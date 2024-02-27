All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024

With the 2024 League of Legends season well under way, teams from all the regions around the world are competing for fame and glory. If they manage to come out successful in their respective Winter and Spring Splits, they will have a chance to compete at Mid-Season Invitational 2024.

At this point, having an MSI in the middle of the year has become a tradition in League’s esports ecosystem. It welcomes the best teams from each region, with the top four getting two spots each. Last year’s edition was held in London, while in 2024, Chinese Chengdu will host the tournament.

In 2023, Riot Games introduced a new format for MSI, quickly acclaimed by both pro players and fans. It features two stages with a loser’s bracket, giving each participant a chance to bounce back if they slip in a certain series. There’s also a lot to fight for since the winners qualify for Worlds 2024, while the second-best region in the final standings unlocks an additional seed for its domestic league at Worlds.

Here’s what the list of participants looks like as of now.

All teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024

At the time of writing, only one team has secured their spot at MSI 2024. However, we will update this list once new squads book their tickets to China.

EMEA

G2 Esports

G2 are the first team to be confirmed at MSI 2024. Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

Winners of both the 2024 LEC Winter and Spring Splits are given spots at MSI 2024. With the former concluding on Feb. 18, when G2 hoisted another domestic trophy, the first team for the international tournament was confirmed. Mikyx and crew swept the Winter Playoffs, losing only two games in four series total. Their fans are surely hoping they can carry on their stellar form not only to Spring, but also to MSI 2024.

This list will be updated when other teams will be confirmed to participate in MSI 2024.