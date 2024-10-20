Which LoL champion says ‘Tell me a secret’?

Some League of Legends champions are enigmatic predators but they also have empathy as one of their primary qualities and this tricky combination is bound to make your daily Loldle grind a bit difficult to decipher their voice lines and find the answer. If you can’t figure out the cryptic champion quote, we’ve got you covered.

Who says, ‘Tell me a secret’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 20 is, “Tell me a secret,” and the League champion who says this voice line is Ahri. It’s one of her quotes that she says while attacking enemies. She has one of the highest numbers of skins (19) in League after getting the controversial Hall of Fame Faker skin.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ahri is a fox-like vastaya champion from the Ionia region in Runeterra. She can manipulate emotions and consume the life essence of others using the spirit realm, gaining memories and insights from the souls she devours. While she was a predator growing up, she is currently on a journey to search for her ancestors and create new memories.

When Ahri says the quote, “Tell me a secret,” she is her charm and allure to gain insight into others while taking on their victims to know their background. There are champions like Elise and Evelynn who also trap enemies using their seductive personalities to lure their prey. However, Ahri is definitely on the softer side who has evolved into a better person overcoming her demons.

According to U.GG, the League stat tracking website shows that Ahri is definitely one of the best picks to have in your team The Nine-Tailed Fox has a solid pick rate of 11.2 percent and a ban rate of 4.8 percent as a mid laner. Moreover, her win rate is 50.72 percent in the ranked matches across all the ranks, which makes her an incredibly reliable and potent pick in the current patch.

Her high win rate can be attributed to her incredibly versatile kit. She has access to great mobility through her ultimate Spirit Rush which is a great tool to hunt enemies down. Along with that, she has her charm which is amazing to get picks on the enemy. She also has a heal on her abilities making her a well-rounded champion.

Today’s Loldle was relatively hard compared to the last few days; let’s hope the streak continues.

