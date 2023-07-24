LoL Arena champion tier list: The best champs in Arena

A new game mode called Arena was added to League of Legends with Patch 13.14 on July 20, bringing a much-needed breath of fresh air to the title. Players have been in awe of the new mode, though with 164 champions in the game, it’s easy to get lost and not know which ones are best in LoL Arena.
In the game mode, players team up with others in a two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two showdown. The gameplay varies each time. The maps are regularly changing, with the terrain being different on each one and players picking up new Augments out of dozens that are currently available.
LoL Arena is certainly one of the most entertaining game modes ever added to League. It features a ranked ladder, allowing the best players to shine and climb as they play. Still, with 164 champions in League as of now, it’s just too time-consuming to check out for yourself which ones are the best for LoL Arena and which ones are simply bad.
Don’t worry. We’ve already put a number of hours into the new mode and we’ve tried out countless different duos. Therefore, we’ve been able to put together this tier list of the best champions in LoL Arena.
S-tier champions in LoL Arena
- Taric
- Viktor
- Jax
- Annie
- Singed
- Fiora
- Kayle
- Kog’Maw
- Kindred
- Wukong
- Kennen
- Vayne
- Heimerdinger
- Vi
- Yorick
- Cassiopeia
- Dr Mundo
- Kayn
- Kai’Sa
- Volibear
- Twitch
- Illaoi
These champions are from different roles, but there is one thing most of them have in common: They each scale extremely well. On top of that, most of them require some mechanical skills, like Vayne, Jax, or Illaoi. But once they’re mastered, they can be extremely valuable in your LoL Arena duo.
Besides, most of these champs have kits that allow them to shine in close-quarters brawls, which are common in LoL Arena. Making proper use of their ultimates and other abilities will be pivotal to achieving success and climbing the ranking ladder.
A-tier champions in LoL Arena
- Warwick
- Kalista
- Shyvana
- Jayce
- Veigar
- Vladimir
- Lillia
- Zyra
- Trundle
- Zac
- Brand
- Urgot
- Sona
- Riven
- Soraka
- Swain
These champions are still incredible in teamfights and can greatly benefit from a number of Augments in LoL Arena. Besides, you’ll find tons of versatility among these champions, from squishy yet powerful AD carries, mages, and supports to beefy and tanky bruisers and tanks, which combined can create some powerful combos.
By picking one of these champs, you have a guaranteed head start in LoL Arena, especially since they mostly don’t require that much game knowledge and mechanical prowess. They’re just not as successful as our S-tier champs, however.
B-tier champions in LoL Arena
- Nasus
- Ivern
- Malzahar
- Corki
- Anivia
- Varus
- Rakan
- Nilah
- Mordekaiser
- Maokai
- Samira
- Sett
- Gwen
- Milio
- Xayah
- Vel’Koz
- Draven
- Lucian
- Aurelion Sol
- Lissandra
- Aatrox
Now we pivot to the unusual and tough-to-use choices. These champions often have kits that are quite strong in LoL Arena if used right. Yet most of them lack enough steam to be powerful throughout the whole game and often just fall behind at one point in time.
Nevertheless, if one of these champions is your main and you can’t imagine climbing the ladder without them, we’re sure you’ll find ways to claim many victories along your way. You just need to know your limits, find a proper duo partner, and hope for some nice Augments along the way.
C-tier champions in LoL Arena
- Lulu
- Zed
- Leona
- Pantheon
- Bel’Veth
- Janna
- Udyr
- Graves
- Irelia
- Sivir
- Jarvan IV
- Alistar
- Renata Glasc
- Miss Fortune
- Karma
- Gangplank
- Nautilus
- Cho’Gath
- Kha’Zix
- Fizz
- Gnar
- Yasuo
- Morgana
- Elise
- Xin Zhao
- Ashe
- Rumble
The champions found here are often still formidable in many key aspects of LoL Arena, like teamfighting, taking the damage, being the main damage source, having some tremendous utility or crowd control, and so on. Yet, often they’re superb in only one or two of these aspects, and in most games, they’ll get overall outclassed by other champions unless you got lucky when choosing your Augments or got to snowball the early game.
D-tier champions in LoL Arena
- Rell
- Nocturne
- Zeri
- Malphite
- Lux
- Naafiri
- Thresh
- Karthus
- Ekko
- Ahri
- Seraphine
- Sylas
- Kled
- Taliyah
- Camille
- Renekton
- Qiyana
- Shen
- Yone
- Darius
- Diana
- Hecarim
- Tahm Kench
- Jinx
- Ziggs
We’re off to the penultimate section of our tier list, D. Champions in this category might be extremely fun to play, especially once you land a fun Augment or two, but they often fail to produce results. They are usually tough to use in most duos and don’t have enough tools to cause your ranking history to be flooded with successes—at least, they didn’t help us in doing so.
E-tier champions in LoL Arena
- Pyke
- Caitlyn
- Jhin
- Azir
- Viego
- Rengar
- Aphelios
- Bard
- Rammus
- K’Sante
- Tryndamere
- Nami
- Lee Sin
- Nidalee
- Sion
- Quinn
- Nunu and Willump
- Zoe
- Rek’Sai
- Yuumi
- Ezreal
- Akali
- Akshan
- Sejuani
- Katarina
- Gragas
- Zilean
- Kassadin
- LeBlanc
- Evelynn
Every game mode in League has champions that aren’t simply fit for it, and the case isn’t different with LoL Arena. These champs are almost useless in the two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two teamfighting marathon, and we doubt that will change anytime soon unless Riot Games decides to specifically buff them in this mode. So far, though, we’d advise you to stay away from these champs on your pocket-pick list and in your game lobbies.