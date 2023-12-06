Category:
League of Legends

LEC addresses fan concerns with format, schedule changes for 2024

Fans gave feedback and the LEC listened: Here's the result.
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Published: Dec 6, 2023 10:47 am
The crowd at the LEC Finals in Monpellier

The LEC will implement adjustments to its format and schedule for the 2024 season.

The changes, announced on Dec. 6, involve merging the LEC group and playoff stages into a single bracket. The league is also tweaking the schedule and breaks between regional and international competitions to enhance the viewing experience and make it easier for League of Legends fans to follow the tournaments.

Artem Bykov, the LEC commissioner, revealed the reasoning behind these decisions during a closed-door roundtable discussion, highlighting the league’s commitment to listening to what fans say in post-season surveys. “One of the key insights we garnered this year is the need for improvement in understanding the LEC format,” Bykov said before talking about the format changes, which align with the league’s goal of “making the LEC more accessible and enjoyable” for its audience.

Image of the 2024 LEC bracket.
What are your thoughts on the new bracket? Image via Riot Games

The adjustment will primarily impact the graphic representation of the bracket, while the essence of the competition remains intact. In fact, in 2024, the LEC will maintain the same number of best-of-three and best-of-five series, ensuring that the competitive integrity remains unchanged.

In addition to the bracket tweak, the LEC is making adjustments to its schedule for the 2024 season. The breaks between the Winter and Spring Splits, as well as the Spring Split and the Mid-Season Invitational, will each be extended by one week, providing teams and players with more time to rest and prepare for their upcoming matches. 

Content Continues After Ad
