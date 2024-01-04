LoL’s 2024 MSI winner will now earn automatic spot at Worlds

The League of Legends competitive scene is going through a significant shift over the next year, with huge implications for the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship.

In the latest State of the Game blog post for the LoL Esports scene, Riot Games announced that every major region will have a base of three Worlds slots, the PCS and VCS will retain two Worlds slots, and the LLA and CBLOL will retain one Worlds slot each. As a result, regions will have a completely new way to earn themselves an extra slot at Worlds this year.

The State of the Game: LoL Esports in 2024



LoL Esports kicks off the new year with competitive changes, event updates, and more:



For the first time in League history, the championship-winning team at MSI will be given a guaranteed spot at Worlds, which counts as an extra slot for their region. Afterward, the second-best performing region at MSI will also secure an additional seed for their region at Worlds.

In order to keep teams competitive, however, MSI winners must make the playoffs during the 2024 Summer Split in order to retain the guaranteed spot at Worlds. In Europe, on the other hand, any potential MSI winners must make at least the LEC Regional Finals to keep their automatic slot at Worlds.

These changes were an attempt to “create a stronger connection between MSI and Worlds” after they successfully made changes to the formats for both events. These changes were well-received by the general fanbase, but now, there is a bigger emphasis on MSI since a Worlds slot is immediately at stake.

In the meantime, the entire competitive scene is preparing for the start of the 2024 Spring Split in most regions, while the LEC is bundling up for the 2024 Winter Split, which is set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13. From then until Monday, Jan. 22, leagues around the globe will be kicking off the action for their fans, with new storylines, new powerhouses, and hopeful dark horses taking the stage.