Riot introduces scrim streaming to LEC, but fans can’t decide if that’s a good thing

Fans will be able to take a peek behind the curtain even more now, as a major change is coming to the League of Legends EMEA ecosystem. Riot Games has announced a trial phase allowing teams to stream their scrims under specific conditions, following recent controversy over scrim streaming restrictions.

Until now, scrims have always been conducted behind closed doors to prevent teams from revealing strategies; scrim results were only hinted at in interviews or fully revealed after the end of the split. Starting tomorrow and running until March 23, though, LEC teams will be permitted to stream their scrims under specific guidelines. The LEC Commissioner, Artem Bykov, announced the new rule just days after Riot faced backlash for stepping in to prevent GIANTX and Los Ratones from streaming their scrim, despite no explicit rule forbidding it at the time.

The new LEC rule might help teams with new content and engage with new fans. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

After internal discussions with organizations, teams will be allowed to stream their practice matches if they don’t overlap with EMEA Masters broadcasts and only once during the trial period. Riot stated it will closely monitor the impact on competition, teams, and fans, with the goal of making this a “lasting addition” if successful, Bykov said.

By pointing to the Americas region’s recent trial phase, which saw positive reception from fans and increased engagement with League content, Riot said a more flexible approach to scrim streaming could enhance the LEC’s appeal.

But the decision has sparked divided reactions among fans already. While some welcome the added content and accessibility, others fear it could negatively impact the competitive landscape. Scrims are meant to be a testing ground for teams, where they can refine strategies and experiment with compositions, and some believe that by making these sessions public, teams may either hesitate to test new strategies, making the scrims less useful. Given the growing gap between Western and Eastern teams, some argue European teams need to safeguard their preparation rather than expose it.

Many also question whether this is the right move for LEC’s long-term development. Some believe that instead of introducing scrim streaming, Riot should focus on implementing best-of-three series as a core format. There are also concerns about potential pressure on teams to participate in this trial; while streaming a scrim is technically voluntary, organizations might feel obligated to do it due to external expectations from fans and sponsors.

This trial will seemingly serve as a test of Riot’s vision for new content around its esport, something that might help teams in expanding their fandom. If it proves successful, scrim streaming could become a permanent feature, bringing fans closer than ever to the teams they support. If it disrupts preparation and competitive integrity, though, it may be quickly abandoned.

