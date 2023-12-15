With a couple of newcomers, a returning favorite, and plenty of familiar faces, the 2024 LEC Winter Split will pit some of the best League of Legends players against each other for a chance at gold and glory.

Like the previous year, the LEC will be playing through three different splits over the course of the competitive season, although teams will no longer have to play through three different stages throughout a single split. Instead, they will compete in a regular season and the playoffs, giving teams more leeway when it comes to stumbling through the first couple of games.

There are plenty of exciting storylines to follow this season as well, including the debut of beloved ERL organization Karmine Corp. This French behemoth has been one of the fastest-rising teams in the world of esports and is finally getting a chance to shine on the big stage in front of a global audience. The team’s passionate fan base will be a welcome addition to the league’s legion of supporters and should help start up its legacy at the highest level of League in the region.

Whether you’re rooting for a fresh face or cheering on a fan favorite, the action should continue to heat up all the way to the Winter Finals this coming February. Here is the full 2024 LEC Winter Split schedule.

Full 2024 LEC Winter regular season schedule

Welcome to the show. Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

Week one

Saturday, Jan. 13

10am: G2 Esports vs. Team BDS

11am: SK Gaming vs. Rogue

12pm: Fnatic vs. Karmine Corp

1pm: GIANTX vs. Team Vitality

2pm: MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality

Sunday, Jan. 14

10am: GIANTX vs. BDS

11am: MAD vs. SK

12pm: G2 vs. KC

1pm: FNC vs. VIT

2pm: RGE vs. TH

Monday, Jan. 15

10am: BDS vs. VIT

11am: GIANTX vs. TH

12pm: KC vs. MAD

1pm: G2 vs. RGE

2pm: FNC vs. SK

All times are in CT. The following weeks will be added once the official schedule is updated.