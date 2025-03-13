LoL players have perfect suggestion to make Fearless Draft somehow even better

Fearless Drafts in League of Legends has the perfect recipe to keep the fans engaged: forcing teams to adapt on the fly and showcase their full champion pools leading to out-of-the-box picks. But players think there’s still one way to improve it—by bringing back the thrill of running it back.

Recommended Videos

League’s current Fearless format is designed to prevent repeat champion picks within a series and ensure every game remains fresh. But it removes one of the most exciting drafting moments in competitive esports, where teams would run it back with their same champions and team composition from the previous match.

Fearless Drafts have definitely made a huge impact in the First Stand tournament. Photo by Christina Oh via Riot Games

It usually happens when the losing team is convinced that execution was the issue rather than their draft, and they double down in the next match for a chance at redemption. While it sometimes works in their favor and they win, it has also led to funny situations where fans can’t find the logic behind the team’s rationale.

League players on Reddit have been brainstorming ways to address this and have proposed an innovative solution: the Salty RunBack Card. “If the team that just lost wishes to run back the exact same game with all ten same champs they could petition to use their one use per series ‘Salty RunBack’ card,” a player suggested.

It would allow a losing team to request a full rematch with the same 10 champions, forcing the winning team to decide whether to accept the challenge or proceed with a new draft. If both teams agree, the rematch will happen, and they can run it back with the same team composition.

While developing the Fearless Drafts, David “Phreak” Turley, League’s gameplay designer lead also confirmed that the team considered multiple pitches for the system, which included a complete champion reset for the last match and even over-drafting, which would allow players to choose a bunch of champions before the match and make their teams from them.

As Fearless Drafts is reportedly taking over the rest of the League esports, the Salty RunBack card could definitely be something the developer could introduce in MSI or even Worlds to test the waters and see if the changes land well.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy