After an entire year’s worth of incredible League of Legends action, the World Championship is right around the corner, ready to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10. And with more than a month’s worth of action, keeping track of the schedule is important.

The biggest tournament of the year will feature 22 of the best teams in the world in a completely new format across October and November. This event will be played out across three different stages: the play-in stage, the swiss stage, and the knockout stage. The specific dates for each stage are as follows:

Play-in stage : Oct. 10-15

: Oct. 10-15 Swiss stage : Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-29

: Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-29 Knockout stage: Nov. 2-5 (Quarterfinals), Nov. 11-12 (Semifinals), Nov. 19 (Finals)

First, eight teams will battle amongst themselves in the play-in stage to earn one of the two final spots in the next round, where they will face off against 14 other major region squads in a Swiss-style format stage with five rounds.

Finally, the knockout stage will feature the remaining eight teams as they battle for gold and glory, aiming to lift the Summoner’s Cup and become the next world champion. The stage is almost set, and the fans are all excited to see where their favorite teams will end up, from tournament favorites and dark horse challengers to incredible Cinderella stories.

If you’re based in North America like me, however, you might want to get some early rest if you want to catch any games since the tournament will be taking place in South Korea, meaning that the start times will be relatively late for most people on the other side of the globe.

LoL Worlds 2023 full match schedule

Play-in stage: Oct. 10 – 15, starting at 2am CT unless noted

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Movistar R7 vs. PSG Talon

LOUD vs. GAM Esports

Wednesday, Oct. 11

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

Team BDS/Golden Guardians vs. Team Whales

Thursday, Oct. 12

TBD

Friday, Oct. 13

TBD

Saturday, Oct. 14

TBD

Sunday, Oct. 15 (at 10pm CT)

TBD

Swiss stage: Oct. 19 – 23, Oct. 26 – 29, starting at 2am CT unless noted

Thursday, Oct. 19 (at 12am CT)

TBD

Friday, Oct. 20 (at 12am CT)

TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21

TBD

Sunday, Oct. 22

TBD

Monday, Oct. 23

TBD

Thursday, Oct. 26

TBD

Friday, Oct. 27

TBD

Saturday, Oct. 28

TBD

Sunday, Oct. 29 (at 11pm CT)

TBD

Knockout stage: Nov. 2-5 (Quarterfinals), Nov. 11-12 (Semifinals), Nov. 19 (Finals), starting at 3am CT

Thursday, Nov. 2

TBD

Friday, Nov. 3

TBD

Saturday, Nov. 4

TBD

Sunday, Nov. 5

TBD

Saturday, Nov. 11

TBD

Sunday, Nov. 12

TBD

Sunday, Nov. 19

TBD

