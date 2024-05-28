All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections

The Hall of Legends event celebrates Faker’s iconic career in League of Legends, offering exclusive content across three collections and a feature-packed pass.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking to celebrate the League of Legends event with more exclusive content, these collections are your prime choice, while Riot’s “most robust” event pass will offer an extensive array of content at a more modest price. And fear not, the Unkillable Demon King and his team will receive 30 percent of all the profits from the sold collections, along with the new Global Revenue Pool Riot recently implemented.

Hall of Legends Ahri as seen in the event’s trailer. Screenshot via Dot Esports

All content in Risen Legend Collection

The Risen Legend Collection serves as the base offering, priced at 5,430 RP, or around $40. It includes the base skin enhancements for Ahri, new animations, and unlocks the Hall of Legends pass, which has over 100 levels of new content for you to unlock.

Through the event pass and collections, you’ll unlock some iconic LoL esports moments in the form of emotes you can flash on the Rift. Image by Dot Esports

Base Ahri skin

New animations

New VFX

New model

New recall

New joke/dance/taunt

New VO

Kill counter

Homeguard animation and VFX

Exclusive border

Hall of Legends Pass access

Bundle exclusive Emote

Bundle exclusive Icon

All content in Immortalized Legend Collection

The Immortalized Legend Collection, priced at 32,430 RP, approximately $235, builds upon the base offering with premium upgrades for Ahri. This dynamic Ahri skin will evolve during the match, much like an Ultimate skin, while additional chromas and exclusive content enhance the experience. If you purchase this collection, it will also grant you access to all the content from the Risen Legend Collection.

The Premium Ahri skin will evolve as you play. Image via Riot Games

Premium Ahri skin, with an in-game model evolution and ult transformation

Shaders on the loading screen to give the skin’s splash art crop a “foil” effect like a special collectible card

Structure finisher VFX with Faker’s signature appearing when the Hall of Legends player destroys a turret

New splash art

Visual announcer: Hall of Legends Ahri will have unique visuals for each announcement she triggers: First blood Hall of Legends Ahri has slain an enemy On a killing spree On a rampage Unstoppable Dominating Godlike Legendary Executed Shutdown Hall of Legends Ahri scores an ace Hall of Legends Ahri has taken a dragon Hall of Legends Ahri has taken Rift Herald Hall of Legends Ahri has taken Baron Hall of Legends Ahri has stolen a dragon Hall of Legends Ahri has stolen Rift Herald Hall of Legends Ahri has stolen Baron Hall of Legends Ahri has destroyed a turret Hall of Legends Ahri has destroyed an inhibitor



Signature Immortalized Legend Collection

For the ultimate experience, the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection offers luxurious content for 59,260 RP, which you can unlock for $450. This premium offering includes signature edition augments for Ahri and LeBlanc, exclusive emotes, icons, and more. Purchasing this pass grants access to content from both previous collections.

Have you ever wanted Faker’s signature? Image by Dot Esports.

Signature Edition Ahri augment (an augment on top of Premium Ahri Skin) Faker “stand” ctrl+5 emote Splash signature Structure finisher VFX + Signature

Signature Edition LeBlanc augment (an augment on top of LeBlanc Skin) Faker “stand” ctrl+5 emote Splash signature

Gold border + accoutrements for Ahri

Gold border + accoutrements for LeBlanc

Signature Hall of Legends banner

Exclusive Title

Bundle exclusive Emote

Bundle exclusive Icon

Champie Icon

100 levels as “bonus”

The Hall of Legends event begins on June 12 and ends in July, giving you roughly one month to celebrate Faker’s legacy in League.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more