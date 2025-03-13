Which LoL champion says ‘There is wisdom in war’?

There are a ton of warlords in League of Legends, but the champion who says “There is wisdom in war” isn’t one of them.

Recommended Videos

The March 13 LoLdle quote is short, but it can throw you for a loop. I first guessed Swain, since he’s always viewing the world through the lens of strategic violence. But when that proved wrong, I then guessed Ambessa, since she follows a similar mindset, especially in Arcane. To my disappointment, though, that still wasn’t the correct answer. I was convinced it would be a Noxian, given how characters from the region are always in a state of perpetual war both on the battlefield and off of it.

But the answer to today’s LoLdle isn’t someone you’d expect to be thinking about war. They’re quite the opposite, in fact, and I was surprised at who the answer was, even though I’ve put hundred of hours into the League champion.

LoLdle March 13 clues

Hint 1: This champion is a support, but they can also be played mid or top.

A support doesn’t seem like the type to be talking about war, huh? As a mage, though, they can not only be played in other roles, but excel in them. They have a kit that dishes out quite a bit of damage, making them a threat in other lanes regardless of who they go up against.

Hint 2: This champion is from Ionia

When I first saw today’s LoLdle quote, I immediately thought Noxus. And so did many other League fans, since nearly half of people guessed Swain or Ambessa, according to LoLdle. In the game’s lore, Noxus drags its violence into the regions it invades—one of which is Ionia.

Ionia is all about finding the balance in all things, and as an inhabitant of that region, this character aptly embodies that belief.

Hint 3: This champion hit live servers in 2011.

This champion is rather old compared to most of the characters in League. The MOBA released in 2009, so today’s champion can proudly say they were here from the early days.

If you’re still unsure about the answer, we’ll reveal it below.

Who says “There is wisdom in war”?

Answer: The League champion who says “There is wisdom in war” is Karma, the Enlighted One.

“There is wisdom in war.” Image via Riot Games

Karma was one of the first champions I added to my repertoire when I was new to League in 2016. Since then, I’ve put hundreds of hours into the character. I had recognized today’s quote, but couldn’t pinpoint it right away. Based on the inclusion of “war,” I was sure it would’ve been one of League‘s many soldiers or warlords.

In League‘s lore, though, Karma knows a thing or two about war. She’s the “living embodiment of an ancient Ionian soul,” according to her champion biography, and she leads her people in the resistance to Noxus’ invasion. Despite the beliefs of the Ionian monks who advocate for peace, she uses her power to fight Noxian forces and defend her region and those who call it home.

How many guesses did it take you to get to Karma? Let us know in the comments below!

We want to hear from you! Help us shape our League of Legends content by filling out a short survey.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy