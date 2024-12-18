The new iG roster debuted today and this one result will shock you

The year is 2024 and the likes of Song “Rookie” Eui-jin and Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok are picking up wins on Invictus Gaming. It is the start of the 2024 Demacia Cup, a pre-season tournament that offers 20 teams a chance to define their skills ahead of what is expected to be an action-packed 2025.

Recommended Videos

Years on from their 2018 Worlds triumph, Rookie and TheShy are back in the organization they once dominated the League of Legends scene with. And while they have superstars in other positions, the headlines are all about the beloved iG duo. The headlines do not stop there, as today iG had the opportunity to debut their new roster with one of the games finishing in remarkable fashion.

TheShy is back in iG colors. Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games

Invictus Gaming won in record fashion against former Mid-Season Invitational champions Royal Never Give Up, beating the LPL squad in 16 minutes and 23 seconds. For Rookie in particular, this was a monstrous game for the former world champion, finishing with a KDA of 11/1/7, getting close to a kill a minute.

This incredible game of course sent the League of Legends scene into meltdown, particularly co-streamers Christian “IWDominate” Rivera and devoted TheShy fan Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont.

IG DEBUT DAY WITH THESHY



THEY JUST BEAT RNG IN 16:24



FASTEST GAME ALL YEAR – 2025 WORLD CHAMPS — Caedrel (@Caedrel) December 18, 2024

When fans think of quick games in professional League of Legends, the game that is always referenced in recent times has been the game where the MAD Lions lost to T1 in 16 minutes and 47 seconds. When games start to get completely one-sided, the MAD Lions game is always referenced as the target record for teams, seeing whether they can beat the time. IWD referenced this exact record on X following the game.

IT FINALLY HAPPENED



IG BEAT RNG FASTER THAN T1 BEAT MAD



16:23 pic.twitter.com/YHLUVsoUcY — Christian Rivera (@IWDominate) December 18, 2024

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy