All skins for LoL’s 2025 Lunar Revel event

League of Legends’ annual celebration of the Lunar New Year is here, and the Year of the Snake is bringing many theme-related cosmetics for players.

Last year, League returned the popular Porcelain skin line for fans and introduced a new skin line called the Heavenscale, bringing a fresh style to Chinese-style cosmetics. This year, Riot is again bringing a fan-favorite Mythmaker series and a new Dumpling Darlings to satisfy your midnight skin cravings.

We have the full list of skins.

All 2025 Lunar Revel skins coming to League of Legends

Mythmaker Jarvan IV

Jarvan shines bright in this army general attire. Image via Riot Games

Starting strong with Jarvan IV, this skin has dominant hues of red and yellow, which blend well with the champion’s grand Chinese attire. His flag is flashy, and it looks amazing on screen. His ultimate is also red, and it matches the theme. Lastly, his recall animation has a beautiful goldfish, which turns into a beautiful Chinese firecracker show. This one’s special.

Mythmaker Nami

When the goldfishes are your allies. Image via Riot Games

Contrary to Jarvan, Nami’s calm demeanor matches her mermaid style. Her aquatic style fits the goldfish best, and her entire skin revolves around that one fish—especially her ultimate and recall animation, which features red goldfish. Just like other skins on the list, there are multiple chromas for her if you want to lean toward lighter color tones.

Mythmaker Jhin

The perfect bad guy. Image via Riot Games

The antagonist of this year’s Lunar Revel event, Jhin is arguably the best cosmetic in the entire Mythmaker skin line, and that’s because of the attention to detail. Starting with his emotes, which allow you to perform a Chinese dance and even change the color of the spotlight. His usual pistol has been changed with a snake; when you shoot it, it looks like it’s venom. His ultimate queues in a thrilling Chinese track and his recall animation also features a snake around him.

Prestige Mythmaker Cassiopeia

Slithering has never been so elegant. Image via Riot Games

The year of the Snake would be incomplete without a proper skin for Cassiopeia and Riot does her justice with a decent Prestige for the Mythmaker skin line. The look is very similar to the Porcelain skin line, whose dominant hues are steel and teal, making for an elegant-looking cosmetic. Most of her abilities also fall under this color scheme, so this is perfect if you’re after a simple but attractive skin.

All the Mythmaker cosmetics in the Lunar Revel event will come to the League’s item store and pass on Jan. 23.

Dumpling Darlings skin line

If you’re a fan of Chinese cuisine, Dumping Darlings will definitely resonate with you. The Dumpling Darlings is the second skin line series this year, and it brings a scrumptious taste to the champions using its food-related aesthetics.

Let’s dive into the champions who are getting their first Dumping Darlings cosmetics this year:

Dumpling Darlings Amumu

Go get a Dumpling from him, he looks sad. Image via Riot Games

Can you resist a sad dumpling? I can’t. That’s what this skin is. Amumu’s sad style is combined with a dumpling basket as his head, and it looks adorable. The champion’s Q ability has been replaced with a festive rope, and his other abilities have unique Chinese designs that definitely amplify his style. The recall animation is the cherry on top. The basket gets hotter as Amumu tries desperately to catch a hot dumpling. He fails every time, but that might explain why he’s sad all the time.

Dumpling Darlings Syndra

Throw those tasty orbs or dumplings! Image via Riot Games

Syndra is all about her orbs, but this skin changes them to a packed dumpling where it looks like a Persimmon. She’s wearing traditional Chinese attire, and her kit revolves around using the packed dumplings and shooting them toward her enemies. Maybe now, your enemies won’t try so much to dodge your tasty dumplings. Her recall animation shows her arranging a table with tea and two of her dumplings.

Dumpling Darlings Seraphine

Tasty dessert anyone? Image via Riot Games

Seraphine has the most different-looking skin in the series, where her apron shows that she is the chef. She also has strawberries around her, which could indicate that she makes grilled dumplings or just Tanghulu, a sweet fruit on a stick street food in China. The ultimate also launches two quick strawberries at the opponents, confirming this particular dish. Her recall animation is pretty much the same as other Seraphine skins, though.

All the Dumpling Darlings skins are currently available on the PBE. While we only have seven skins so far this year for the Lunar Revel event, don’t be surprised if Riot announces some more skins during the event.

