MSI 2024: Scores, standings, and results

The first international League of Legends tournament of the year is officially underway.
The 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is set to captivate League esports fans for most of May. The event will take place from May 1 to 19 in Chengdu, China, featuring a schedule packed with some of the best teams from across the globe.
MSI 2024 will be broken down into two parts: The play-in stage and the bracket stage. The play-in stage includes surprising faces this year, notably Faker and defending world champions T1. The play-in stage will feed into the main event, where squads will battle it out until a champion is eventually crowned.
You can catch all the action from MSI 2024 on Riot’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as the channels of any of the confirmed co-streamers for the event. And if you can’t watch the matches live, you can stay up-to-date with all the scores and standings for MSI 2024 right here.
MSI 2024: Play-in stage bracket
MSI 2024 – Play-in stage – Scores and schedule
Wednesday, May 1 – Play-ins – Day One
- 3am CT: FlyQuest vs. PSG Talon
- 7am CT: T1 vs. Estral Esports
Wednesday, May 2 – Play-ins – Day Two
- 3am CT: Fnatic vs. GAM Esports
- 7am CT: Top Esports vs. LOUD
Thursday, May 3 – Play-ins – Day Three
- 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 7am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, May 4 – Play-ins – Day Four
- 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 7am CT: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, May 5 – Play-ins – Day Five
- 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 7am CT: TBD vs. TBD
MSI 2024: Bracket stage bracket
MSI 2024 – Bracket stage – Scores and schedule
May 7 to 12 – Bracket stage – Round one
- May 7 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 8 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 9 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 10 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 11 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 12 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
May 11 to 15 – Bracket stage – Round two
- May 11 (11pm CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 12 (11pm CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 14 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 15 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
May 17 – Bracket stage – Round three
- May 17 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
May 16 to 18 – Bracket stage – Round four
- May 16 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
- May 18 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, May 19 – Finals
- May 19 (4am CT): TBD vs. TBD