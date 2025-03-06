LoL First Stand 2025: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The strongest League of Legends teams look to prove their prowess on the international stage as the First Stand 2025 takes place on March 10 to 15 at the LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Videos

This is the first international tournament to implement the Fearless Draft, which garnered praises from LEC players and coaches.

The champions of the five regional leagues’ first split vie for the spot in the bracket stage of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2025, on top of the biggest share of the $1 million prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the First Stand Tournament (FST) 2025.

First Stand 2025 teams

A new South Korean team to fear. Photo via LCK

Hanwha Life Esports, Top Esports, Karmine Corp, Team Liquid, and CTBC Flying Oyster—winners of the first split—clash in FST 2025 after winning their respective leagues.

HLE showed why they are a new South Korean powerhouse to be reckoned with, as they took down defending Worlds champions T1 before beating three more teams, including Gen.G in the grand final, to rule the LCK Cup.

Top Esports made their way from the lower bracket to win LPL (China) Split 1, while Karmine Corp and Team Liquid pulled off a 3-0 sweep against G2 Esports and 100 Thieves, respectively, to dominate LEC (Europe) and LTA (Americas) Cross-Conference.

CBTC Flying Oyster, meanwhile, defeated their rivals Talon Esports in the LCP (Pacific) Split 1 final, and are now aiming to make waves on the world stage.

First Stand 2025 format

Fearless Draft awaits. Image via Riot Games

FST 2025 uses the Fearless Draft. This draft system requires teams to pick different champions in each game, compelling them to explore various compositions and thus making matches more entertaining.

In the opening round robin stage, the five teams battle each other in best-of-three series. The top four squads advance to the knockout stage while the bottom team is eliminated.

The remaining teams clash in best-of-five matches under a single elimination format. The top seed takes on the fourth seed, while the second seed clashes against the third seed.

Winners of the seminal matches proceed to the best-of-five grand final to determine the first FST champion, who will secure a spot in the MSI 2025 bracket stage.

First Stand 2025 schedule, results, standings

Round robin stage standings

Placement Team Record First CTBC Flying Oyster 0-0 Second Hanwha Life Esports 0-0 Third Karmine Corp 0-0 Fourth Team Liquid 0-0 Fifth Top Esports 0-0

Round robin stage schedule and results

Monday, March 10

2am CT: Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp

5am CT: Hanwha Life Esports vs. Top Esports

Tuesday, March 11

2am CT: CBTC Flying Oyster vs. Karmine Corp

5am CT: Team Liquid vs. Top Esports

Wednesday, March 12

2am CT: CBTC Flying Oyster vs. Hanwha Life Esports

5am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Top Esports

Thursday, March 13

2am CT: Team Liquid vs. CBTC Flying Oyster

5am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Hanwha Life Esports

Friday, March 14

2am CT: CBTC Flying Oyster vs Top Esports

5am. CT: Hanwha Life Esports vs.Team Liquid

Knockout stage schedule and results

Friday, March 14 (semifinal)

11pm CT: 1st seed vs. 4th seed

Saturday, March 15 (semifinal)

4am CT: 2nd seed vs 3rd seed

Sunday, March 16 (grand final)

3am. CT: TBD vs TBD

How to watch First Stand 2025

Catch the action live on Riot Games’ official Twitch and YouTube channels, and on the League of Legends Esports website.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy