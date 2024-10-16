Riot is celebrating Arcane season 2 with content in LoL, TFT, VALORANT and more

Arcane season two is almost here, and fans of the show are breathlessly anticipating the conclusion to Riot’s epic saga. And for fans of Riot games, there’s extra reason to celebrate, with the company releasing Arcane content in all of its games.

Recommended Videos

That’s right: League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, 2XKO, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra are all getting content straight out of Arcane season two. Ever imagined your ARAM matches on Piltover’s Bridge of Progress or been dying to put that excellent pit-fighting skin from an earlier trailer on Vi? You’ll be able to do exactly that, in addition to adding Ambessa Medarda to your roster in League, TFT, Wild Rift, and LoR.

She looks ready to get up close and personal. Image via Riot Games

League is also getting a new skin tier called “Exalted,” which Riot says “will let players experience Jinx’s Arcane story in-game.” There’s also a new Jinx-themed Nexus Finisher in there to let players go all out with the Arcane cosmetics.

And while League might be the obvious star of the show, TFT is getting a lot of love as well, with new Arcane-specific characters, mechanics, and cosmetics coming in Set 13. Powder will be available to use as a champion, and Tocker’s Trials will also make an appearance. More information on Set 13 will come later this year, but there will be plenty of Arcane to go around.

Of the big properties mentioned, VALORANT remains the most mysterious. Riot only mentioned “a new Arcane-themed bundle on the way,” not deciding to show any of that bundle off as of yet. But given just how popular the Arcane Sheriff proved to be, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear about VALORANT players complaining about their empty pockets soon.

Jinx and Ekko are looking Arcane-y here, too. Image via Riot Games

Even yet-to-be-released fighting game 2XKO is getting in on the act with updated visuals for Jinx, which Riot will release a deep dive for on Nov. 11.

It all leads up to the release of Arcane season two, with Act One releasing on Netflix on Nov. 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy