Which LoL champion says ‘Justice, by law, or by sword’?

They're here to serve justice and chew bubble gum, and they're all out of gum.

Only one League of Legends champion cares this much about serving justice, and they happen to have a sword. Before I give away the answer to the April 8 LoLdle, let me give you a few hints. Just because I found this easy, it doesn’t mean you don’t need an extra nudge in the right direction.

LoLdle quote April 8 hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2010.

Since League released in 2009, this is one of the oldest champions in the game. There’s no way you haven’t come across them at this point. While they weren’t a part of the original 42 champions, they came soon after.

Hint 2: This champion is a top laner.

When I think of the top lane, I think of this champion. They shine in one-on-one skirmishes, making them ideal for the isolated top lane. They’re tanky but have enough damage to outduel their opponent and survive ganks. They’re also great for taking pressure away from their teammates and can quite easily split push.

Hint 3: They’re from Demacia.

A champion who wants to serve justice by the law or by sword? From Demacia? Who else could it be? This Runeterra region is known for its military prowess, a society that values justice, honor, and duty. Ring any bells?

Still need help? We have the answer.

Who says “Justice, by law, or by sword”?

DEMACIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. Image via Riot Games

Answer: The champion who says “Justice, by law, or by sword” is Garen, The Might of Demacia.

If you didn’t guess Garen after these clues, I’d genuinely be worried for you. Garen is one of the most iconic champions in League, known for swinging around his massive sword and serving justice. He can’t stop serving it. He’s like a justice waiter at this point. Don’t forget to tip him after he slams you to the ground.

How many guesses did it take you to get to Garen? Let us know in the comments below and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

