MSI 2023: Scores, standings, and results

The first international competition of the 2023 League of Legends season is about to kick off at the Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. On May 2nd the first four teams will clash in a best-of-three double elimination match, as per the new MSI format implemented this year.
Of the 13 invited teams, eight will go through the Play In stage, where they have been divided in two best-of-3, double-elimination brackets. While the two top teams of each bracket will qualify for the next stage, the winning teams of their respective loser brackets will have to face off in a best-of-5 series, with the winner advancing to the Bracket Stage and the loser being eliminated.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2023.
MSI 2023 scores and schedule
Here’s the full schedule for MSI 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.
Tuesday, May 2
- 8am: DetonatioN FocusMe – PSG Talon
- 11am: LOUD – G2 Esports
Wednesday, May 3
- 8am: Movistar R7 – Bilibili Gaming
- 11am: GAM Esports – Golden Guardians
Thursday, May 4
- 8am: TBD – TBD
- 11am: TBD – TBD
Friday, May 5
- 8am: TBD – TBD
- 11am: TBD – TBD
Saturday, May 6
- 7am: TBD – TBD
- 10am: TBD – TBD
Sunday, May 7
- 7am: TBD – TBD
Bracket Stage
The eight remaining team will fight for the title in a a double elimination, best-of-five bracket. Bracket Stage matchups will be drawn following the conclusion of the Play-In Stage.
Tuesday, May 9
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Wednesday, May 10
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Thursday, May 11
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Friday, May 12
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Saturday, May 13
- 7am: TBD – TBD
- 12pm: TBD – TBD
Sunday, May 14
- 7am: TBD – TBD
- 12pm: TBD – TBD
Tuesday, May 16
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Wednesday, May 17
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Thursday, May 18
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Friday, May 19
- 8am: TBD – TBD
Saturday, May 20
- 7am: TBD – TBD
Sunday, May 21 – Grand Final
- 7am: TBD – TBD
This article will be updated throughout the group stage of MSI 2023.