What is Riot’s Hall of Legends? New LoL Hall of Fame, explained

On Jan. 4, Riot announced in their 2024 State of the Game update that League of Legends will be receiving its own Hall of Fame appropriately named the “Hall of Legends.” With well over a decade of history built up, it’s time for League’s greats to be celebrated.

2024 marks the Hall of Legends’ inaugural year and Riot’s selection process is already underway, with fans beginning to suggest their ideas for the first inductees. Although little information is currently available regarding when the Hall of Legends will officially welcome its first icon, we do have a good idea of how this system will work both this year and into the future.

What exactly is the Hall of Legends?

The League 2022 World Championship Stadium, the stage for one of the best finals in League history. Image via Riot Games

Riot’s Hall of Legends recognizes the best professional players in League history. Like a traditional “Hall of Fame” concept, it will honor those who have contributed the most to the esport, through their revolutionary strategies, incredible successes, and steadfast dedication.

The announcement reminisces over the many years of legendary gameplay, recognizing those League professionals who have innovated and inspired each other and the community alike.

How will the Hall of Legends selection process work?

Riot has given a brief yet precise overview of exactly how the Hall of Legends will be executed. Firstly, it clarifies inductees will be decided via a vote held by an “independent voting panel of esports industry veterans and experts from every region.”

By “region,” they are likely referring to the main regions presently in competitive League: the LEC (Europe), LCS (North America), LCK (Korea), LPL (China), VCS (Vietnam), PCS (Asia-Pacific), CBLOL (Brazil), and LLA (Latin America). It is unclear as to whether smaller regional leagues such as the NLC (North Europe) will be included, especially as many do not receive the same accreditation.

It is also implied that this panel will be selecting one deserving professional League player per year to be inducted, as “each year” the inductee will be “celebrated both IRL and in-game.” This is likely to include features such as skins or related cosmetics.

What we have yet to discover is whether there are criteria players must fulfill to be inducted into the Hall of Legends. If Riot allows currently active players to be selected, there are certainly several players fans will have in mind.

However, Riot could also decide to induct only retired players, celebrating what individuals have contributed over their entire careers rather than electing to celebrate before their careers are even over.

Potential Hall of Legends inductees

14 years of competitive League of Legends have already provided several potential candidates for the first Hall of Legends inductee. Here are some players with a chance to secure the privilege.

Faker

The obvious candidate. Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games

For many, the perfect Hall of Legends candidate would be the “unkillable demon king” himself, Faker. After joining SK Telecom 1 (now T1) in 2013, he has become the most recognizable face in League and the world of esports beyond.

Faker has an incredible four World Championship titles (the most of any player) and is the oldest competitor to win the world title as of 2023. He also has 10 LCK titles (again, the most of any player), and the longest tenure of any player at a single organization. If active players are to be inducted into the Hall of Legends, he is almost certainly the most appropriate candidate.

Deft

Faker’s most famous rival. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

2022’s League World Championship gifted the best story in the esport’s history. Faker on T1 faced off against DRX’s Deft in the final in one of the hardest-fought battles ever seen. The two legends attended the same high school, began their careers in the same season, and consistently faced off against one another in an epic rivalry.

Deft always seemed to be the second best. He was the second player to reach 2,500 kills in the LCK after Faker, the second player to reach 400 wins in the LCK after Faker, and until 2022 was considered by many the best player never to win the World Championship.

However, 2022 proved he is worth every bit as much as his rival. His championship win made him the first player to have won Worlds, MSI, the LCK, and the LPL, and he was also the first player to reach 1,000 kills in two separate regions. He may have faded into the background during the 2023 season, but that in no way diminishes his contribution to League.

Bengi

Bengi coaching after his player career. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

If only retired players are in consideration for the Hall of Legends, Bengi could be the inductee Riot is looking for. He began his career with Faker in 2013 on SK Telecom 1 and competed until 2019. His League career ended when he was called for mandatory military service in Korea.

Bengi continued to play for SK Telecom 1 until 2017 when he was signed by Vici Gaming. Although this year saw his team finish in a disappointing relegation, he was soon contacted again by SK Telecom 1 and rejoined the organization as a coach.

His graduation from player to coach and consistent work alongside Faker leads some to credit him with contributing to Faker’s meteoric success. He has certainly greatly contributed to the esport and its community.

MadLife

MadLife walks the backstage corridors. Photo via Riot Games

While the current reigning champion Keria was only 10 years old, MadLife was at the height of his League career and redefining what it means to be a support player.

Known for his incredibly skillful mechanics and flashy plays, MadLife was the master of Thresh and Blitzcrank. His ability to pull off flashy, seemingly impossible plays granted him the nickname, “God of Grab.” He might never have won a Championship, nor played at Worlds since 2012, but he made a mark on League that should not be forgotten.

YellOwStaR

YellOwStar in his post-player coaching era. Photo via Ligue Française de League of Legends

Another retired pro deserving of respect and recognition is YellOwStar, one of the first great European support players. His career began in 2010 when he joined the esports organization Against All Authority and ended six years later, seeing League through its most transformative years. As one of only two players to qualify for the first five World Championships, he was part of the esport from its very conception.

Despite many of his achievements being overshadowed as the years marched on, he is remembered for winning the most titles out of any European support player in League history.

While Riot may still be guarding their potential Hall of Legends inductees, there are plenty of stars to be celebrated. Regardless of who is chosen, it will begin a legacy of recognition and respect for those who sacrifice the most to become the best.