an Evolved Champion AND Have an Evolved Champion deal 10000+ damage in one player combat 600 XP All Sixes Field Warwick, Mel, and Viktor in the same combat 5000 XP Stand United Earn 1000 Points. After combat earn 1/3/10/500 points for each Bronze/Silver/Gold/Prismatic trait that’s active 600 XP Blood Hunt Field seven Experiment 1000 XP Dazed and Confused Stun enemy units 200 times 600 XP Quality and Quantity Field four 3-star champions in the same combat OR Field a 4-star champion 1000 XP Heavy is the Crown Acquire 10 Spatula or Frying Pan items (Tactician items count as double) 800 XP Take the Shot Field 6 Academy OR Field 6 Sniper 1000 XP 5-star Review 2-star a 5-cost champion 10 times 600 XP Rags to Riches Find a team worth 90+ gold 800 XP Overwhelm At the end of combat, have a champion still standing with 300+ AP 600 XP A Perfect Fit Obtain 10 Artifacts 600 XP Bonds of Family Win 30 Player combats with 3+ Family champions OR Win 1 player combat with 5+ Family champions 800 XP Peak of Progress Win 10 matches of TFT 500 XP What Could Have Been At the end of combat have an Ekko and Jinx standing 800 XP

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy