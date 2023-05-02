MSI 2023: Scores, standings, and results

Keep track of all the winners and losers from MSI 2023.

The first international competition of the 2023 League of Legends season is about to kick off at the Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. On May 2nd the first four teams will clash in a best-of-three double elimination match, as per the new MSI format implemented this year.

Of the 13 invited teams, eight will go through the Play In stage, where they have been divided in two best-of-3, double-elimination brackets. While the two top teams of each bracket will qualify for the next stage, the winning teams of their respective loser brackets will have to face off in a best-of-5 series, with the winner advancing to the Bracket Stage and the loser being eliminated.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2023.

MSI 2023 scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for MSI 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.

Tuesday, May 2

8am: DetonatioN FocusMe – PSG Talon

11am: LOUD – G2 Esports

Wednesday, May 3

8am: Movistar R7 – Bilibili Gaming

11am: GAM Esports – Golden Guardians

Thursday, May 4

8am: TBD – TBD

11am: TBD – TBD

Friday, May 5

8am: TBD – TBD

11am: TBD – TBD

Saturday, May 6

7am: TBD – TBD

10am: TBD – TBD

Sunday, May 7

7am: TBD – TBD

Bracket Stage

The eight remaining team will fight for the title in a a double elimination, best-of-five bracket. Bracket Stage matchups will be drawn following the conclusion of the Play-In Stage.

Tuesday, May 9

8am: TBD – TBD

Wednesday, May 10

8am: TBD – TBD

Thursday, May 11

8am: TBD – TBD

Friday, May 12

8am: TBD – TBD

Saturday, May 13

7am: TBD – TBD

12pm: TBD – TBD

Sunday, May 14

7am: TBD – TBD

12pm: TBD – TBD

Tuesday, May 16

8am: TBD – TBD

Wednesday, May 17

8am: TBD – TBD

Thursday, May 18

8am: TBD – TBD

Friday, May 19

8am: TBD – TBD

Saturday, May 20

7am: TBD – TBD

Sunday, May 21 – Grand Final

7am: TBD – TBD

This article will be updated throughout the group stage of MSI 2023.