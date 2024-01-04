Riot to finally introduce its version of pro LoL Hall of Fame later this year

At long last, League of Legends esports will have a place to enshrine its greatest players of all time. Later this year, Riot Games will be introducing its “Hall of Legends,” which will serve as the equivalent of a pro League Hall of Fame.

League esports has been well-established for over a decade, with 14 seasons of play under the scene’s belt. And to commemorate those years, an inaugural class of “legends” will have their legacies emblazoned forever into the hall.

This dude feels like an obvious choice for the first LoL Hall of Legends inductee. Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games

“There are a number of pro players worthy of being inducted into our unique version of a Hall of Fame,” Riot said in its annual State of the Game update released earlier today. “We gathered an independent voting panel of esports industry veterans and experts from every region to vote and select our very first inductee.”

While there’s no official word on who will make their way into the Hall of Legends, we suspect that it will include some of the game’s greatest players of all time to start things off. There is also a possibility that personalities from around the scene, such as casters, coaches, and executives who dedicated their lives to professional League, could make their way into the Hall of Legends.

“Each year, those inducted into the Hall of Legends will have their historic careers celebrated both IRL and in-game,” Riot said. “We are currently collecting votes and will have more to share in the coming months, so stay tuned.”

It’s unclear at this time how the voting process for the Hall of Legends will work this season, or when the first class of legends will be announced. Our guess is that more information and announcements will likely coincide with one of the season’s international tournaments. This year’s professional League season is set to begin on Jan. 13 with the LEC being the first domestic region to kick things off.