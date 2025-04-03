All skins and comsetics in TFT Set 14

TFT Set 14 is here, and with it comes a whole new set of cosmetics and collectibles for enthusiasts and fans alike. There’s the unique addition of the Portal cosmetic and lots of new Chibis and Little Legends for you to collect. Here are all the cosmetics in Teamfight Tactics 14.1.
Unbound Vayne Tactician
Unbound Vayne is the featured Tactician for TFT Set 14. She comes loaded with unique effects and other cosmetics made for her Project theme.
Chibi Forecast Janna
Forecast Janna is the new featured Chibi that you can get until TFT 14.3. She will be available in the Chibi Janna Pass+ Bundle for 2,785 RP and will eventually be added to the Rotating Shop.
All Arenas in TFT 14.1
Project EDGEFALL
Project EDGEFALL is unbound tactician Vayne’s signature arena and has many effects. The highlight effect is that the arena is placed on an elevator, constantly moving between the rounds while giving you a view of Cyber City.
Cyber City Streets
Set 14 Cyber City’s signature area available in the Bis attle Pass+.
All Little Legends in TFT 14.1
Most of these Little Legends, including Arcade Scribble, Mecha Chip, Rice Doughcat, and iSprite, are available in the Battle Pass+. However, they have several variants that won’t be in the pass.
Shiro & Kuro
Dark Cosmic Shiro & Kuro are available via the Pass+, while base Shiro & Kuro can be purchased directly for 2,500 RP.
Mecha Chip
Knife Pup
You can collect five unique Knifepup variants and each of them has two evolutions.
iSprite
iSprite is available in the Cyber City Battle Pass+ and doesn’t have any variants.
Dough Cat
Arcade Scribble
All Portal cosmetics in TFT 14.1
Portals are a new cosmetic addition coming in Set 14. When your Little Legend or Chibi enters or exits a stage in TFT, you can pick a custom portal for the effects. Portals can be equipped and favorited like other cosmetic types (Arenas, Tacticians, Booms) and most are purchasable through the Mythic section of the Rotating Shop. There are two Portal tiers:
- Standard – One Mythic Medallion
- Legendary – Three Mythic Medallions
Seven portals are coming with TFT 14,.1 and more will be added in the future.
PROJECT: Chain Vortex (Legendary)
This Legendary Portal pairs up with Tactician Unbound Vayne and the Project EDGEFALL arena.
Forecast Janna Portal (Legendary)
Another Legendary Portal, this time for Chibi Forecast Janna.
Pool Party Portal
Dark Star Portal
Enter the Cyberspace Portal
This portal can be acquired through the Battle Pass+ and is the signature portal for TFT Set 14 with its hack theme.
Coven Portal
Bee Portal
All Booms in TFT 14.1
All Boom cosmetics for TFT 14.1 are themed around the Cyberpunk aesthetic, with some being fairly unique. Light Gun Laser Boom and CTRL ALT DELETE! Boom are available through the Battle Pass+.
Light Gun Laser Boom
CTRL ALT DELETE! Boom
Code Break Boom
Published: Apr 3, 2025 05:25 am