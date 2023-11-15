LoL fans agree Riot must honor Faker with incredible skin gesture if he wins Worlds again

League of Legends players are demanding that, if T1 wins the 2023 World Championship grand final next weekend, Riot must ensure Faker gets a Legendary skin for his efforts—or even his very own champion.

When it comes to professional League, Faker is without a doubt one of the most loved and well-known, even to those who are not fans of the LCK. He’s been a menace on the Rift for a decade, helping T1 (formerly SK Telecom T1) secure two MSI titles and three world championships, and now players are hoping for another Worlds title this Sunday.

If T1 does win, League esports fans agree the Riot developers need to do something unique for Faker’s skin, like making it a Legendary one.

It’s difficult to know exactly which champ Faker would choose for his Worlds skin this time around, but Riot has rules for these Worlds skins and the champion eligibility. For a champion to be eligible, the winning player must have played at least one game on the character, which means Faker can’t pick a random mid laner.

For those who want Faker to choose Ahri (and there’s plenty), it won’t be possible unless he plays her during the final match on Sunday evening.

This means the only champions Faker can choose include Azir, Orianna, and Sylas, as these are the ones he’s played at this year’s Worlds. That said, before you start jumping for joy at the idea of a Worlds Azir skin, there’s another catch.

If the team has a skin for the same League champion from a previous win, which T1 does, Riot may ask them to choose another character. So, even if Faker would pick Azir, he may be asked to select from his other options.

Fans aren’t too worried about this though; as there has never been a Legendary Worlds Azir skin before, they think this shouldn’t be an issue and is an excellent reason why he should get a Legendary cosmetic. In particular, they think it’s fitting the Unkillable Demon King gets a Legendary Emperor of the Sands skin.

Others also suggest Faker should just get to create his own League champion or get an Unkillable Demon King skin line for all his most-played champions.

All these ideas are moot, of course, if T1 doesn’t win against Weibo on Sunday.