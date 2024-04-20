The 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is one of the most exciting tournaments of the year, where fans can finally watch some of the best teams in a jam-packed schedule filled with top-tier gameplay and exciting moments galore.

The tournament will run from Wednesday, May 5, to Sunday, May 19, and it will consist of the play-in stage and the bracket stage. In the play-in stage, eight teams from around the world will compete in the first cross-regional League matches of the year in a furious double-elimination format to decide which teams will advance to the main event.

In the bracket stage, the four major region champions will meet the best of the play-ins in another double-elimination table with best-of-five action until a winner is finally crowned on Finals day on May 19. It will be a hectic two weeks for teams and supporters alike as each squad scrambles to build momentum for their chances at a trophy.

MSI 2024: Full schedule and matchups

Fans are eagerly awaiting the competition. Photo by David Lee via Riot Games

Play-in stage matchups

Wednesday, May 1 – Play-in – Day one

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, May 2 – Play-in – Day two

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, May 3 – Play-in – Day three

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, May 4 – Play-in – Day four

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, May 5 – Play-in – Day five

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Bracket stage week one matchups

Tuesday, May 7 – Bracket – Day one

Matches TBD

Wednesday, May 8 – Bracket – Day two

Matches TBD

Thursday, May 9 – Bracket – Day three

Matches TBD

Friday, May 10 – Bracket – Day four

Matches TBD

Saturday, May 11 – Bracket – Day five

Matches TBD

Sunday, May 12 – Bracket – Day six

Matches TBD

Bracket stage week two matchups

Tuesday, May 14 – Bracket – Day seven

Matches TBD

Wednesday, May 15 – Bracket – Day eight

Matches TBD

Thursday, May 16 – Bracket – Day nine

Matches TBD

Friday, May 17 – Bracket – Day 10

Matches TBD

Saturday, May 18 – Bracket – Day 11

Matches TBD

Sunday, May 19 – Finals

Match TBD

