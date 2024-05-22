Faker officially voted first inductee into Riot’s new LoL Hall of Legends

The newly formed League of Legends Hall of Legends has welcomed four-time world champion Faker as its unsurprising first inductee, Riot Games announced today.

Recognized for his in-game mastery, numerous contributions to Riot’s esport, and for inspiring millions globally, the choice of the first League inductee wasn’t really going to fall to anyone else but the Unkillable Demon King.

Faker lifting his fourth World Championship trophy after winning in 2023. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The Hall of Legends is Riot’s newly established institution to honor the most exceptional players in League history. First introduced in Riot’s 2024 State of the Game update, the Hall of Legends serves as a tribute to those players and coaches who have significantly contributed to the growth and evolution of esports. And while many speculated on who would be its first inductee, it was only today that everyone’s prediction became a reality as Riot bestowed this honor to the legendary Korean mid laner.

Faker’s selection into the Hall of Legends was the result of a rigorous process where a panel of judges representing regional leagues and global esports communities evaluated a list of induction candidates. Collaborating with Riot staff across League’s competitive regions, the panel ultimately identified 20 nominees. Subsequently, Riot presented this list, along with its selection criteria, to 50 global panelists covering every competitive region, who then voted on the final inductees. Of course, the competition was crushed under the weight of Faker’s achievements both in and out of the game.

Since joining SK Telecom T1—now T1—in 2013, Faker has become the most recognizable face in League and esports beyond Riot’s game. As of May 2024, the Korean star boasts four World Championship titles, making him not only the oldest competitor to claim the Summoner’s Cup but also the record holder for the most Worlds titles in League history. In terms of other titles, Faker adds 10 LCK trophies—again the most of any player.

To celebrate the League mid laner as the first inductee into the Hall of Legends, Riot worked with its longtime partner Mercedes-Benz to create a unique art piece and another very special gift for Faker: a custom Mercedes-AMG SL 63.

In celebration of Faker’s induction into the Hall of Legends, Mercedes-Benz and Riot Games created a custom art piece featuring the player, his career, and his new car. Image via Riot Games

While no custom cars will be sent to League players, they’ll be able to participate in the celebrations with an in-game event, which will include an event pass that will take them on a journey through Faker’s career, highlighting some of his most pivotal moments and achievements. The event will also unlock commemorative cosmetic items themed after the Unkillable Demon King himself, which the legendary player was excited about, as confirmed by Riot to Dot Esports. Many speculate Faker’s long-awaited Ahri skin will soon be revealed as part of the celebrations for the Hall of Legends.

In 2018, Faker achieved a similar milestone when he became the first League player to join ESL’s Esports Hall of Fame. At the time, this honor came through his victory in the Special Community Award, which highlighted Faker’s broad appeal and popularity in the community. And since then, his following has only grown stronger.

As League players participate in the celebrations surrounding Faker’s career and historic milestones, speculation arises on who could be the second inductee into Riot’s now-established Hall of Legends. And while Riot doesn’t have a name to share yet, the company does intend to announce it around the same time next year, making this an annual celebration that will continue to honor the legacy of League and its greatest stars.

