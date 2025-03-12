HLE Zeus defends reported decision to extend Fearless Draft in LoL esports

Fearless Draft has become one of the more beloved changes Riot Games introduced to League of Legends for the 2025 season. So much so that Riot has reportedly chosen to extend the rule beyond First Stand, meaning MSI and Worlds 2025 will now feature the format. And now a reigning world champion has come to the defense of that decision.

Zeus is one of the biggest stars in League esports today, having won multiple World Championships, and is now dominating the scene with his new squad in Hanwha Life Esports. The former T1 star is on course to win back-to-back international events, with HLE as a considerable favorite to take the crown. First Stand is the first international event to implement the Fearless Draft rule, and after his series against CFO, Zeus sat down with Dot Esports to speak about the reported decision.

The support for Fearless Draft has seen Riot shift from only implementing it in Split One, to changing the landscape of League esports with the fans in mind. “So I know that whoever decided to implement this had considered a lot of different factors before they made this decision,” Zeus said. “So I think as a player, you just have to be able to do your best in the given circumstance, and I just hope that all the fans that are watching just get more enjoyment out of this change.”

HLE is dominating the competition. Photo via Riot Games

When asked whether the decision should be catered to the fans or the players, Zeus said, “Obviously [the decision] should be catered around the fans who watch and get more enjoyment out of it. I think just from a player’s perspective, the rule itself is not exactly too unreasonable or irrational.”

In a recent interview with Dot, Peanut acknowledged that Fearless Draft adds a “lot of difficulties” for players, and Zeus agreed. “I think I do agree that it’s going to be a challenge for all the players that are partaking in the tournaments,” he said.

If the reports are true, players will have to learn to adapt to the Fearless Draft or be left behind. Zeus doubled down that in the end, Fearless Draft will bring enjoyment to the game, even if it takes players a while to adapt. “I’m sure that there are a lot of players who are doing a good job adapting, and some teams are still adapting to it. And I think this in the process of it all, you can actually find a lot of fun out of it.”

