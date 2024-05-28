Faker surrounded by statues of Ahri and LeBlanc
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
League of Legends

All contents of Hall of Legends Pass celebrating Faker’s career in LoL

Here's every piece of content representing Faker's career for you to get.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: May 28, 2024 10:29 am

As part of Faker’s Hall of Legends event celebration, League of Legends players will be able to buy and complete an event pass that will retrace the legend’s decade-long career.

Recommended Videos

By purchasing the Hall of Legends Pass, League players can unlock a variety of cosmetics, such as skins, emotes, and icons all themed around Faker’s most memorable plays and victories—and yes, even the “what was that” moment from 2013. 

SKT T1's Worlds skins commemorating the team's victory at Worlds 2016
Which Faker skin are you looking forward to the most? Image via Riot Games

The Hall of Legends Pass will cost 1,950 RP, less than $20, and will be the less-expensive content pack for this League event, with the most expensive one costing over $400.

Complete list of Faker’s Hall of Legends Pass content

The Hall of Legends Pass is the most robust pass Riot has ever released in League, featuring an impressive 100 levels of exclusive content.

All emotes in the Hall of Legends pass. Image by Dot Esports
Like Ahri’s tails, players will be able to unlock nine emotes during the event—though some will only be available by purchasing the collections. Image by Dot Esports

This comprehensive pass is designed to celebrate Faker’s career, offering players a unique opportunity to unlock a variety of themed cosmetic items, including all of Faker’s past Worlds skins, except his yet-to-be-released 2023 Worlds one.

All of the League cosmetics and rewards in Faker’s Hall of Legends Pass include:

  • Risen Legend LeBlanc
  • Risen Legend LeBlanc Event Chroma
  • Chibi Hall of Legends LeBlanc Icon
  • Hall of Legends LeBlanc Border
  • Unkillable Demon King Banner
  • Hide on bush Ward
  • Icons:
    • Faker name engraved
    • Nidalee spear
    • Orianna
    • Galio protector win
    • Multi-tasking Sylas/Lissandra/TF/Akali/Tris
    • Gold Medal (Asian Games)
    • Ahri half heart, half thumbs up
  • Emotes
    • Zed “what was that”
    • Faker thumbs up
    • GOAT with Faker glasses
    • Broccoli head
    • Azir “all roads lead to me”
    • Faker with multiple trophies
  • Skins:
    • SKT T1 Zed (2013 Worlds) permanent skin 
    • SKT T1 Ryze (2015 Worlds) permanent skin 
    • SKT T1 Syndra (2016 Worlds) permanent skin

The Hall of Legends Pass will be available starting on June 12, coinciding with the release of Patch 14.12. Players will have until July 8 to unlock all 100 levels and earn all the exclusive League content, while the festivities will continue until July 15.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
