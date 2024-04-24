All LoL MSI 2024 co-streamers: 19 languages covered

The 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is just around the corner. In less than a week the first international competition of the season the international community is quivering with excitement. And it’s not just about the thrilling matches, fans are excited to watch them with their favorite creators.

Since its introduction, co-streaming has become a crucial aspect of esports events, and MSI is no exception. In 2023, Riot Games introduced co-streaming to MSI, featuring over 30 creators. Fast forward to 2024, and the numbers have more than doubled, with over 70 co-streamers ready to dive into the action starting May 1st. This year’s lineup promises to deliver an immersive experience like never before.

Image via Riot Games

By assembling a diverse cast of co-streamers from around the globe, Riot will officially share its event in 19 languages. Whether you prefer English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Korean, or any other language, there’s a co-streamer ready to guide you through the excitement, and here’s the complete list.

English co-streamers for MSI 2024

Co-streamers in English hail from both sides of the Atlantic, including former pro players, coaches, and industry personalities, offering unique insights and reactions you won’t want to miss.

From North America: Doublelift IWDominate LS Meteos Mrs Chim Chim Sneaky

From EMEA: Caedrel Huzzy Jackspektra Jasikyu YamatoCannon



Chinese Mandarin co-streamers for MSI 2024

As MSI 2024 unfolds in China, Mandarin-speaking co-streamers from across the region offer a home-turf perspective, blending expert analysis with the passion of local fans for an unforgettable viewing experience.

From China: DYS PYL Uzi Zhao Junri Zz1tai kRYST4L



Korean co-streamers for MSI 2024

Representing Korea, these co-streamers include renowned figures from the League pro scene, like the former World champion Wolf offering expert analysis and exciting reactions as they delve into the MSI action.

From Korea: A-ddeung DDDD KangQui MinGyo SangHo Wolf hitheresooya



Spanish co-streamers for MSI 2024

Spanish-speaking co-streamers from Latin America and Europe promise lively commentary and reactions, delivering the thrill of MSI 2024 to fans in their native language.

From Latin America: JimRising Lastpick Nickdaboom Pichu

From EMEA: Cabramaravilla Ibai KNekro



Portuguese co-streamers for MSI 2024

From Brazil to Portugal, Portuguese-speaking co-streamers bring their vibrant personalities and deep knowledge of the game, making the MSI experience even more immersive for Portuguese-speaking audiences.

From Brazil: Absolut Ayel Baiano Veggie Yoda brTT

From Portugal: Kamus



Co-streamers covering MSI 2024 in 14 more languages

And if the above mentined languages are not what you’re looking for, there are over ten others to choose from. Breaking language barriers, the following co-streamers bring the 2024 MSI to even more regional-focused communities.

MSI 204 co-stream in German: Gilius Obsess TwoStone

MSI 204 co-stream in French: Aloonea Kamet0 Skyyart

MSI 204 co-stream in Italian: KenRhen Terenas

MSI 204 co-stream in Greek: TheRock7

MSI 204 co-stream in Czech: Freeze Xnapy

MSI 204 co-stream in Turkish: Halpern LyncCerezz

MSI 204 co-stream in Polish: Lewus Nervarien

MSI 204 co-stream in Arabic: Dattura Snow

MSI 204 co-stream in Romanian: SpeeDy

MSI 204 co-stream in Vietnamese: Hoang Luan Optiumus SofM Thay Giao Ba (Teacher Three) Van Tung

MSI 204 co-stream in Thai: Lloyd Style Takluz

MSI 204 co-stream in Japanese: Asumi Sena kamito Raijin

MSI 204 co-stream in Indonesian: Kurohiko

MSI 204 co-stream in Filipino and Tagalog: Krisrey Razziebinx



MSI 2024 will kick off on May 1st with the Play-In stage, featuring heavy-hitters such as Fnatic, Top Esports, and even 2022 World Champions T1.

