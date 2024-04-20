The 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is one of the most exciting tournaments of the year, where fans can finally watch some of the best teams in a jam-packed schedule filled with top-tier gameplay and exciting moments galore.
The tournament will run from Wednesday, May 5, to Sunday, May 19, and it will consist of the play-in stage and the bracket stage. In the play-in stage, eight teams from around the world will compete in the first cross-regional League matches of the year in a furious double-elimination format to decide which teams will advance to the main event.
In the bracket stage, the four major region champions will meet the best of the play-ins in another double-elimination table with best-of-five action until a winner is finally crowned on Finals day on May 19. It will be a hectic two weeks for teams and supporters alike as each squad scrambles to build momentum for their chances at a trophy.
MSI 2024: Full schedule and matchups
Play-in stage matchups
Wednesday, May 1 – Play-in – Day one
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, May 2 – Play-in – Day two
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Friday, May 3 – Play-in – Day three
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, May 4 – Play-in – Day four
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, May 5 – Play-in – Day five
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Bracket stage week one matchups
Tuesday, May 7 – Bracket – Day one
- Matches TBD
Wednesday, May 8 – Bracket – Day two
- Matches TBD
Thursday, May 9 – Bracket – Day three
- Matches TBD
Friday, May 10 – Bracket – Day four
- Matches TBD
Saturday, May 11 – Bracket – Day five
- Matches TBD
Sunday, May 12 – Bracket – Day six
- Matches TBD
Bracket stage week two matchups
Tuesday, May 14 – Bracket – Day seven
- Matches TBD
Wednesday, May 15 – Bracket – Day eight
- Matches TBD
Thursday, May 16 – Bracket – Day nine
- Matches TBD
Friday, May 17 – Bracket – Day 10
- Matches TBD
Saturday, May 18 – Bracket – Day 11
- Matches TBD
Sunday, May 19 – Finals
- Match TBD