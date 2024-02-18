G2 light up the way to MSI as LEC Winter Final broadcast goes dark in decider

G2 Esports walked into the Riot Games Arena, returning the LEC shield to its podium for anyone to conquer during the Winter Split Finals’ opening ceremony, and just over four hours later, they walked away with it in hand after a thrilling 3-1 victory against MAD Lions KOI.

This decisive win solidifies G2’s stranglehold over the EMEA League of Legends scene, where they can now have 13 titles under their belt. They are now the first team worldwide to qualify for the 2024 MSI, which is set to take place in China later this year.

Throughout the Winter Split 2024 playoffs, G2 Esports displayed unparalleled dominance, losing only two games in the entire playoff stage. One defeat came at the hands of Fnatic, and the other occurred tonight against MDK, where they delivered an impressive performance.

But while everyone had placed their bets on G2 winning effortlessly ahead of the Finals, MDK clutched the first game with ease, even scoring a quadrakill with a surprise Yasuo pick for Myrwyn. However, G2, marked as the “adaptability gods” on the broadcast, quickly adjusted their strategy in the subsequent games. In Game 2, G2 seized control of the rift, dominating the match and tying the series 1-1.

G2 Esports fans loudly chanted in the Riot Games Arena during the Finals – Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

The two teams seemed to be on equal footing in the early and mid-stage of the third game, trading neutral objectives and kills until BrokenBlade’s Kennen decided it was time to give a more electrifying show to fans. With one game away from reclaiming the LEC Shield and the title of champions with it, G2 walked one last time onto the stage. MDK, however, displayed resilience, punishing G2 for every overextension and refusing to let go of their title aspirations.

MDK’s Supa emerged as a formidable force, delivering a stellar performance on Varus, and by the 14-minute mark, MDK bot laner achieved godlike status with an impeccable 7/0 record. But with the strength to carry his team to Silver Scrapes also came an abundant bounty on Supas’ head, one G2 wouldn’t think twice to claim.

The match climaxed around a crucial objective, leading to an intense fight near the Drake’s pit. MDK had caught G2’s support off position and rushed to take down the tanky Alistar, but in those fast-paced moments, they chaotically spread, and G2 shut them down one by one, giving Yike his first pentakill in the LEC—but many fans missed out on the moment.

The LEC’s official broadcast went dark for several minutes, almost missing G2’s big victory. Fortunately, fans could pivot to co-streamers as G2 secured their 13th title. Meanwhile, MDK, in their first split together, concluded an incredible run as a near-unstoppable force, running into the truly immovable object of G2 was an immovable object on MDK path to victory.

BrokenBlade won the Finals’ MVP for the first time – Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

This victory not only adds another chapter to G2’s storied legacy but also hypes their run on the global stage at MSI later this May. While the League of Legends community eagerly awaits the first international event of the year, it’s worth noting that the other participating teams will qualify between late March and late April once they conclude their Spring Split run. But LEC fans won’t have to wait until May to set another viewership record, as they did today during the Winter Finals; they’ll just have to wait a couple of weeks before the Spring Split kicks off on March 9.