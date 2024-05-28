All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections

The Hall of Legends event celebrates Faker’s iconic career in League of Legends, offering exclusive content across three collections and a feature-packed pass.
If you’re looking to celebrate the League of Legends event with more exclusive content, these collections are your prime choice, while Riot’s “most robust” event pass will offer an extensive array of content at a more modest price. And fear not, the Unkillable Demon King and his team will receive 30 percent of all the profits from the sold collections, along with the new Global Revenue Pool Riot recently implemented.
All content in Risen Legend Collection
The Risen Legend Collection serves as the base offering, priced at 5,430 RP, or around $40. It includes the base skin enhancements for Ahri, new animations, and unlocks the Hall of Legends pass, which has over 100 levels of new content for you to unlock.
- Base Ahri skin
- New animations
- New VFX
- New model
- New recall
- New joke/dance/taunt
- New VO
- Kill counter
- Homeguard animation and VFX
- Exclusive border
- Hall of Legends Pass access
- Bundle exclusive Emote
- Bundle exclusive Icon
All content in Immortalized Legend Collection
The Immortalized Legend Collection, priced at 32,430 RP, approximately $235, builds upon the base offering with premium upgrades for Ahri. This dynamic Ahri skin will evolve during the match, much like an Ultimate skin, while additional chromas and exclusive content enhance the experience. If you purchase this collection, it will also grant you access to all the content from the Risen Legend Collection.
- Premium Ahri skin, with an in-game model evolution and ult transformation
- Shaders on the loading screen to give the skin’s splash art crop a “foil” effect like a special collectible card
- Structure finisher VFX with Faker’s signature appearing when the Hall of Legends player destroys a turret
- New splash art
- Visual announcer: Hall of Legends Ahri will have unique visuals for each announcement she triggers:
- First blood
- Hall of Legends Ahri has slain an enemy
- On a killing spree
- On a rampage
- Unstoppable
- Dominating
- Godlike
- Legendary
- Executed
- Shutdown
- Hall of Legends Ahri scores an ace
- Hall of Legends Ahri has taken a dragon
- Hall of Legends Ahri has taken Rift Herald
- Hall of Legends Ahri has taken Baron
- Hall of Legends Ahri has stolen a dragon
- Hall of Legends Ahri has stolen Rift Herald
- Hall of Legends Ahri has stolen Baron
- Hall of Legends Ahri has destroyed a turret
- Hall of Legends Ahri has destroyed an inhibitor
Signature Immortalized Legend Collection
For the ultimate experience, the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection offers luxurious content for 59,260 RP, which you can unlock for $450. This premium offering includes signature edition augments for Ahri and LeBlanc, exclusive emotes, icons, and more. Purchasing this pass grants access to content from both previous collections.
- Signature Edition Ahri augment (an augment on top of Premium Ahri Skin)
- Faker “stand” ctrl+5 emote
- Splash signature
- Structure finisher VFX + Signature
- Signature Edition LeBlanc augment (an augment on top of LeBlanc Skin)
- Faker “stand” ctrl+5 emote
- Splash signature
- Gold border + accoutrements for Ahri
- Gold border + accoutrements for LeBlanc
- Signature Hall of Legends banner
- Exclusive Title
- Bundle exclusive Emote
- Bundle exclusive Icon
- Champie Icon
- 100 levels as “bonus”
The Hall of Legends event begins on June 12 and ends in July, giving you roughly one month to celebrate Faker’s legacy in League.