LoL First Stand 2025: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The strongest League of Legends teams look to prove their prowess on the international stage as the First Stand 2025 takes place on March 10 to 15 at the LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea.
This is the first international tournament to implement the Fearless Draft, which garnered praises from LEC players and coaches.
The champions of the five regional leagues’ first split vie for the spot in the bracket stage of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2025, on top of the biggest share of the $1 million prize pool.
Here’s everything you need to know about the First Stand Tournament (FST) 2025.
First Stand 2025 teams
Hanwha Life Esports, Top Esports, Karmine Corp, Team Liquid, and CTBC Flying Oyster—winners of the first split—clash in FST 2025 after winning their respective leagues.
HLE showed why they are a new South Korean powerhouse to be reckoned with, as they took down defending Worlds champions T1 before beating three more teams, including Gen.G in the grand final, to rule the LCK Cup.
Top Esports made their way from the lower bracket to win LPL (China) Split 1, while Karmine Corp and Team Liquid pulled off a 3-0 sweep against G2 Esports and 100 Thieves, respectively, to dominate LEC (Europe) and LTA (Americas) Cross-Conference.
CBTC Flying Oyster, meanwhile, defeated their rivals Talon Esports in the LCP (Pacific) Split 1 final, and are now aiming to make waves on the world stage.
First Stand 2025 format
FST 2025 uses the Fearless Draft. This draft system requires teams to pick different champions in each game, compelling them to explore various compositions and thus making matches more entertaining.
In the opening round robin stage, the five teams battle each other in best-of-three series. The top four squads advance to the knockout stage while the bottom team is eliminated.
The remaining teams clash in best-of-five matches under a single elimination format. The top seed takes on the fourth seed, while the second seed clashes against the third seed.
Winners of the seminal matches proceed to the best-of-five grand final to determine the first FST champion, who will secure a spot in the MSI 2025 bracket stage.
First Stand 2025 schedule, results, standings
Round robin stage standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|First
|CTBC Flying Oyster
|0-0
|Second
|Hanwha Life Esports
|0-0
|Third
|Karmine Corp
|0-0
|Fourth
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|Fifth
|Top Esports
|0-0
Round robin stage schedule and results
Monday, March 10
- 2am CT: Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp
- 5am CT: Hanwha Life Esports vs. Top Esports
Tuesday, March 11
- 2am CT: CBTC Flying Oyster vs. Karmine Corp
- 5am CT: Team Liquid vs. Top Esports
Wednesday, March 12
- 2am CT: CBTC Flying Oyster vs. Hanwha Life Esports
- 5am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Top Esports
Thursday, March 13
- 2am CT: Team Liquid vs. CBTC Flying Oyster
- 5am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Hanwha Life Esports
Friday, March 14
- 2am CT: CBTC Flying Oyster vs Top Esports
- 5am. CT: Hanwha Life Esports vs.Team Liquid
Knockout stage schedule and results
Friday, March 14 (semifinal)
- 11pm CT: 1st seed vs. 4th seed
Saturday, March 15 (semifinal)
- 4am CT: 2nd seed vs 3rd seed
Sunday, March 16 (grand final)
- 3am. CT: TBD vs TBD
How to watch First Stand 2025
Catch the action live on Riot Games’ official Twitch and YouTube channels, and on the League of Legends Esports website.
Published: Mar 6, 2025 03:23 am