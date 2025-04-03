All skins and comsetics in TFT Set 14

All cosmetics in TFT Set 14 and how to get them.

TFT Set 14 is here, and with it comes a whole new set of cosmetics and collectibles for enthusiasts and fans alike. There’s the unique addition of the Portal cosmetic and lots of new Chibis and Little Legends for you to collect. Here are all the cosmetics in Teamfight Tactics 14.1.

Unbound Vayne Tactician

Unbound Vayne is the featured Tactician for TFT Set 14. She comes loaded with unique effects and other cosmetics made for her Project theme.

Project Vayne is a menacing Tactician. Image via Riot Games

Chibi Forecast Janna

Forecast Janna is the new featured Chibi that you can get until TFT 14.3. She will be available in the Chibi Janna Pass+ Bundle for 2,785 RP and will eventually be added to the Rotating Shop.

Another Chibi joins the roster. Image via Riot Games

All Arenas in TFT 14.1

Project EDGEFALL

Project EDGEFALL is unbound tactician Vayne’s signature arena and has many effects. The highlight effect is that the arena is placed on an elevator, constantly moving between the rounds while giving you a view of Cyber City.

The stage moves. Image via Riot Games

Cyber City Streets

Set 14 Cyber City’s signature area available in the Bis attle Pass+.

Could be more tech-ey. Image via Riot Games

All Little Legends in TFT 14.1

Most of these Little Legends, including Arcade Scribble, Mecha Chip, Rice Doughcat, and iSprite, are available in the Battle Pass+. However, they have several variants that won’t be in the pass.

Shiro & Kuro

Dark Cosmic Shiro & Kuro are available via the Pass+, while base Shiro & Kuro can be purchased directly for 2,500 RP.

Two cuties. Image via Riot Games

Mecha Chip

Choose your rock lizard. Image via Riot Games

Knife Pup

You can collect five unique Knifepup variants and each of them has two evolutions.

So many knifepups. Image via Riot Games

iSprite

iSprite is available in the Cyber City Battle Pass+ and doesn’t have any variants.

Welcome back EVE from WALL-E. Image via Riot Games

Dough Cat

A cat made of dough. Image via Riot Games

Arcade Scribble

Colorful bats. Image via Riot Games

All Portal cosmetics in TFT 14.1

Portals are a new cosmetic addition coming in Set 14. When your Little Legend or Chibi enters or exits a stage in TFT, you can pick a custom portal for the effects. Portals can be equipped and favorited like other cosmetic types (Arenas, Tacticians, Booms) and most are purchasable through the Mythic section of the Rotating Shop. There are two Portal tiers:

Standard – One Mythic Medallion

Legendary – Three Mythic Medallions

Seven portals are coming with TFT 14,.1 and more will be added in the future.

PROJECT: Chain Vortex (Legendary)

This Legendary Portal pairs up with Tactician Unbound Vayne and the Project EDGEFALL arena.

A menacing portal. Image via Riot Games

Forecast Janna Portal (Legendary)

Another Legendary Portal, this time for Chibi Forecast Janna.

Blow the competition away. Image via Riot Games

Pool Party Portal

Let the pool party begin. Image via Riot Games

Dark Star Portal

Open a black hole on the field. Image via Riot Games

Enter the Cyberspace Portal

This portal can be acquired through the Battle Pass+ and is the signature portal for TFT Set 14 with its hack theme.

Glitch through the portal. Image via Riot Games

Coven Portal

The menacing purple portal. Image via Riot Games

Bee Portal

Perfect for Honeybuzz Choncc. Image via Riot Games

All Booms in TFT 14.1

All Boom cosmetics for TFT 14.1 are themed around the Cyberpunk aesthetic, with some being fairly unique. Light Gun Laser Boom and CTRL ALT DELETE! Boom are available through the Battle Pass+.

Light Gun Laser Boom

A laser boom. Image via Riot Games

CTRL ALT DELETE! Boom

Delete the competition. Image via Riot Games

Code Break Boom

A unique hacked boom. Image via Riot Games

