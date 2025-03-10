Los Ratones and GIANTX’s streamed match postponed over LEC rule

Los Ratones and GIANTX were forced to postpone their streamed League of Legends scrim over alleged broken LEC rule enforced by Riot Games.

Recommended Videos

ERL and LEC teams often scrim against each other behind closed doors for practice, and it is uncommon for these sessions to be held in front of an audience. However, the growing demand from fans for new content and the increased viewership driven by teams’ founders and content creators has created new opportunities for such streams—though, unfortunately for Los Ratones and GX, this time it wasn’t meant to be.

GX shared the news on X, explaining that they would no longer be able to livestream the scrim on March 9 as previously planned.

Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, founder and coach of Los Ratones, also addressed the situation on his stream, stating that the scrims were canceled for the time being due to “regulatory issues.” He mentioned that “discussions are happening” to clarify the matter, leaving fans hopeful that such streaming opportunities might be possible in the future once the concerns are resolved.

Boring to see Riot block Los Ratones scrimming GX



would be really fun content and a way for LoL fans to get a glimpse into the world of LEC scrims — Erik Wessén (@Treatz) March 9, 2025

Although Caedrel’s stream pointed at an LEC rule as the reason behind the halt of the live, such specific rule was not mentioned. While the ERL 2025 Rulebook and the LEC 2025 Rulebook have comprehensive guidelines on streaming during official events, neither document explicitly covers the streaming of practice matches or scrims. However, in both rulebooks, Riot has stated that it reserves the right to amend or modify rules, and this situation may fall under that authority.

Still, the issue most likely arose because of the lack of clear guidelines on streaming practice sessions like scrims between ERL and LEC teams—although some fans speculate it might have to do with an imminent announcement from Riot allowing LEC teams to stream their practice matches. Regardless, the cancellation of the stream has left both teams and their fans disappointed.

For now, the incident has highlighted the need to revise or create new policies to accommodate the increasing demand for content that allows fans a closer look at their favorite teams, like scrims. Until such updates are made, or until Riot releases a statement on the happening, teams will have to navigate these regulatory challenges as best as they can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy