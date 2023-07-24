LoL Arena champion tier list: The best champs in Arena

A new game mode called Arena was added to League of Legends with Patch 13.14 on July 20, bringing a much-needed breath of fresh air to the title. Players have been in awe of the new mode, though with 164 champions in the game, it’s easy to get lost and not know which ones are best in LoL Arena.

In the game mode, players team up with others in a two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two showdown. The gameplay varies each time. The maps are regularly changing, with the terrain being different on each one and players picking up new Augments out of dozens that are currently available.

LoL Arena is certainly one of the most entertaining game modes ever added to League. It features a ranked ladder, allowing the best players to shine and climb as they play. Still, with 164 champions in League as of now, it’s just too time-consuming to check out for yourself which ones are the best for LoL Arena and which ones are simply bad.

Don’t worry. We’ve already put a number of hours into the new mode and we’ve tried out countless different duos. Therefore, we’ve been able to put together this tier list of the best champions in LoL Arena.

S-tier champions in LoL Arena

Jax is one of the strongest options for the mode.

Taric

Viktor

Jax

Annie

Singed

Fiora

Kayle

Kog’Maw

Kindred

Wukong

Kennen

Vayne

Heimerdinger

Vi

Yorick

Cassiopeia

Dr Mundo

Kayn

Kai’Sa

Volibear

Twitch

Illaoi

These champions are from different roles, but there is one thing most of them have in common: They each scale extremely well. On top of that, most of them require some mechanical skills, like Vayne, Jax, or Illaoi. But once they’re mastered, they can be extremely valuable in your LoL Arena duo.

Besides, most of these champs have kits that allow them to shine in close-quarters brawls, which are common in LoL Arena. Making proper use of their ultimates and other abilities will be pivotal to achieving success and climbing the ranking ladder.

A-tier champions in LoL Arena

Really strong, but not the best, these champs are useful if you're looking to climb the ladder.

Warwick

Kalista

Shyvana

Jayce

Veigar

Vladimir

Lillia

Zyra

Trundle

Zac

Brand

Urgot

Sona

Riven

Soraka

Swain

These champions are still incredible in teamfights and can greatly benefit from a number of Augments in LoL Arena. Besides, you’ll find tons of versatility among these champions, from squishy yet powerful AD carries, mages, and supports to beefy and tanky bruisers and tanks, which combined can create some powerful combos.

By picking one of these champs, you have a guaranteed head start in LoL Arena, especially since they mostly don’t require that much game knowledge and mechanical prowess. They’re just not as successful as our S-tier champs, however.

B-tier champions in LoL Arena

Corki, like many champions in this tier, can dominate the game in certain scenarios.

Nasus

Ivern

Malzahar

Corki

Anivia

Varus

Rakan

Nilah

Mordekaiser

Maokai

Samira

Sett

Gwen

Milio

Xayah

Vel’Koz

Draven

Lucian

Aurelion Sol

Lissandra

Aatrox

Now we pivot to the unusual and tough-to-use choices. These champions often have kits that are quite strong in LoL Arena if used right. Yet most of them lack enough steam to be powerful throughout the whole game and often just fall behind at one point in time.

Nevertheless, if one of these champions is your main and you can’t imagine climbing the ladder without them, we’re sure you’ll find ways to claim many victories along your way. You just need to know your limits, find a proper duo partner, and hope for some nice Augments along the way.

C-tier champions in LoL Arena

We wouldn't pick these champions if we were you, unless you have a really creative duo idea.

Lulu

Zed

Leona

Pantheon

Bel’Veth

Janna

Udyr

Graves

Irelia

Sivir

Jarvan IV

Alistar

Renata Glasc

Miss Fortune

Karma

Gangplank

Nautilus

Cho’Gath

Kha’Zix

Fizz

Gnar

Yasuo

Morgana

Elise

Xin Zhao

Ashe

Rumble

The champions found here are often still formidable in many key aspects of LoL Arena, like teamfighting, taking the damage, being the main damage source, having some tremendous utility or crowd control, and so on. Yet, often they’re superb in only one or two of these aspects, and in most games, they’ll get overall outclassed by other champions unless you got lucky when choosing your Augments or got to snowball the early game.

D-tier champions in LoL Arena

Besides Kayn, Lux and Ekko don't do that well in LoL Arena.

Rell

Nocturne

Zeri

Malphite

Lux

Naafiri

Thresh

Karthus

Ekko

Ahri

Seraphine

Sylas

Kled

Taliyah

Camille

Renekton

Qiyana

Shen

Yone

Darius

Diana

Hecarim

Tahm Kench

Jinx

Ziggs

We’re off to the penultimate section of our tier list, D. Champions in this category might be extremely fun to play, especially once you land a fun Augment or two, but they often fail to produce results. They are usually tough to use in most duos and don’t have enough tools to cause your ranking history to be flooded with successes—at least, they didn’t help us in doing so.

E-tier champions in LoL Arena

Beloved by pro players on the Rift, K'Sante doesn't do so well in LoL Arena.

Pyke

Caitlyn

Jhin

Azir

Viego

Rengar

Aphelios

Bard

Rammus

K’Sante

Tryndamere

Nami

Lee Sin

Nidalee

Sion

Quinn

Nunu and Willump

Zoe

Rek’Sai

Yuumi

Ezreal

Akali

Akshan

Sejuani

Katarina

Gragas

Zilean

Kassadin

LeBlanc

Evelynn

Every game mode in League has champions that aren’t simply fit for it, and the case isn’t different with LoL Arena. These champs are almost useless in the two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two teamfighting marathon, and we doubt that will change anytime soon unless Riot Games decides to specifically buff them in this mode. So far, though, we’d advise you to stay away from these champs on your pocket-pick list and in your game lobbies.

