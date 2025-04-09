Which LoL champion says ‘I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all’?

There’s a dead giveaway in this LoLdle quote, but I still struggled to find the answer. “I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all”? Say again? They’re obviously from the wintery wonderland of The Freljord, but who or what are they?

LoLdle quote April 9 hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2009.

Yes, you read that right. This League champion entered the world in 2009. This probably makes them a stroppy teenager at this point. Riot Games shipped out a mammoth 42 champions in 2009, but this champion was one of the original 17 to grace the roster. Basically, they’re an OG.

Hint 2: This champion is a bot laner.

You’d typically find this champion in the bot lane. They’re a traditional ADC that relies on support from their teammates. They’re a squishy champion and pretty much explode every time they step in the lane alone.

Hint 3: This champion wields a bow.

This champion uses a great big bow to fire arrows at their opponents. While they don’t usually deal a massive amount of damage, they’re great at slowing, kiting, and catching out their foes. Their kit is basically designed around utility despite them being a carry.

Still need help? We have the answer.

Who says “I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all”?

You just got stunned. Image via Riot Games

Answer: The champion who says “I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all” is Ashe, the Frost Archer.

You surely didn’t need to read this far before landing on the answer. I got stuck at The Freljord part of the quote, but quickly got Ashe after a few guesses. Nunu? No. Lissandra? Nope. Braum? Of course not. Only a few champs use a bow, and only one is Freljordian.

How many guesses did it take you to get to Ashe? Let us know in the comments below and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

