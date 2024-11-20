TFT Set 13 trait cheat sheet: All traits and breakpoint abilities

Teamfight Tactics’ newest Set transports you Into the Arcane, where the world of Arcane, Riot Games’ animated show, collides with new traits, emblems, and strategies. As season two of the show unfolds, you’ll dive into a world of new synergies, adapting your strategy to powerful trait combinations to dominate the board.

In TFT Set 13, your ability to master traits and their breakpoints can make or break your strategy, so it is crucial to learn which ones you might encounter. While traits define the synergies in your team, giving your champions unique bonuses that grow stronger as you include more of the same trait, the breakpoints are what you should be mindful of. Here’s everything you need to dominate the game with a complete list of all traits and their abilities.

TFT Set 13 traits and breakpoints, explained

Don’t worry if you’re an Arcane fan trying TFT for the first time. Traits are special characteristics tied to certain champions or units, in this case. You activate its bonus when you have enough champions of the same trait in play. For example, by building a team around the Firelight trait, you can amplify your champions’ mobility and sustain, giving them an edge in prolonged battles.

Breakpoint abilities scale these bonuses further. For example, with just two Snipers, you gain increased critical strike damage, but with four on your board, their range extends, making them untouchable backline carries. Understanding how breakpoints work allows you to adapt your team composition to match the game’s flow, but always remember that if you’re lucky you might also happen to find an emblem of the trait you’re building your comp on.

All origin traits in TFT Set 13

Origins are traits that units share based on their background, story, or affiliation—like Jinx, Vi, and Vander are part of the same family. These traits often focus on providing team-wide bonuses that benefit multiple units of the same origin when placed on the board. These origin traits are fun to use if you like to build compositions focused on specific playstyles, whether scaling tankiness, damage, or abilities. They are usually easier to approach for a new TFT player.

TFT Set 13 trait TFT Set 13 trait ability TFT Set 13 trait breakpoint abilities Units Academy Sponsors items that grant Health and Damage Amp. Units holding these items gain double the amount. Two: Two percent Health Damage Amp and one sponsored item.

Four: Three percent Health Damage Amp and one sponsored item.

Six: Four percent Health Damage Amp and one sponsored item. Jayce, Heimerdinger, Ezreal, Leona, Lux Automata Automata units gain crystals when dealing damage. After collecting 20, they explode for damage and gain Armor/Magic Resist. Two: One hundred fifty damage, twenty Armor & Magic Resist.

Four: Three hundred fifty damage, forty-five Armor & Magic Resist.

Six: Eight hundred damage, eighty Armor & Magic Resist. Malzahar, Kog’Maw, Blitzcrank, Nocturne Black Rose Summons Sion, whose power grows based on Black Rose unit star levels. Sion can be freed and grows stronger with each unit. Three: Sion is freed after five casts or when below sixty-five percent health.

Four: Sion grows stronger.

Five: Sion heals to full Health upon release.

Seven: Sion returns to life with full power. Vladimir, LeBlanc, Elise, Cassiopeia Chem-Baron Chem-Barons gain Shimmer after each player combat. Gain more for loss streaks and gain bonus Health and contraband for Chem-Barons. Three: Fifteen or thirty Shimmer and twenty Health.

Four: Twenty or forty Shimmer and fifty Health.

Five: Twenty or fifty Shimmer and ninety Health.

Six: Twenty-five or seventy Shimmer and one hundred twenty-five Health. Smeech, Sevika, Renata Glasc, Singed Conqueror Takedowns grant Conquest stacks, which can be spent to open War Chests full of loot. Grants increased Attack Damage and Ability Power as Conquest stacks grow. Two: Sixteen percent Attack Damage and Ability Power, one War Chest.

Four: Twenty-five percent Attack Damage and Ability Power, three War Chests.

Six: Forty percent Attack Damage and Ability Power, six War Chests.

Nine: One hundred percent Attack Damage and Ability Power, twenty War Chests. Darius, Mordekaiser, Swain, Draven Emissary Grants various bonuses depending on the number of Emissaries present, such as Armor, Magic Resist, Health, and Damage Amplification. One: Gain the bonus of the Emissary’s ability.

Four: Gain all bonuses. Emissaries gain two hundred Health and twenty percent Damage Amp. Garen, Nami, Tristana, Ambessa Enforcer Enforcers gain Shield and Damage Amp. The highest Health enemy unit become “Wanted,” and upon their death, Enforcers gain Attack Speed. Two: One unit, twelve percent Health, twelve percent Damage Amp.

Four: Two units, twenty percent Health, twenty percent Damage Amp.

Six: Four units, thirty percent Health, thirty-three percent Damage Amp.

Eight: Five units, forty percent Health, fifty percent Damage Amp. Caitlyn, Vi, Twisted Fate, Loris, Camille Experiment Grants Laboratory hexes that grant bonuses based on experiments within. The more experiments you have, the stronger your team becomes. Three: Two Laboratories, one hundred Health.

Five: Three Laboratories, three hundred Health.

Seven: Experiment bonuses increase by one hundred percent. Twitch, Dr. Mundo, Urgot, Zyra Family Family members reduce their max Mana and gain various supportive bonuses based on the number of Family members. Three: Twenty-five percent Mana reduction and fifteen percent Damage Reduction.

Four: Thirty percent Mana reduction and twenty percent Attack Speed.

Five: Forty percent Mana reduction and a heist mechanic with bonus progression based on surviving family members. Vander, Violet, Powder (Auhor’s note: thank you for the feels, Riot) Firelight Firelights dash every six seconds, attacking with infinite range and healing based on damage taken since their last dash. Two: Twenty-five percent of damage taken.

Three: Forty percent of damage taken.

Four: Forty-five percent of damage taken and gain a burst of Attack Speed while dashing. Scar, Ekko, Zeri Junker King Every three rounds, open an armory to purchase permanent upgrades to your strongest unit’s mech. One: Bonus Effects Rumble Rebel Rebels gain bonus Health and Attack Speed after a certain percentage of health is lost. They also gain additional Attack Damage and Ability Power. Three: Twenty percent Attack Damage and Ability Power.

Five: Forty percent Attack Damage and Ability Power, twelve percent Health.

Seven: Forty-five percent Attack Damage and Ability Power, fifteen percent Health. Jinx, Zoe, Sett, Irelia, Illaoi Scrap Scraps temporarily turn components into full items and gain Shield for holding components or full items. Two: One component, twenty-five Shield.

Four: Three components, forty Shield.

Six: All components, and full items become lucky, sixty Shield.

Nine: Generate Radiant items, seventy Shield. Rumble, Gangplank, Corki, Trundle, Steb

All class traits in TFT Set 13

On the other hand, horizontal traits offer specific bonuses to champions with the trait, but they don’t scale in the same way as vertical traits. Class traits often provide more specific or situational benefits, and they can be useful in more niche team compositions or as an additional trait you’d like to build on. They can also become the main focus of your board if built properly.

TFT Set 13 trait TFT Set 13 trait ability TFT Set 13 trait breakpoint abilities Units Ambusher Ambushers’ abilities can critically strike, and they gain bonus Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage. Two: Twenty percent Critical Strike Chance and ten percent Critical Strike Multiplier.

Three: Thirty percent Critical Strike Chance and twenty percent Critical Strike Multiplier.

Four: Forty percent Critical Strike Chance and thirty percent Critical Strike Multiplier.

Five: Fifty-five percent Critical Strike Chance and thirty-five percent Critical Strike Multiplier, also gain fifteen percent Durability. Smeech, Jinx, Ekko, Camille, Powder Artillerist Artillerists launch rockets that deal bonus Attack Damage around the target and gain additional Attack Damage. Two: Ten percent Attack Damage.

Four: Forty percent Attack Damage.

Six: Fifty percent Attack Damage, launch a rocket every four attacks that deals double damage. Corki, Ezreal, Urgot, Tristana Bruiser Bruisers gain additional max Health and more durability overall. Two: Twenty percent Health.

Four: Forty-five percent Health.

Six: Eighty percent Health. Elise, Renni, Nunu & Willump, Sett Dominator Dominators gain a shield when combat starts and gain Ability Power based on the Mana spent when casting their abilities. Two: Three hundred fifty Shield, twenty-five percent Ability Power.

Four: Five hundred Shield, fifty percent Ability Power.

Six: Seven hundred Shield, seventy-five percent Ability Power. Mordekaiser, Dr. Mundo, Blitzcrank, Silco Form Swapper Form Swappers change their stats and abilities based on their position, frontline giving durability and backline boosting damage. Two: Fifteen percent Damage Reduction or twenty percent Damage Amplification.

Four: Thirty percent Damage Reduction or forty percent Damage Amplification. Jayce, Elise, Swain, Gangplank Pit Fighter Pit Fighters gain Omnivamp and deal bonus true damage. They heal a percentage of their max Health when below fifty percent health. Two: Six percent true damage, ten percent Health.

Four: Twelve percent true damage, twenty-five percent Health.

Six: Twenty percent true damage, forty percent Health.

Eight: Fifty percent true damage, ninety-nine percent Health. Sevika, Vi, Gangplank, Violet Quickstriker Quickstrikers move faster and gain Attack Speed, with extra benefits when their target is below a certain health threshold. Two: Twenty to sixty percent Attack Speed.

Three: Thirty to eighty percent Attack Speed.

Four: Forty to one hundred percent Attack Speed.

On target death, Quickstrikers dash to a new target and gain two hundred Shield for three seconds. Twisted Fate, Nocturne, Ambessa, Akali Sentinel Your team gains Armor and Magic Resist. Sentinels gain triple the amount. Two: Ten Armor and Magic Resist.

Four: Twenty-five Armor and Magic Resist.

Six: Forty-two Armor and Magic Resist. Rumble, Loris, Leona, Singed, Irelia Sniper Snipers deal more damage to targets farther away. Two: Seven percent more damage per hex.

Four: Sixteen percent more damage per hex.

Six: Thirty-five percent more damage per hex and gain five additional Attack Range. Caitlyn, Twitch, Kog’Maw, Zeri, Maddie Sorcerer Your team gains Ability Power. Sorcerers gain more Ability Power. Two: Twenty Ability Power.

Four: Fifty Ability Power.

Six: Eighty-five Ability Power.

Eight: One hundred Ability Power, Abilities reduce their target’s damage by twenty-five percent for three seconds. Vladimir, LeBlanc, Zoe, Swain, Lux Visionary Whenever Visionaries gain Mana, they gain additional Mana. Two: Twenty-five percent Mana.

Four: Fifty percent Mana.

Six: Eighty percent Mana.

Eight: One hundred percent Mana, Abilities heal an ally for twenty percent of damage dealt. Malzahar, Heimerdinger, Nunu & Willump, Zyra, Vex Watcher Watchers gain Durability, which increases when they are above fifty percent Health. Two: Ten percent or twenty-five percent Damage Reduction.

Four: Twenty percent or forty percent Damage Reduction.

Six: Thirty percent or fifty percent Damage Reduction. Scar, Vladimir, Darius, Garen, Vander

