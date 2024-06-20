LoL’s new champ Aurora gives first look into Runeterra’s mysterious Spirit Realm

There are so many different regions in League of Legends’ extensive and diverse lore, but none are as mysterious as the mystical world of the Spirit Realm. With the upcoming release of the game’s new champion, Aurora, the player base is finally getting a deeper look into its secrets.

In Aurora’s Champion Insights article today, Riot Games explained why the Spirit Realm hasn’t been explored in-depth in League before, saying there are only a few tidbits of knowledge available. The Spirit Realm is a source of power for the Vastaya, it’s where Aphelios’ sister Alune resides, and it’s where Mordekaiser drags you with his ultimate ability.

Spirits of all shapes and sizes. Image via Riot Games

Aurora is a Vastayan mage who can spot the divide between the material world and the Spirit Realm, and even travel between each world as she pleases. She communicates with spirits and befriends them on a daily basis, especially since she’s rather sensitive to larger gatherings and loud noises. As a result, she’s the first champion to truly bridge the divide and give players a look into what makes the Spirit Realm.

“The Spirit Realm is sort of an overlay of the mortal realm that we see in Runeterra,” Senior narrative writer Elyse “apothecarie” Lemoine said. “And most of the stuff we’ve seen about the spirit realm has been located in Ionia, which has a very symbiotic relationship with the spirits.”

Additionally, there are many locations within Runeterra that are not just an overlay of the world but rather a mirror of the material world. During the war between Ionia and Noxus, for example, there was a rise in demonic azakana spirits while battles took place. The spirits also reflect their point of origin, with Freljordian spirits being much more wilder than others.

With the introduction of Aurora next month, many League players likely hope Riot will delve even deeper into this mystical world as more characters are introduced in the future.

