After a week-long break, League of Legends Patch 14.14 is underway, with Riot Games looking to make another splash in the Season 14 metagame with this July update.

Patch 14.14 is all set to introduce several all-new Anima Squad skins, and they’re coming at regular RP prices (around 1,350 RP), which is a nice change compared to Faker’s Hall of Legends skins and bundles and its whopping $500 pricetag.

There’s also going to be a whole heap of balance changes across champions, items, and summoner spells, including Riot working on even more Teleport tweaks and looking to resurrect a number of pro play-focused characters that should spice things up as the run-in to the 2024 World Championship begins.

Best of all though, Aurora the Witch Between Worlds will make her debut this patch, bringing with her magic and powers that can rival any mage.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.14 update.

When will League Patch 14.14 go live?

League Patch 14.4 is expected to go live on Wednesday, July 17, which coincides with the 2024 League Patch schedule. As this is expected to be a sizeable update, we’ll have to wait until the PBE testing is over before anything is truly locked in—these changes all just recently hit the staging servers on June 28.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

On update day, expect several hours of downtime once patching begins. As always, matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update.

What’s in League Patch 14.14?

Aurora the bunny witch set to call the Rift home

Who’s excited? Image via Riot Games

Aurora arrives in this League patch, with the Witch Between Worlds the second champion to be added to the extensive League champion pool this year.

Don’t let her adorable appearance fool you though; after testing, many League pros voiced concerns, especially regarding her speed, damage, invisibility, and an ult that clocks in similar to Mordekaiser. For us regular folks she may not be quite so busted, but considering past champ drops, we expect her to land with a bang.

Ability power junglers suffer from Fated Ashes strengths

With Fated Ashes letting more and more spellcasters join the jungle party, Riot is trying to balance everything naturally. The team is trying to “get the systems right” before tweaking any champs in big ways, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s getting out unscathed—Lillia, Nidalee, and Zyra have all become a little too strong.

The League devs warn there’ll be “some short term instability” in Patch 14.14 as they work this out, so maybe we’ll see a B-side patch if things get too wild and whacky.

Absorb Life loses its early-game lustre

Riot is looking to “move the power budget” for this top-tier rune pick, with Absorb Life’s strength now shifting into the later portions of the game. It should come out being relatively equal to Triumph, which is regularly picked.

Old pro play darlings now getting buffs

Irelia buffs are coming. Image via Riot Games

Pro-focused champions like Akali, Sylas, and Irelia are getting buffs to make them more effective for pros again after they were tweaked to appear more in regular matches. The League team is investigating how to add some of the pizazz back to these champions to make them usable in high elo and pro play. In particular, Riot Phroxzon has explained, the changes will give the buffed characters more aggresive options.

Top lane is about to become “more interactive”

We’ll see more interaction from the top laners. Image via Riot Games

The League developers aren’t happy with Teleport and how it can completely skew lanes by having players stomp a member of the enemy team and be able to come back and do it all again quite quickly. Although the devs aren’t totally satisfied with current solutions, we can expect the team to have a plan by the time Patch 14.14 goes live.

With these Teleport changes, we should quickly see teleports that impact the map without it once again being a party in the bot lane. This should be a massive win for top laners who often find themselves stuck on their lonely island.

Battle Bunny skins are making a comeback

I NEED this skin. Image via Riot Games.

Eight Anima Squad universe skins will be landing in the League store, each looking more high-tech and bunny-fied than ever; so much so that it reminds me more of Zenless Zone Zero‘s aesthetic than past Anima Squad cosmetics.

Here are all the new skins coming in this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.14 cycle.

League Patch 14.14 patch notes

Champions

Aphelios

Q damage (Binding Eclipse) increased from 50-110 plus 26-35 percent attack damage to 50-140 plus 32-50 percent attack damage.

Q damage (Sentry) increased from 31-100 plus 40-60 percent attack damage to 35-125 plus 42-60 percent attack damage.

Q damage (Onslaught) increased from 10-40 plus 20-35 percent attack damage to 10-40 plus 22-40 percent attack damage.

Aurelion Sol

Coming soon…

Bel’Veth

Attack range reduced from 175 to 150.

R bonus attack range increased from 50 to 75.

Brand

E damage reduced from 60-160 to 55-155, cooldown increased from 12-8 to 13-9.

Cho’Gath

Q damage increased from 80-320 to 80-340.

E damage increased from 22-82 to 20-100.

Corki

Base health reduced from 640 to 610.

Hecarim

Health growth increased from 99 to 106.

W duration reduced from five to four seconds, healing increased from 20 to 25 percent, cooldown reduced from 16-14 to 14 flat.

E cooldown changed from 18 flat to 20-16.

Irelia

Passive attack speed changed from 7-20 percent at 1-13 to 7-25 percent linear from 1-18.

Attack damage per level reduced from four to 3.5.

R cooldown reduction for Q reduced from 0.5-2.5 to 0.5-1.5.

Jayce

Ranged Q damage increased from 55-330 plus 120 percent base attack damage to 60-335 plus 125 percent base attack damage.

Jax

E cooldown increased from 15-9 to 17-9.

Kindred

Q attack speed reduced from 35 to 30 percent, attack damage ratio reduced from 0.75 to 0.65.

Lillia

Multi-champion healing reduced from 33 percent each (max 232 percent) to 15 percent each (max 160 percent).

Milio

Coming soon…

Nidalee

R-W damage changed from 60-210 plus 30 percent ability power to 55-190 plus 30 percent ability power plus 50 percent attack damage.

R-E damage reduced from 80-260 plus 45 percent ability power and 40 percent attack damage to 70-250 plus 40 percent ability power and 70 percent attack damage.

Rumble

Q damage reduced from 125-185 plus 6-10 percent target’s health to 80-180 plus 6-10 percent target’s health.

Minion mod changed from 55-75 percent to 70 percent flat.

Minion execute has been improved.

Sion

W damage increased from 40-140 plus 10-14 percent of target’s health to 40-140 plus 14 percent of target’s health.

Tristana

Base mana increased from 250 to 350.

Q mana cost increased from zero to 50.

W mana cost reduced from 60 to 50.

Zed

Q damage increased from 70-210 to 80-220.

E refund increased from two to three seconds.

Zyra

Plant damage reduced from 16-84 plus 18 percent ability power to 15-75 plus 20 percent ability power.

Items

Warmogs

Passive health threshold increased from 1,300 to 1,500.

Runes

Absorb Life

Life heal changed from 2-20 scaling to 1-23 scaling (nerfed levels 1-12, buffed 13-18).

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Battle Bunny Aurora

Primordian Bel’Veth

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

Primordian Rek’Sai

Battle Dove Seraphine

Battle Bat Xayah

Cyber Cat Yuumi

Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi

Update July 10, 11:04pm CT, by Isaac McIntyre: Added details on several high-profile patch changes, including Aurelion Sol’s adjustments, Milio nerfs, what Riot is doing in regards to ability power junglers, and more.

Update July 10, 12:19am CT, by Isaac McIntyre: Added all exact numbers for buffs and nerfs as loaded onto the League PBE by Riot testing team.

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

